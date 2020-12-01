Abarca Expands Employee-Driven Community Healthcare Initiative

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that is disrupting the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, today announced the expansion of its Better Care Community Program to support research on endemic tropical diseases and minority health. Launched in 2019, this community initiative provides funding and volunteer support to nonprofits committed to improving healthcare in their community.

"We were honored to partner with and support community healthcare organizations that are making a difference during this global health crisis," said Jason Borschow, President and CEO at Abarca. "We are now inspired to help more organizations, including research focused on endemic tropical diseases or minority health, pursue off road approaches to healthcare at a time when we need them the most."

The employee-run Better Care Community Program is open to all health-related nonprofits in Florida and Puerto Rico, where most Abarca employees live and work. The program focuses on organizations that:

Research COVID or endemic tropical diseases,

Work in minority health,

Address clinical needs, or

Have technology-based initiatives.

In the program's first year, Better Care Community Program winners in Puerto Rico have launched a series of STEM workshops targeted toward female high school students, provided healthcare resources to two children's shelters, and expanded efforts to detect early-stage renal failures.

Applications will be accepted from December 1st until January 14th and can be found online at abarcahealth.com/bettercare-en. Submissions will be evaluated based on potential community impact, alignment with Abarca's core values, and ongoing volunteer opportunities for Abarcans.

Three winners will be announced on February 9th. These organizations will each receive a grant and virtual volunteer support from Abarcans.

