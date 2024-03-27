Abarca Forward Conference forges strategies for adopting AI and transformative models in healthcare

Healthcare and technology leaders discussed and debated necessary changes for industry evolution, including the role of pharmacies, GLP-1s, and price transparency.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abarca , a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) transforming the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, brought healthcare and technology leaders together at the third annual Abarca Forward Conference to discuss, co-create, and debate how to create a better care experience for everyone.

"The healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformation," said Jason Borschow, president and CEO at Abarca. "The industry needs to find ways to accelerate this progress and make healthcare more seamless, personalized, and convenient for everyone. And that's what we're solving for at Abarca Forward."

This year, Abarca Forward offered an in-depth exploration of AI in pharmacy benefit management. This included a co-creation session led by Microsoft and Xtillion that enabled attendees to experience the capabilities of AI in real time. Additional sessions explored the forces that are changing the healthcare landscape today, including GLP-1s, the evolving role of pharmacies, and price clarity around prescriptions.

"To deliver the kind of seamless and personalized care experiences worthy of our family and friends, the healthcare industry needs to embrace change and think boldly about the future," said Alison Lum, vice president of Pharmacy Services at Blue Shield of California. "It was great to have the opportunity to come together to discuss new ways to accelerate transformation in order to provide cost clarity, better care, and greater value to every American."

The event featured speakers from leading national healthcare and technology organizations, including Blue Shield of California, Blue Cross of Idaho, Evio Pharmacy Solutions, FRESH Medicine, Gemini Health, GoodRx, Medtronic, PerformRx, Walgreens, and Welldoc.

"Given the advances in technology, clinical care, and business models, the industry today has an opportunity to finally overcome some of the greatest challenges in our healthcare system," concluded Borschow.

