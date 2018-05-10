Abaxis, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Abaxis, Inc.

08:30 ET

UNION CITY, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ABAX), a global diagnostics company manufacturing point-of-care instruments and consumables for the medical and veterinary markets worldwide, announced today that management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Clint Severson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. PT. The conference will be held at the Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Ross Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in a broad range of medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with rapid blood constituent measurements. Our mission is to improve the efficiency of care delivery to and the quality of life of patients in the medical and veterinary markets. We provide leading edge technology and tools that support best medical practices, enabling physicians and veterinarians to respond to the health needs of their clients at the point of care while operating economical and profitable practices. For more information, visit http://www.abaxis.com.

Contact:

Clint Severson

Lytham Partners, LLC                       


Chief Executive Officer

Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum           


ABAXIS, Inc.

602-889-9700

510-675-6500

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abaxis-inc-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-health-care-conference-and-the-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-300646155.html

SOURCE Abaxis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.abaxis.com

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 16:01 ET Abaxis Reports Financial Performance for the Fourth Quarter and...

Apr 20, 2018, 08:30 ET Abaxis To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Abaxis, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Abaxis, Inc.

08:30 ET