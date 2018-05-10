Clint Severson , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. PT . The conference will be held at the Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada .

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on at . The conference will be held at the Encore at the Wynn in . Ross Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. ET . The conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City .

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in a broad range of medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with rapid blood constituent measurements. Our mission is to improve the efficiency of care delivery to and the quality of life of patients in the medical and veterinary markets. We provide leading edge technology and tools that support best medical practices, enabling physicians and veterinarians to respond to the health needs of their clients at the point of care while operating economical and profitable practices. For more information, visit http://www.abaxis.com.

Contact: Clint Severson Lytham Partners, LLC

Chief Executive Officer Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

ABAXIS, Inc. 602-889-9700

510-675-6500



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abaxis-inc-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-health-care-conference-and-the-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-300646155.html

SOURCE Abaxis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.abaxis.com

