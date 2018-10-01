ABB Customer World Sneak Peek: Announcing our Exciting Keynote Lineup

CARY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB today announced the schedule, theme, and keynote lineup for ABB Customer World, its premier customer event. Themed "Connect. Learn. Lead.", the event brings together professionals from utilities, industries and infrastructure for an innovative look at ABB Ability™ and ABB's digital offerings and the rapidly changing landscape that's affecting the Future of Energy, Industry, Mobility, and Work.

ABB Customer World takes place March 4-7, 2019 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. Registration for the event is free.

With morning and lunchtime keynotes, ABB Customer World aims to deliver a high-value experience to attendees. This year's ABB Customer World features a special focus on vital trends that are transforming and strengthening companies, countries and communities around the world, including grid and industrial digitalization, automation and sustainable transportation.

Tuesday March 5

ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer will officially kick off ABB Customer World with the morning keynote beginning at 8:30 a.m. CST. Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE, will join Spiesshofer in welcoming attendees and discussing the value of navigating the new digital landscape.

The Tuesday luncheon keynote panel begins at 11:45 am and will focus on "Digitalization and the Future of Industry." Panelists include Peter Terwiesch, President, Industrial Automation, ABB; Michael Wiebe, COO Krones; Richard Mortimer, VP Engineering, Global Projects Organization, BP; and Guido Jouret, CDO, ABB.

Wednesday March 6

Beginning at 9:00 am, Wednesday's morning keynote will feature a discussion on the Future of Mobility with Tarak Mehta, President Electrification Products Division, ABB, Tony Seba, Futurist & thought leader, and Guido Jouret, CDO, ABB. An update on ABB Ability™ and ABB's digital offerings will follow the keynote.

The Wednesday luncheon keynote panel will focus on "The Future of Energy" with Claudio Facchin, President Power Grid Division ABB; Joe Kava, VP Data Centers, Google; Gary Hayes, CIO & VP Information Technology, CenterPoint; and Charles McConnell, former DOE Assistant Secretary of Energy.

Thursday March 7

Keynotes conclude Thursday morning, beginning at 9:00 am, with a discussion on automation and the "Future of Work" featuring Sami Atiya, President Robotics & Motion Division, ABB and Mike Rowe, mikeroweWORKS Foundation and formerly of the Discovery Channel's "Dirty Jobs," a television show that profiled unusual and unfamiliar occupations.

In addition to keynote sessions, ABB Customer World offers on-site educational workshops and training, 120,000 sf of exhibition space featuring ABB's portfolio of products and solutions anchored by ABB Ability, and events to connect and collaborate with other leaders in their fields.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com.

ABB's U.S. and Americas operations are headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Since 2010, ABB has invested over $14 billion in the United States, and the company continues to expand and localize its offerings for customers. ABB operates around 65 manufacturing facilities and employs approximately 24,000 people across the U.S. ABB stands as a global leader in industrial technology, and the U.S. represents its largest growth market.

SOURCE ABB

Related Links

http://www.abb.com

