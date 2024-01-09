ABB E-mobility @ CES 2024: a world in which EV Charging is working

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One third of the world's energy consumption today is consumed by mobility – the majority of it on the road. With the commitment to energy transition and the emergence of new technologies, behaviors, and business models, the shift towards electrification in the mobility sector is accelerating at an unprecedented pace.

At the same time, the EV charging experience is not yet smooth and can be somewhat troublesome as the ecosystem is still forming.

ABB E-mobility booth onsite at CES 2024
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, ABB E-mobility is demonstrating how the company is helping its customers to electrify mobility and making EV charging really work.

Focused solutions making the complex simple One of the defining aspects of electrifying mobility is the convergence of electric mobility around three critical use cases:

  • Base: charging fleets overnight with better cost efficiency
  • On the Go: charging a car faster than drinking a coffee
  • Destination: convenient charging for passenger and delivery vehicles at locations such as retail or hospitality

ABB E-mobility understands that EV charging solutions are not one-size fits all, where variables such as limited space or power constraints demand innovative form factors and smart energy management strategies to flexibly maximize the total cost of ownership. Base, On the Go, and Destination charging are evolving rapidly to meet the specific and intricate requirements of the market, customer experience (CX) and user experience (UX) expectations, complex integration needs, and delivery ecosystems. Users now demand solutions that not only "just work" in the real world but also adapt to its challenges and evolve to address new needs.

Reliability is at the center of everything
In these dynamic environments, reliability is paramount. Users expect seamless usability, flexible delivery, efficiency gains, and total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction, all while maintaining a commitment to holistic sustainability. ABB E-mobility understands these demands and strives to provide solutions that can be operated end-to-end as true partners, leveraging software and services to enhance and innovate.

"Charging solutions must deliver," emphasized Michael Halbherr, CEO of ABB E-mobility. "Whether it's meeting the on-the-go needs of EV drivers or fulfilling the mission-critical uptime requirements of fleet operators and transit agencies, charging solutions must deliver the operational benefits and world-changing promise of smarter and more sustainable transportation."

If you want to learn more on how to electrify mobility at CES 2024, visit ABB E-mobility at booth #4973 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre. 

About ABB E-mobility ABB E-mobility is enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient mobility future as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. ABB E-mobility is a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators. It offers the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers. e-mobility.abb.com. LinkedIn: @ABB E-mobility.

