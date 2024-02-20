ABB E-mobility delivers Build America- Buy America and NACS-ready EV chargers to first NEVI site in Southeastern US

  • Groundbreaking event at Circle K in Richmond, Kentucky marks the first NEVI compliant charging site in the southeastern United States

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt, celebrated this important milestone in the availability of convenient EV charging services for drivers traveling the I-75 corridor

  • ABB E-mobility's Terra 184 chargers comply with Phase II Build America, Buy America rules, are J3400 (NACS) ready, and enable reliability charging experiences with 97+% uptime

RICHMOND, Ky., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear and the Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt celebrated the groundbreaking of the first NEVI EV charging site in the Southeastern United States, at Circle K in Richmond, Kentucky, along the widely traveled Interstate 75 corridor. The site will be built with ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers, which are Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant, meet the NEVI technical minimum standards, and are "NACS-ready". Each charger can provide up to 180 kW of power to Circle K's customers, allowing them to charge quickly and get back on the road.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sharing remarks on new NEVI site
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sharing remarks on new NEVI site
Breaking ground onsite
Breaking ground onsite
Governor Beshear speaking with media
Governor Beshear speaking with media
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sharing remarks on new NEVI site Breaking ground onsite Governor Beshear speaking with media

As one of the first states to deploy EV fast chargers under the NEVI program, Kentucky and the Federal Highway Administration showed its leadership and commitment to the economic benefits of electric transportation in all parts of the country. ABB E-mobility shares this commitment, providing NEVI compliant T184 fast chargers to partners awarded NEVI funding in over a half dozen states across the United States.

Convenient and reliable charging is the foundation of the e-mobility economy.

ABB E-mobility is the charging partner of choice for convenience and fueling retailers that want to partner with a technology provider they can depend on throughout the lifecycle of their charging infrastructure. This new Circle K fast charging site in Richmond adds to Circle K's increasing global EV charging footprint, which the company expects to reach 200 sites in North America this year, and enables the continued expansion of charging infrastructure that will meet the growing demands of EV drivers.

With EV adoption figures continuing to break records in the United States, the NEVI program and convenience store operators are key enablers of the e-mobility economy. In 2023 alone annual EV sales figure reached 1.2 million units¹ representing a 50% increase year over year.² ABB E-mobility is excited to be providing NEVI compliant chargers across the United States and collaborating with charging operators, policy makers, and transportation organizations to ensure the benefits of electric transportation reach all Americans.

"Our customers and drivers expect that charging infrastructure works and we provide reliable and convenient charge-and-go technology," said Chris Nordh, Head of ABB E-mobility in North America. "ABB E-mobility is committed to helping partners like Circle K achieve their EV charging goals by delivering reliable, seamless, efficient and flexible charging solutions."

"At Circle K, we are committed to providing a full range of mobility solutions that fuel our customers' journeys, no matter how they power their vehicles, which is why are bringing EV fast charging to key sites across our U.S. network where we can meet growing demand," said Aaron Smorodin, Head of Business Development for Circle K. "We are pleased to partner once again with ABB E-mobility, honored to be a part of this milestone development supported by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the NEVI program, and look forward to being a preferred destination for EV drivers along the I-75 corridor."

Solutions that work

ABB E-mobility has been designing and manufacturing EV chargers for nearly 15 years and electrification equipment for over a century. Terra 184 chargers manufactured at our South Carolina-based operations meet the "Phase II" requirements for Build America, Buy America Act of 55% US cost of components which is applicable to multiple Federal Programs, including NEVI. Our chargers are built to last with preventative maintenance and service plans integrated into our NEVI offering, ensuring delivery of 97+% uptime.

The T184 is designed with key standards and certifications in mind, including the NEVI minimum standards. Features like ENERGY STAR certification, NTEP and CTEP certified metering, ADA readiness, ISO 15118 implementations, OCPP conformance, and J3400 readiness are not afterthoughts. Our preparation and dedication to meeting these requirements ensures that charging owners and operators are ready to meet regulatory needs. Later this year, we will add high power J3400 connectors to the chargers in Richmond, enabling Tesla vehicles and future NACS vehicles to charge without the need for adapters. 

About ABB E-mobility ABB E-mobility enables a more sustainable and efficient mobility future as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. ABB E-mobility is a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators. It offers the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers. e-mobility.abb.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

