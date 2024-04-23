ABB E-mobility fast EV chargers open for vehicles at Vermont's first NEVI site

Featuring ABB E-mobility NEVI chargers, a ribbon-cutting event marked the opening of the first NEVI site in Vermont .

celebrated the availability of convenient EV charging services for drivers traveling the I-91 corridor. With nearly 40 NEVI projects underway, ABB E-mobility complies with Phase II of the Build America, Buy America rules, is J3400 (NACS) ready, and enables 97+% uptime.

BRADFORD, Vt., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt joined Vermont's congressional delegation and state agency leaders to celebrate the opening of the first NEVI EV fast charging hub in Vermont, located in downtown Bradford. The site features four ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers, which are Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant, and meet the NEVI technical standards, allowing drivers to charge quickly and get back on the road.

Located in downtown Bradford, residents, workers, and visitors can conveniently recharge their electric vehicles within walking distance of local shops and restaurants on Main Street. Located 1 mile from the highway and in the heart of Bradford, this site creates confidence in reliable charging availability while bringing new visitors into town to benefit small businesses.

As one of the first states to deploy fast chargers under the NEVI program, Vermont and the Federal Highway Administration showed leadership and commitment to the economic benefits of electric transportation in community downtowns. ABB E-mobility shares this commitment, providing DC fast chargers to nearly 40 NEVI projects so far across 10 states and with multiple partners.

NEVI Charging Solutions that work

"Americans deserve reliable charging experiences that work and meet them where they are," said Chris Nordh, Head of ABB E-mobility in North America. "ABB E-mobility is committed to NEVI's success and helping drivers and partners like Norwich EV achieve reliable, seamless, efficient and flexible charging solutions."

"We chose ABB E-mobility for their robust and reliable chargers that readily meet the extensive compliance standards for state and federal NEVI projects," said Troy McBride, Chief Technology Officer of Norwich EV. "Complex public fast charging projects require a technology provider you can depend on, ABB E-mobility's experience and professional service enabled us to open our first NEVI site smoothly."

ABB E-mobility has been designing and manufacturing EV chargers for nearly 15 years and electrification equipment for over a century. As a leader in the industry, ABB E-mobility works closely with charging owners and operators to help them understand and implement successful NEVI projects. ABB E-mobility starts with DC fast chargers that are designed and US manufactured with key standards and certifications in mind, including the NEVI standards. Features like ENERGY STAR certification, NTEP and CTEP certified metering, ADA readiness, ISO 15118 implementations, OCPP conformance, and J3400 readiness are not afterthoughts. Preparation and dedication to meeting these requirements ensures that charging owners and operators are ready to meet regulatory needs.

About ABB E-mobility

ABB E-mobility enables a more sustainable and efficient mobility future as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. ABB E-mobility is a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators. It offers the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers.

