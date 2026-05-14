Boosting energy efficiency in hazardous areas is critical for operators seeking to reduce their operating costs while also meeting sustainability targets

Certification to ATEX and IECEx requirements enables IE6 technology to be deployed in hazardous areas

IE6 Hyper-Efficiency SynRM motor reduces energy losses by 60 percent over a standard IE3 induction motor, making it the ideal upgrade solution for pumps, fans and compressors

ZURICH, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB is the world's first manufacturer to offer an IE6 Hyper–Efficiency motor certified to ATEX and IECEx requirements for use in hazardous areas. The new IE6 Increased safety motor, based on ABB's magnet- and rare earth- free synchronous reluctance (SynRM) technology, offers up to 60 percent lower energy losses than the IE3 induction motors commonly used in Zones 1 and 2. This enables operators to realize a major boost in energy efficiency and avoided carbon emissions in industries where gas, vapor or dust might be present, such as chemicals, marine, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage.

ABB is first in world to offer a magnet-free IE6 motor for hazardous areas

The IE6 SynRM Increased safety motor is certified for use with variable speed drives (VSDs) to offer accurate control and high efficiency throughout the whole speed range, even at partial loads. This makes it the ideal upgrade for standard IE3 induction motors in pumps, fans and compressors. Over a typical 20-year service life, the energy savings from switching just one motor up to IE6 would be €87,5201, resulting in an eight-month payback period with 157,540 kg CO 2 avoided—equivalent to 37 gasoline powered passenger cars driven for a year.

"In its Energy Efficiency report 2025, the IEA highlights the pressing need to make sustainable technology available as an affordable choice. And that is central to ABB's own Engineered to Outrun philosophy," said Stefan Floeck, President IEC LV Motors, ABB. "With the world's first IE6 Hyper–Efficiency SynRM motor for hazardous areas, we now have the ideal solution for customers who must drive down their operating expenses while meeting stringent sustainability targets."

The new IE6 SynRM Increased safety motor covers ratings from 110 kW, with IE5 versions available for up to 90 kW. As well as increased reliability and reduced maintenance, SynRM technology enables a more cost-effective installation. In Zone 1, cooler running can allow the use of an Increased safety SynRM motor where a Flameproof motor with a special enclosure would be the traditional choice. Furthermore, in Zone 2, the improved loadability of SynRM motors enables more power from the same size as an equivalent induction motor. This could enable a smaller, lower-cost motor to fulfil the same duty.

ABB's IE6 and IE5 SynRM technology is part of the industry's broadest portfolio of IEC LV motors for hazardous areas, with induction alternatives up to IE4 efficiency level. Whatever the technology, these motors combine robust construction, high energy efficiency, and reliable operation to deliver trusted performance and certified safety in the most demanding environments.

To learn more about ABB's IE6 SynRM motors for hazardous areas, visit this website: https://www.abb.com/global/en/areas/motion/motors-generators/low-voltage-motors/iec-low-voltage-motors/motors-for-explosive-atmospheres

1 - Based on a 110 kW motor operating 8,760 hours/year at 75 percent average load, with an assumed energy cost of €0.20/kWh.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB Motion, a global leader in motors and drives, is at the core of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to contribute to energy efficient, decarbonizing and circular solutions for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services we support our customers and partners to achieve better performance, safety and reliability. To help the world's industries outrun – leaner and cleaner, we deliver motor-driven solutions for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Building on over 140 years of domain expertise in electric powertrains, our more than 23,000 employees across 100 countries learn and improve every day. go.abb/motion

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SOURCE ABB