ABB launches next-generation medium voltage drive, designed to enhance industrial performance and reliability

ZURICH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB has launched the ACS8080, its newest medium voltage air-cooled drive. The new drive represents an evolution, building on over 50 years of experience in delivering drives to industrial applications and bringing reliability, performance, and flexibility to the next level thanks to innovative motor control, versatile design, and digital capabilities.

The converter can achieve up to 98% efficiency, targeting optimal performance for the entire drive system. The new motor control technology MP3C pushes efficiency and motor friendliness to the limit, while preserving the dynamic performance and robustness of the predecessor DTC. It also reduces harmonic distortions by around 50% compared to classic control and modulation schemes, thereby extending equipment lifetime and achieving energy savings.

Designed for versatility and ease of integration, the new ACS8080 easily adapts to a wide range of applications and industries. The modular and flexible design includes the possibility of utilizing an external transformer and selecting a sine filter option, making it an optimal match not only for new applications, but also for retrofitting existing drive systems or direct online (DOL) machines.

A high degree of flexibility is also possible due to the advanced digital features: the integration of the open software platform, Crealizer™, into the ABB drive operating system allows for advanced programming capabilities that enable the rapid development and deployment of innovative application-specific functionalities, reducing reliance on external controllers.

"At ABB, we invest in R&D to deliver new solutions that enhance productivity while reducing emissions and operating costs. With over 50 years of experience in mission-critical applications, we recognize the importance of reliability and flexibility. This is why we continue to evolve—integrating clean, adaptable designs, stepping up our testing capabilities, and embedding the latest digital technologies. This product reflects our commitment to advancing reliability, performance, and flexibility to help the industries outrun- leaner and cleaner," says Chris Poynter, President of Systems Drives Division, ABB Motion.

The leaner design of the ACS8080 translates into a lower number of components than its predecessors, increasing reliability but also simplifying maintenance and service processes.

For this new drive, being reliable also means being able to withstand extreme conditions, and this has been tested through rigorous accelerated lifetime tests carried out in the ABB Drives testing facility in Estonia, simulating 20 years of operations.

Enhanced sensing capabilities and a next generation control hardware enable the collection of up to 10 times more diagnostic data for better and faster monitoring solutions. The new ABB Connectivity Edge Gateway allows connectivity whether on premises or to the cloud, making it an optimal fit for many digital needs. The built-in sensing solutions enable Asset Health and Performance Management (AHPM) capabilities, reliability monitoring, and data supported inspection for faster troubleshooting and failure detection.

Fully embedded in the new drive are advanced safety and protection systems designed to prevent foreseeable hazardous situations and effectively manage unexpected ones. The new ACS8080 is developed to protect against unauthenticated access, malicious firmware, data breaches, and insecure connectivity allowing customers to benefit from all modern digital capabilities.

