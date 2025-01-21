ABB Revolutionizes Smart Charging with OPTIMAX® Cloud, Powered by CrateDB

News provided byCrateDB
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, is setting new standards for smart charging and energy optimization with its innovative OPTIMAX® Cloud solution. Leveraging CrateDB, the leading real-time analytics database, ABB's platform delivers unparalleled efficiency and sustainability to smart charging networks worldwide.
Empowering Smarter Energy Management
OPTIMAX® Cloud is ABB's flagship Industrial IoT solution for optimizing energy systems, particularly in the rapidly growing e-mobility sector. As electric vehicles (EVs) become mainstream, managing charging infrastructure with precision and scalability is critical. OPTIMAX® Cloud enables operators to minimize costs, balance energy loads, and ensure the seamless integration of renewable energy sources—all while maintaining grid stability.
"CrateDB's real-time analytics capabilities empower us to make data-driven decisions in milliseconds," said Christian Kohlmeyer, Product Owner Mobility & Sites at ABB. "This partnership allows us to offer a cutting-edge solution that meets the evolving demands of energy management and EV charging."
The Role of CrateDB in OPTIMAX® Cloud
At the heart of OPTIMAX® Cloud lies CrateDB, a high-performance database that excels in managing and analyzing large volumes of structured and unstructured data in real-time. CrateDB's ability to handle time-series data, geospatial analytics, and predictive modeling is key to ABB's success in delivering
- Real-Time Insights: Operators can monitor energy consumption and charging station performance instantly, ensuring optimal functionality and uptime.
- Scalability: CrateDB scales seamlessly as data volumes grow, making it ideal for ABB's expanding global smart charging network.
- Flexibility and Cost-Efficiency: By unifying data from diverse sources, CrateDB simplifies the complexities of managing distributed systems, reducing costs and operational burdens.
"ABB's OPTIMAX® Cloud is a powerful demonstration of what's possible when innovation and real-time analytics come together," said Lars Färnström, CEO of CrateDB. "We are proud to be the database powering ABB's efforts to build a more sustainable, data-driven future for mobility and energy management."
Driving the Future of Sustainable Mobility
The integration of CrateDB into OPTIMAX® Cloud underscores ABB's commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. By optimizing EV charging networks, ABB is enabling a cleaner, greener future, supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy.
