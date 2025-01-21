ABB Revolutionizes Smart Charging with OPTIMAX® Cloud, Powered by CrateDB

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation, is setting new standards for smart charging and energy optimization with its innovative OPTIMAX® Cloud solution. Leveraging CrateDB, the leading real-time analytics database, ABB's platform delivers unparalleled efficiency and sustainability to smart charging networks worldwide.

Empowering Smarter Energy Management

ABB

OPTIMAX® Cloud is ABB's flagship Industrial IoT solution for optimizing energy systems, particularly in the rapidly growing e-mobility sector. As electric vehicles (EVs) become mainstream, managing charging infrastructure with precision and scalability is critical. OPTIMAX® Cloud enables operators to minimize costs, balance energy loads, and ensure the seamless integration of renewable energy sources—all while maintaining grid stability.

"CrateDB's real-time analytics capabilities empower us to make data-driven decisions in milliseconds," said Christian Kohlmeyer, Product Owner Mobility & Sites at ABB. "This partnership allows us to offer a cutting-edge solution that meets the evolving demands of energy management and EV charging."

The Role of CrateDB in OPTIMAX® Cloud

At the heart of OPTIMAX® Cloud lies CrateDB, a high-performance database that excels in managing and analyzing large volumes of structured and unstructured data in real-time. CrateDB's ability to handle time-series data, geospatial analytics, and predictive modeling is key to ABB's success in delivering

Real-Time Insights: Operators can monitor energy consumption and charging station performance instantly, ensuring optimal functionality and uptime.

Operators can monitor energy consumption and charging station performance instantly, ensuring optimal functionality and uptime. Scalability: CrateDB scales seamlessly as data volumes grow, making it ideal for ABB's expanding global smart charging network.

CrateDB scales seamlessly as data volumes grow, making it ideal for ABB's expanding global smart charging network. Flexibility and Cost-Efficiency: By unifying data from diverse sources, CrateDB simplifies the complexities of managing distributed systems, reducing costs and operational burdens.

"ABB's OPTIMAX® Cloud is a powerful demonstration of what's possible when innovation and real-time analytics come together," said Lars Färnström, CEO of CrateDB. "We are proud to be the database powering ABB's efforts to build a more sustainable, data-driven future for mobility and energy management."

Driving the Future of Sustainable Mobility

The integration of CrateDB into OPTIMAX® Cloud underscores ABB's commitment to advancing sustainable mobility. By optimizing EV charging networks, ABB is enabling a cleaner, greener future, supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy.

About CrateDB

CrateDB is a cutting-edge real-time analytics database designed for scalability, speed, and simplicity. With a mission to empower businesses to harness the full potential of their data, CrateDB enables real-time insights for complex use cases, including IoT, AI, and advanced analytics. For more information, visit https://cratedb.com/

Contact:

Stephane Castellani, SVP Marketing, CrateDB

[email protected]

+1 (724) 648 3474

SOURCE CrateDB