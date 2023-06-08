ABB Smart Buildings Division Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Forward-thinking Intelligent Building Solutions and Exceptional Customer-centric Approach

ABB Electrification's Smart Buildings Division delivers world-class customized buildings to meet clients' unique requirements, with an innovative portfolio that adapts to modern needs.

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global intelligent buildings industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ABB with the 2023 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. ABB leverages its long-established industry expertise, advanced technologies, and continual innovation to deliver intelligent building and automation solutions that substantially boost the efficiency of today's buildings while reducing operational costs. The company creates buildings that actively support the global transition to low-carbon energy because they are fitted with leading-edge technologies that enable automatic lighting, air conditioning, heating, and motion detection, among other convenient features.

ABB enables smart buildings that are energy efficient, remotely controllable, open, and suitable for future modifications in line with changing user demands, making ABB's offering one of the safest bets on the market for investors and potential customers.

In the commercial space, the company offers a vast digital portfolio through ABB Ability™, a cloud-based platform that reduces costs and optimizes productivity, with a rich set of digital tools that seamlessly integrate with existing systems. ABB AbilityTM enables real estate developers, building owners, and investors to future-proof their investments with real-time remote monitoring features, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, access control, data analytics, security data, and other benefits that ensure increasingly improved operational efficiency.

"The Smart Buildings portfolio, comprising the intuitive and user-friendly ABB Ability™ cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, reduces the complexity and cost associated with intelligent buildings solution implementation, thereby driving adoption across diverse building segments. Furthermore, these solutions help real-world customers make buildings safer, smarter, and more sustainable by supporting their end-to-end sustainability journeys," noted Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Anirudh Bhaskaran.

Unlike competitors, ABB develops its sophisticated solutions by collaborating closely with various stakeholders across the value chain to evolve along with market trends and to meet customers' ever-changing needs. For this reason, the company carefully listens to its customers and adjusts its market strategy to solve problems early in the solution development process.

Furthermore, the company has an outstanding customer satisfaction rate, which enables it to gain new customers through word-of-mouth accolades and industry recognition. As a result, ABB significantly increases its customer base each year, outperforming its closest competitors.

"This award is a clear recognition of the success of ABB AbilityTM in providing excellent customer value and quality in the delivery of smart buildings technology. It reinforces and reflects our overall commitment to deliver best-in-class intelligent building solutions and applying the latest in digital innovation, alongside our focus on providing customer value along the product lifecycle, from sales, planning, purchase and aftercare," said Lucy Han, Head of Global Product Group Building and Home Automation Solutions, ABB Smart Buildings.

"In addition to this continual customer-driven product innovation, ABB strongly supports its customers throughout the customer journey, from understanding the offering, solution selection/planning, installation, commissioning, and user operation to daily maintenance and end-of-life handling. Within this context, the company ensures optimal customer satisfaction during its solutions' active lifecycle by using base technologies that fulfill customer requirements, ensuring forward-backward product compatibility, and continuing to support legacy solutions," said Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes ABB for its unique ability to augment customers' value, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered, and operated.

Electrifying the world in a safe, smart and sustainable way, ABB Electrification is a global technology leader in electrical distribution and management from source to socket.

