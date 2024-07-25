AbbaDox and Merge Partner to Enhance Radiology Workflow Solutions

MIAMI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbaDox, a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic relationship with Merge Healthcare Solutions to deliver an enhanced suite of radiology workflow solutions.

Merge ambulatory radiology workflow solutions – including Merge RIS and Merge Document Management – have long been integral to the electronic records and operational success of ambulatory radiology centers. As part of Merge's continued focus on evolving customer needs, Merge has chosen AbbaDox to advance and optimize critical ambulatory radiology workflow functions for clients. Merge will begin referring clients seeking these services to AbbaDox, effective immediately.

"AbbaDox has a broad range of solutions for ambulatory radiology practices that complement Merge's imaging solutions really well," said Ashish Sant, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Merge. "This collaboration continues to expand on Merge's ability to offer our customers complete solutions to meet their needs, and furthers their journey towards cloud adoption."

AbbaDox is committed to supporting Merge's customers throughout the adoption and transition of their workflows, ensuring they continue to receive the highest level of service and support. Our dedicated onboarding team will work closely with each client to understand their specific needs, provide personalized training, and ensure seamless integration into our cloud-based radiology workflows.

Key Benefits of the Collaboration:

Advanced Cloud Services : Both AbbaDox and Merge offer strong portfolios of cloud services. AbbaDox is using the latest technology and robust support to improve ambulatory radiology workflows.

: Both AbbaDox and Merge offer strong portfolios of cloud services. AbbaDox is using the latest technology and robust support to improve ambulatory radiology workflows. Customer-Centric Focus : Both AbbaDox and Merge are dedicated to improving the overall customer experience, ensuring a smooth transition and continued support.

: Both AbbaDox and Merge are dedicated to improving the overall customer experience, ensuring a smooth transition and continued support. Innovation and Efficiency: This collaboration enables Merge to support its customers by leveraging AbbaDox's strengths in providing comprehensive, user-friendly solutions to enhance operational efficiency and patient care. Both companies aim to deliver superior services in their fields.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Merge and have the chance to offer our advanced workflow solutions platform to their valued customers," said Yaniv Dagan, CEO of AbbaDox. "Our focus on process optimization, combined with our technology, will ensure that customers receive the best possible support to improve their daily operations."

Merge has been reaching out to its customers with more information about moving to Abbadox solutions. Customers can also reach out to the Merge Support Team at [email protected] or their sales representative if they have additional questions.

Contact:

Meredith Hilt

VP of Communications, Merative (for Merge)

[email protected]





VP of Communications, Merative (for Merge) Adam Dagan

VP of Sales, AbbaDox

[email protected]

About AbbaDox

AbbaDox specializes in cloud-native platform solutions that optimize radiology practice workflows, streamline care delivery, and minimize operational costs. The company's comprehensive suite of solutions supports the entire patient journey, promoting efficiency, enhancing patient care, and achieving operational excellence across healthcare practices.

About Merge

Merge medical imaging solutions combine intelligent, scalable imaging workflow tools with deep and broad expertise to help healthcare organizations improve their confidence in patient outcomes and optimize care delivery.

Learn more at merative.com/merge-imaging.

SOURCE AbbaDox