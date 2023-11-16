AbbaDox Joins Imaging AI in Practice Demonstration at RSNA 2023

News provided by

AbbaDox

16 Nov, 2023, 09:03 ET

Collaborative effort highlights integration of AI into radiology workflow

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbaDox announced today that it will take part in the Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration to be held November 26 – 29 at the 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2023), the world's leading annual imaging forum, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The IAIP demo is a showcase of new AI technologies and integration standards needed to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow. The interactive exhibit will enable attendees to determine what is possible, identify the right questions to ask, and learn how to introduce and scale AI into their radiology practices.

Using real-world clinical scenarios involving both emergent and long-term care, 20 vendors with 28 products will walk RSNA 2023 meeting attendees through the exhibit to see AI tools and health information technology standards in action.

The demonstration highlights steps in the radiology workflow where AI can assist the radiologist and improve the efficiency and quality of care: from radiologist scheduling and imaging examination ordering to acquisition protocoling, image interpretation with AI clinical decision support at the point of care, reporting, and electronic health record integration.

AbbaDox is showcasing its innovative Radiology Information System (RIS) with integrated AI capabilities. This advanced system leverages machine learning algorithms to optimize radiology workflows, enhance decision-making processes, and improve patient care efficiency. By incorporating AI into its RIS, AbbaDox demonstrates a significant leap in radiology practice, showcasing how AI can streamline referrals, pre-registration, scheduling, intake, dictation and reporting processes within the radiology domain.

"Integrating AI into our Radiology Information System is a game changer," said Pierre-Antoine Tricen, Head of Marketing, at AbbaDox. "Our participation in the IAIP demo at RSNA 2023 is a testament to our commitment to pioneering the future of radiology workflows, offering our clients tools that are not just technologically advanced but also intuitively designed to enhance imaging center workflows and patient care."

IAIP is a collaborative effort between industry partners, radiologists and imaging informaticists. Integration is made possible through standards including DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine), HL7 FHIR (Health Level 7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource), the IHE (Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise) framework, CDE (Common Data Element) reporting, and others.

The IAIP demonstration is located in the AI Showcase (South Hall A, Level 3, Booth 4358).

To meet with AbbaDox at RSNA, visit Abbadox.com/rsna23.

About AbbaDox: 

AbbaDox leads the healthcare software industry with its radiology workflow solutions, empowering radiology practices to streamline operations and elevate patient care. Its comprehensive cloud-native RIS and suite of workflow applications set the benchmark for operational efficiency in the healthcare sector. For more information about AbbaDox, please visit www.abbadox.com.

Media Contact:
hello@abbadox.com

SOURCE AbbaDox

