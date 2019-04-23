ABBA's 'Voulez-Vous' Returns With 40th Anniversary Offers You Can't Refuse
Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, ABBA's Voulez-Vous will receive a multi-format reissue on June 14, 2019.
The album that saw the band say goodbye to the decade they dominated with style, Voulez-Vous was their fifth consecutive No.1 in Sweden, a chart-topper around Europe and a U.S. Top 20 album. Powered by classic singles, including the title track, and "Chiquitita," Voulez-Vous was at the heart of one of the group's most successful years to date.
Marking one of the longest gaps between new albums, Voulez-Vous was recorded across an entire year, with Benny and Björn refining their precision song writing, and Agnetha and Anni-Frid providing some of their finest vocals across a diverse set of songs that ranged from contemporary disco classics to ballads that explored Sweden's rich musical past.
To celebrate the album's original April 23, 1979 release, Polar Music (via UMe) will be releasing a number of anniversary reissues:
- A 2LP half-speed master on 180g vinyl, mastered at Abbey Road and cut at 45rpm.
- A colored-vinyl 7" singles box set, collecting the singles "Voulez-Vous," "Summer Night City," "I Have A Dream," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," "Does Your Mother Know," "Chiquitita" and the extended dance mix of "Voulez-Vous."
- Each single released as a limited-edition standalone picture disc.
All products will be released June 14, 2019.
TRACKLISTINGS
Voulez-Vous – Half Speed Master (2LP)
Side A
- As Good As New
- Voulez-Vous
Side B
- I Have A Dream
- Angeleyes
- The King Has Lost His Crown
Side C
- Does Your Mother Know
- If It Wasn't For The Nights
Side D
- Chiquitita
- Lovers (Live A Little Longer)
- Kisses Of Fire
Voulez-Vous – The Singles
7 x colored 7" singles released from the era of the Voulez-Vous album:
SINGLE 1 - Summer Night City / Medley: Pick A Bale Of Cotton • On Top Of Old Smokey • Midnight Special
SINGLE 2 - Chiquitita / Lovelight
SINGLE 3 - Does Your Mother Know / Kisses Of Fire
SINGLE 4 - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) / The King Has Lost His Crown
SINGLE 5 - I Have A Dream / Take A Chance On Me
SINGLE 6 - Voulez-Vous / Angeleyes
SINGLE 7 - Voulez-Vous (Extended Dance Remix) / If It Wasn't For The Nights
Voulez-Vous – Picture Discs Each single released as a limited-edition standalone picture disc:
SINGLE 1 - Summer Night City / Medley: Pick A Bale Of Cotton • On Top Of Old Smokey • Midnight Special
SINGLE 2 - Chiquitita / Lovelight
SINGLE 3 - Does Your Mother Know / Kisses Of Fire
SINGLE 4 - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) / The King Has Lost His Crown
SINGLE 5 - I Have A Dream / Take A Chance On Me
SINGLE 6 - Voulez-Vous / Angeleyes
SINGLE 7 - Voulez-Vous (Extended Dance Remix) / If It Wasn't For The Nights
www.abbasite.com
www.facebook.com/abba
www.instagram.com/abba
www.twitter.com/abba
SOURCE UMe
Share this article