ABBA's 'Voulez-Vous' Returns With 40th Anniversary Offers You Can't Refuse

Marking one of the longest gaps between new albums, Voulez-Vous was recorded across an entire year, with Benny and Björn refining their precision song writing, and Agnetha and Anni-Frid providing some of their finest vocals across a diverse set of songs that ranged from contemporary disco classics to ballads that explored Sweden's rich musical past.

To celebrate the album's original April 23, 1979 release, Polar Music (via UMe) will be releasing a number of anniversary reissues:

A 2LP half-speed master on 180g vinyl, mastered at Abbey Road and cut at 45rpm.

A colored-vinyl 7" singles box set, collecting the singles "Voulez-Vous," "Summer Night City," "I Have A Dream," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," "Does Your Mother Know," "Chiquitita" and the extended dance mix of "Voulez-Vous."

Each single released as a limited-edition standalone picture disc.

All products will be released June 14, 2019.

TRACKLISTINGS

Voulez-Vous – Half Speed Master (2LP)

Side A

As Good As New Voulez-Vous

Side B

I Have A Dream Angeleyes The King Has Lost His Crown

Side C

Does Your Mother Know If It Wasn't For The Nights

Side D

Chiquitita Lovers (Live A Little Longer) Kisses Of Fire

Voulez-Vous – The Singles

7 x colored 7" singles released from the era of the Voulez-Vous album:

SINGLE 1 - Summer Night City / Medley: Pick A Bale Of Cotton • On Top Of Old Smokey • Midnight Special

SINGLE 2 - Chiquitita / Lovelight

SINGLE 3 - Does Your Mother Know / Kisses Of Fire

SINGLE 4 - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) / The King Has Lost His Crown

SINGLE 5 - I Have A Dream / Take A Chance On Me

SINGLE 6 - Voulez-Vous / Angeleyes

SINGLE 7 - Voulez-Vous (Extended Dance Remix) / If It Wasn't For The Nights

Voulez-Vous – Picture Discs Each single released as a limited-edition standalone picture disc:

