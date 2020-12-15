Abbella Medical Staffing Announces New Travel Nursing Opportunities

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbella Medical Staffing, a medical staffing agency based in Baltimore, is announcing their new travel nursing opportunities. "We are so excited to see travel nursing as a whole grow," says Thomas Wambui, President of Abbella. "We can't wait to see what 2021 brings." The travel nursing field is an exciting one to be in one now, and Abbella is proud to be a part of such a wonderful industry.

Travel nursing is a very rewarding career. Not only do travel nurses get to help people heal and improve their physical health, but it's also a profession that offers an immense amount of flexibility, which is something most Americans want in a career. Travel nurses can choose the location of their employment and oftentimes their schedule, which is great for both early birds and night owls alike. Travel nurses have the opportunity to work in nationally-known healthcare facilities and learn from the best medical professionals in their field.

Many people are attracted to travel nursing because of the lifestyle. They can travel with a friend, a spouse, or even their pet. The skills that travel nurses learn will become invaluable as their career continues. Travel nurses are always in demand to fill short-term or seasonal needs. They can try out an area of the country that they may want to live in, help more people, and fill an important need within the nation's hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Abbella Medical Staffing couldn't be more thrilled to announce their new travel nursing opportunities. They offer 24-hour support and are dedicated to helping their travel nurses succeed and grow. To learn more and see all of their exciting new travel nursing opportunities, visit their website at www.abbellamedical.com and click on their "apply now" button.

About Abbella Medical Staffing

Abbella Medical Staffing is passionate about helping nurses and other allied health professionals find fulfillment in both their personal and professional lives. By improving the lives of patients, healthcare as a whole improves. Abbella connects travel nurses with some of the best and most respected healthcare facilities throughout the nation. Travel nurses earn a great income, enjoy exceptional benefits, and have the details taken care of, from housing and more. To learn more, contact them at www.abbellamedical.com today.

Contact:

Thomas Wambui

Phone: 410-654-3361

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Abbella Medical Staffing

