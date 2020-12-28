Abbella Medical Staffing Announces Their Critical Care Nurses Travel Nursing Program

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbella Medical Staffing, a healthcare staffing agency, is excited to announce their critical care nurses, or ICU (Intensive Care Unit) travel nursing program. "We couldn't be more thrilled," says Thomas Wambui, President of Abbella. "critical care nurses travel nurses make such an impact on those who need critical care." With the upticks in COVID-19 cases we are seeing this winter, critical care travel nurses can expect to have their hands full.

Many people wonder the difference between a critical care nurse and a regular RN. Once a critical care nurse receives their nursing degree and passes the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) to be a registered nurse, specialized training, which is usually at least two years of nursing in a healthcare facility, is necessary. Then, after they gain work experience with the critically injured, they can take an critical care nurses certification exam offered by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) that specializes in intensive care nursing, such as hospitals, and certification.

The role of an ICU, ER, or other critical care nurse is vital to our healthcare system. Their job is to offer critical care to those who are critically-ill or who have life-threatening injuries. These patients are often physically unstable or unconscious and need around the clock care. From wound care to lab draws and constant monitoring of vitals, critical care nurses use critical thinking skills to assess patients and are prepared for a change in status at any moment.

There is high demand for critical care nurses due to the extensive training required to become one. Abbella Medical Staffing offers critical care nurses travel opportunities, gaining experience in many top-notch hospitals around the country. One of the most exciting prospects of being a travel critical care nurse is learning from the best healthcare professionals, as well as experiencing different methods of administering life-giving care. There are also numerous specialties a critical care nurse can choose from, including neurological and cardiac to trauma and burn critical care nurses nursing. Being a travel nurse allows them to experience all of these areas before deciding upon a chosen specialization.

