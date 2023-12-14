Abbey Law Secures Nearly $25 Million Jury Verdict Holding Foster Care Agency Accountable for Endangering Foster Children

News provided by

Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery P.C.

14 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Sonoma County jury leveled an approximately $25 million verdict against a private foster care company accused of endangering vulnerable foster children under its care.

Lead trial attorney Scott R. Montgomery, a shareholder at Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery, successfully obtained the historic judgment on December 1, 2023, against Alternative Family Services, Inc. in Sonoma County Superior Court. The result is believed to be one of the largest non-punitive damages verdicts in the county's history.

The case centered around the abuse suffered by three minor foster children in a licensed foster care home operated by Alternative Family Services, Inc. from April 16, 2018, through June 25, 2018.

"The evidence showed, and the jury agreed, that in this case, the company did not do what it needed to do to keep these foster children safe.  We must do better, as a society, to protect vulnerable children who cannot protect themselves in circumstances such as this," said Scott R. Montgomery.

The perpetrator, foster father Mark Martinez, was convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse against the children and is currently serving a life sentence in prison for his crimes.

The plaintiffs filed their lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of Alternative Family Services, Inc. in approving the foster home, placing the children in the home, and supervising their care.

Alternative Family Services, Inc. operates foster homes, according to its website, throughout many counties in the Bay Area, placing children in foster homes in exchange for payment from local governments. In this case, the agency received about $8,400.00 per month from Sonoma County for the 70-day period during which the children were in the abusive home of which about ½ went to the foster parents and the other ½ went to the company.

The trial revealed significant inconsistencies and issues in the foster home's approval process for the foster parents. Some of the negligent acts revealed at trial include questionnaires with red flag omissions from the foster father regarding a history of mental illness, sexual abuse, and alcohol abuse, failure to conduct required foster parent interviews before approval, and other errors and omissions including violations of CDSS regulations, policies, procedures, and the standard of care.

The evidence also showed that Alternative Family Services, Inc. placed children who only spoke English into a foster home where the primary language was Spanish.  Despite the foster mother expressing her inability to provide proper care to the company, due to this language issue, the company took no corrective actions.

The evidence also showed that Alternative Family Services, Inc. did not conduct unannounced visits to the home and had no documented conversations with the foster father (the sexual abuser) during the entire period of abuse.

Alternative Family Services, Inc. denied all claims, asserting non-negligence and contending that the total damages for the victims the jury should award, which should be chargeable 100% against Mark Martinez the company contended, were less than $3,000,000.00 for all three child victims, combined.

The jury, however, rejected Alternative Family Services, Inc.'s arguments. After an approximately two-month trial, the jury found the company negligent, attributing 60% of the fault for the sexual abuse of the children to Alternative Family Services, Inc. The total damages awarded for the three victims amounted to just under $25,000,000.00, decisively rejecting the company's claims of non-negligence and proposed less than $3,000,000.00 total damages.

"No amount of money can repair the damage inflicted upon these children, but this verdict sends a powerful message that those responsible for placing children in harm's way will be held accountable. We hope that companies like Alternative Family Services, Inc. are more careful next time as a result of this verdict," added Montgomery.

This case was tried with attorney Johann Hall, Esq. from the Law Offices of Johann Hall along with his paralegal Lillian Dutcher.  Additionally, Abbey Law attorneys Natasha Berg, Esq., Kaitlyn Wright, Esq., and Abbey Law paralegal Haley Norton assisted in the trial of the case.

Media Contact:
Gina Fernandes
gina@jurisproductions.com

SOURCE Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery P.C.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.