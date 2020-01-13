Abbey Mansfield Ruby Joins Waller

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP has announced Abbey Mansfield Ruby has joined the firm's Nashville office. Representing global, national and regional lenders, agents, private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers in commercial financings and restructurings, Ms. Ruby has extensive experience in finance transactions spanning a wide range of industries, with a particular focus on healthcare, including loans to owners and operators of skilled nursing and other senior living facilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abbey to Waller's finance and restructuring team," said Waller partner and veteran financial attorney Katie Stenberg, who also serves on the firm's Board of Directors. "She is a talented attorney who has tremendous lender-side and borrower-side experience."

Ms. Ruby's practice includes acquisition financings, first and second lien credit facilities, bridge loan facilities, mezzanine loans, asset-based lines of credit, real estate and construction financings, capital call/subscription facilities, restructurings, and workouts. In 2018, she was recognized by M&A Advisor with an Emerging Leader award for her work in acquisition financing and turnaround transactions.

Additionally, Ms. Ruby's experience includes cross-border and multi-currency facilities, as well as advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies on a wide variety of financing transactions. She has also represented real estate developers in transactions including tax credit programs and capital raised under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

Prior to joining Waller, Ms. Ruby was a principal in the Washington, D.C. office of Miles & Stockbridge P.C., after beginning her legal career in the New York offices of international law firms where she gained valuable experience in complex leveraged finance and capital markets transactions.

Ms. Ruby earned her J.D. in 2008 from Vanderbilt University Law School, where she served as Executive Editor of the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law. She received her B.A., with honors in 2004 from Michigan State University.

About Waller

With more than 250 attorneys in three states, Nashville-based Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity and real estate. Waller was named one of the best law firms for women by Working Mother and was spotlighted by Chambers Associate as one of the nation's leading firms for recruiting, retaining and supporting legal talent. The firm was honored as a Best Place to Work in 2019.

