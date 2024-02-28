Abbot's Launches in Publix, Expanding Healthy Options in the Grocery Aisle with Their Protein- and Plant-Rich Products

All of Abbot's premium, protein-rich products are made with 100 percent real food ingredients (like pea protein, mushrooms, and extra virgin olive oil) and are free from the top nine allergens, preservatives, natural and artificial flavors, and seed oils. The products are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Whole30 Approved, and Vegan Certified.

The expansion into Publix aligns with growing consumer interest in health and well-being. More than one in three consumers check both the nutrition label and ingredient list prior to purchase, and 75% of consumers plan to invest more in products with health-promoting benefits. Flexitarians—those who enjoy both animal-based and plant-based alternatives—now make up nearly half the US population. Thanks to its clean, wholesome, and nutritionally robust ingredient label, Abbot's appeals to this growing flexitarian audience and has seen steady growth in the last 52 weeks in the natural channel. The brand has become a leader in the plant protein space and is poised to meet the demands of health-conscious and health-curious conventional shoppers.

"Food is information; it can either heal or harm," said Kerry Song, founder and CEO of Abbot's. "At Abbot's, we're deeply committed to crafting plant-powered proteins that not only taste absolutely delicious, but give your body what it needs to thrive. Thanks to Publix, we'll be able to share the transformative power of good, clean food with more and more people."

Abbot's products are now available in over 4,000 stores nationwide, including Publix, Sprouts, Target, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, The Fresh Market, and Fresh Thyme, among others. For a comprehensive list of locations, visit https://abbots.com/where-to-buy .

ABOUT ABBOT'S

Abbot's, formerly known as Abbot's Butcher, is a wellness company crafting delicious and versatile plant-rich products from real, whole food ingredients. Founded in 2017, Abbot's grew out of farmers' markets across Southern California and has since expanded into grocers, markets, and restaurants throughout the country. Abbot's ethos revolves around the belief that food can be both highly craveable and deeply healing, and that good food can nourish healthy, vibrant lifestyles. Each of Abbot's plant-rich proteins are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan-Certified, Whole30 Approved, and completely free from soy, gluten, canola oil, and additives. For more information, visit https://abbots.com . You can also find us on Instagram , X , TikTok , and Facebook .

ABOUT PUBLIX

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 250,000 associates, currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information visit corporate.publix.com/newsroom .

SOURCE Abbot’s