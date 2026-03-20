Abbott acquisition of Exact Sciences set to close on March 23, 2026

Announcement follows receipt of all regulatory clearances necessary for closing

Transaction enables Abbott to enter and lead in fast-growing cancer screening and diagnostics segments, serving millions of additional people

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that it expects to close the acquisition of Exact Sciences on Monday, March 23, 2026. The announcement follows receipt of all regulatory clearances necessary for closing.

The transaction enables Abbott to enter and lead in fast-growing cancer screening and diagnostics segments, serving millions of additional people. Together with Exact Sciences, Abbott will accelerate innovation, expand access to life-changing diagnostics, and help more people detect and manage cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages.

"Proactively shaping the portfolio to anticipate future medical needs while building long-term shareholder value remains at the core of our strategic framework," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "The addition of Exact Sciences enhances Abbott's growth profile and strengthens our leadership in diagnostics. This transaction brings a powerful new platform in cancer screening and diagnostics into Abbott, advancing our mission to make care more accessible and give people more control over their health."

Strategic fit

Exact Sciences is a leader in cancer screening, precision oncology and genetic testing, helping to detect cancer earlier, guide treatment decisions and monitor for recurrence.

This acquisition strengthens Abbott's leadership position and capabilities in diagnostics, positioning the company to advance technologies that are more preventative, predictive and personalized. It expands Abbott's presence in one of the fastest-growing areas of healthcare as cancer incidence continues to rise worldwide. It also adds a new growth vertical to Abbott's already high-single-digit growth expectations, establishing leadership in the fast-growing $60 billion U.S. cancer screening and precision oncology diagnostics segments.

Industry-leading offerings and pipeline

Exact Sciences' product offerings include the Cologuard® test, a market-leading noninvasive colorectal cancer screening option; Oncotype DX®, which informs personalized treatment decisions for patients with early-stage breast cancer; Oncodetect®, a tumor informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test to help identify cancer recurrence and guide follow-up care; and Cancerguard®, a multi-cancer early detection blood test.

Exact Sciences is also advancing a leading pipeline of next-generation cancer diagnostics designed to detect cancer even earlier, optimize treatment decisions and enable regular monitoring to help people stay healthy and better manage disease.

Financial

As previously communicated, this transaction is expected to add approximately $3 billion of incremental sales in 2026, accelerate Abbott's 2026 sales growth by approximately 0.5% and dilute 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by approximately $0.20.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements about, among other things, the proposed acquisition of Exact Sciences by Abbott. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following: the possible inability of the parties to consummate the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possible inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possible occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the parties' definitive agreement for the proposed transaction; the ability of Abbott to successfully integrate Exact Sciences' operations, and the ability of Abbott to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Exact Sciences' business after the completion of the proposed transaction; risks relating to significant transaction costs associated with the proposed transaction and the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated; risks related to the ability of Abbott to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the proposed transaction, including the possibility that the expected synergies and benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; potential adverse effects of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction; or any failure to complete the proposed transaction on the market price of Abbott's common stock, on the ability of Exact Sciences to develop and maintain relationships with its personnel (including Exact Sciences' ability to attract and retain highly qualified management and other scientific personnel) and customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or otherwise on Exact Sciences' or Abbott's business, financial condition, results of operations and financial performance; risks related to diversion of management's attention from Exact Sciences' ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; and the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction or Exact Sciences' business and the outcome of any such litigation or regulatory action.

You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the businesses of Abbott and Exact Sciences described in the "Risk Factors" section in each of Abbott's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Exact Sciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and their respective other reports filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abbott undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Abbott