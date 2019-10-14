Abbott and Omada Health Partner to Offer Integrated Digital Health and Coaching Experience for People with Type 2 Diabetes

"The mission of Omada Health has always been to empower meaningful, sustainable behavior change for those individuals living with Type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions," said Omada co-founder and chief executive officer Sean Duffy. "Partnering with Abbott to give individuals access to FreeStyle Libre as part of the Omada program will deliver a unique combination of personalized human coaching and technology-enabled care to support those goals."

With a one-second scan using a smartphone over the FreeStyle Libre sensor worn on the back of the upper arm, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to fingerstick.2 The integrated solution with Omada will provide real-time glucose data and actionable information for participants to better manage their diabetes and guide personalized recommendations from their coaches.

"We've seen how FreeStyle Libre transforms lives through its proven track record in improving health outcomes, and our goal is to find new ways for even more people with diabetes to benefit from this technology," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "Through this collaboration, we're creating a personalized care experience that combines Abbott's leading CGM technology with Omada Health's professional coaching and digital platform – giving people with Type 2 diabetes actionable information that leads to better health."

HOW THE PROGRAM WILL WORK

Omada Health will offer the integrated solution to employers and health plans. People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes who are eligible will be guided through a tailored experience that includes an online physician consultation, obtaining a prescription of Freestyle Libre and delivery of a welcome kit that includes the CGM system and a wireless scale.

Abbott and Omada Health's integrated solution is powered by the companies' proprietary algorithms and analytics and provides participants with personalized digital care, directly from their smartphones,3 to help better manage their diabetes. Participants will be able to track progress and receive proactive, tailored recommendations from their assigned certified diabetes educator (CDE) coaches through online chats in Omada's app. The program also includes interactive educational lessons about diabetes, support from an online peer group and a tailored action plan to help the user build long-term healthy habits to achieve their goals.

"I've worked as a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator for more than 10 years," said Danene 'DJ' Moberly, registered dietitian and CDE coach, Omada Health. "The biggest barriers to success for my patients have always been immediate access to a diabetes educator when they need it most and a lack of accurate glucose and nutrition data so that we can personalize treatment. It's exciting that this partnership addresses both needs and will give people living with Type 2 diabetes access to an unprecedented suite of tools and personalized support to better manage their condition."

About Omada Health:

Omada is a digital care program that empowers people to achieve their health goals through sustainable lifestyle change. Working primarily through health plans, employers, and integrated health systems, the company delivers personalized interventions for individuals at risk for, or dealing with, type 2 diabetes and hypertension, as well as anxiety and depression. Combining data-powered human coaching, connected devices, a proprietary technology platform, and curriculum tailored to an individual's specific conditions and circumstances, Omada has enrolled more than 250,000 participants to date. Omada partners include Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, and other leading health plans. For additional information, please visit www.omadahealth.com.

About the FreeStyle Libre System:

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre, the #1 sensor-based glucose monitoring system used worldwide,4 reads glucose levels through a sensor that can be worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days, eliminating the need for fingersticks.2 The FreeStyle Libre portfolio has changed the lives of more than 1.5 million people across 46 countries,5 and has secured partial or full reimbursement in 34 countries, including France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Abbott's FreeStyle LibreLink app3 enables users to capture and view their real-time glucose levels, their eight-hour glucose history and how their glucose is currently changing on their smartphone. LibreView is a secure cloud-based diabetes management system that gives people with diabetes and healthcare professionals clear, easy-to-understand reports from the FreeStyle Libre system. For more information, please visit www.freestylelibre.us.

For the U.S., important safety information: https://www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.html

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

______________________________ 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Type 2 Diabetes. https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/type2.html 2 Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol, when symptoms do not match system readings, when you suspect readings may be inaccurate, or when you experience symptoms that may be due to high or low blood glucose. 3 The FreeStyle LibreLink app is compatible with NFC-enabled smartphones running Android OS 5.0 or higher and iPhone 7 or later running iOS 11 or later. Use of the FreeStyle LibreLink app requires registration with LibreView, a service provided by Abbott and Newyu, Inc. 4 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre system compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems. 5 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

