Abbott, in collaboration with Real Madrid, will host free selection events combining soccer and health education to identify the second annual 'Abbott Dream Team'

All participants will receive sports nutrition guidance from Abbott experts and take part in on-field development sessions led by Real Madrid coaches

The 16 selected male and female 'Abbott Dream Team' members, ages 18–19, will travel to Spain on an all‑expenses‑paid trip to train at Real Madrid's official facilities

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today the launch of the second year of the 'Abbott Dream Team,' encouraging young soccer players aged 18–19 across the United States to sign up for the chance to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime development experience in Madrid. Selected participants will train with Real Madrid's world‑renowned coaches at the club's facilities and enjoy unique opportunities, including attending a Real Madrid match at the Bernabéu Stadium and meeting club legends. Building on the success of last year's inaugural program, the initiative once again aims to help promising athletes strengthen their skills, knowledge and confidence on and off the pitch.

Abbott and Real Madrid launch nationwide effort to build the next ‘Abbott Dream Team’

As part of the experience, Abbott health experts and Real Madrid's medical team will continue providing participants with the latest advancements in sports health and nutrition – helping them better understand their bodies, build healthier habits, and reach peak performance.

Following their training in Madrid, this year's 'Abbott Dream Team' will return home to lead health and nutrition sessions with Abbott at local soccer and youth organizations, inspiring even more young players to embrace healthy habits and pursue their potential.

To share invaluable perspective on the qualities needed to sustain success on the field, legendary Real Madrid player Marcelo will join this year's 'Abbott Dream Team' as a mentor.

"During my years at Real Madrid, I benefited from world‑class nutrition and health guidance," Marcelo said. "Young players can't reach their full potential without a strong nutritional foundation, and I'm excited to work with Abbott to help the next generation build the habits and skills that fueled my career."

'Abbott Dream Team' Selection Events

All selection event participants will engage in dynamic soccer development sessions led by Real Madrid coaches and receive health and nutrition education from Abbott. Attendees will receive an 'Abbott Dream Team' adidas jersey and an Abbott health toolkit. Space is limited per event, and athletes must provide proof of age. Participants will receive a confirmation notice following registration.

Athletes can learn more and register at AbbottDreamTeam.com. Selection events will take place at the following locations and dates:

Miami: Tuesday, May 19 AutoNation Field (7620 SW 36th St, Davie, FL 33314)

Washington, D.C.: Thursday, May 21 Howard University (Girard St & 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20059)

Houston: Wednesday, May 27 South Houston High School (3820 Shaver St, South Houston, TX 77587)

Kansas City: Tuesday, June 2 Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex (9300 Nieman Rd, Overland Park, KS 66214)

Los Angeles: Thursday, June 4 California State University, Los Angeles (22 Circle Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90032)

Chicago: Tuesday, June 9 Intentional Sports (1841 N Laramie Ave, Chicago, IL 60639)



The 'Abbott Dream Team' Madrid Experience

Following the nationwide selection events, 16 players will be picked for their teamwork, soccer skills, leadership, and growth mindset and sent on an all‑expenses‑paid trip to Madrid for an unforgettable experience. Members of the final roster will train with Real Madrid coaches at the club's renowned facilities, attend a match at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, meet club legends and learn about the latest advancements in sports science from Abbott nutritionists and Real Madrid's medical team.

Inspiring Health, Performance and Potential

Following their trip to Madrid, 'Abbott Dream Team' members will have the opportunity to share their knowledge and help promote the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle within their local communities by collaborating with Abbott to participate in health training events at local soccer and youth organizations.

"Following a successful first year, we're excited to bring back the 'Abbott Dream Team' and continue empowering young athletes through the power of nutrition and sport," said Melissa Brotz, chief marketing, communications and sustainability officer, Abbott. "Good health is critical to success on and off the pitch, and this program gives players lifelong tools they can carry with them well beyond their athletic careers. Our partnership with Real Madrid and the Dream Team program reflects that shared commitment."

As the Global Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of the Real Madrid Football Club, Abbott provides nutritional guidance for Real Madrid's first men's and women's and Academy teams through research-based dietary recommendations backed by the company's over 135-year heritage in health sciences and understanding of the needs of athletes.

The 'Abbott Dream Team' program is a youth development and educational initiative and is not affiliated with player recruitment or talent scouting for Real Madrid C.F.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 124 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (15) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 660 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 24-25 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

