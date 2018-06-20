Abbott Hosts Conference Call for Second-Quarter Earnings

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will announce its second-quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, before the market opens.

The announcement will be followed by a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time (9 a.m. Eastern), and will be accessible through Abbott's Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com. An archived edition of the call will be available later that day.