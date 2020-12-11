Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend by 25%

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 45 cents per share, reflecting a 25% increase.

"Paying a strong and growing dividend is foundational to Abbott," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "The increase reflects the strength and momentum of Abbott's diversified business and our ability to invest in future growth while returning immediate value to shareholders."

This marks the 388th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2021.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

