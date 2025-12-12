Abbott increases quarterly dividend for 54th consecutive year

  • Quarterly dividend increased by 6.8%
  • Quarterly dividend payout has increased more than 70% since 2020
  • 408th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 63 cents per share, an increase of 6.8%. The company's quarterly dividend payout has increased more than 70% since 2020.

This marks Abbott's 54th consecutive year of dividend growth and is the 408th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2026.

Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

