Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management

The Afinion 2 analyzer is a compact rapid, multi-assay platform that streamlines and simplifies the delivery of actionable, accurate measurements of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and albumin to creatinine ratio (ACR) results at the point of care. The system arms healthcare professionals with the information needed to make fast and accurate medical decisions—three minutes for HbA1c and five minutes for ACR—enabling healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to counseling patients within a single office visit.

Along with providing rapid results, the Afinion 2 platform now also offers all-in-one connectivity to LIS/HIS (laboratory and hospital information systems) and a sleeker, quieter experience for clinicians and patients. Healthcare professionals can use the Afinion 2 analyzer in a wide range of out-patient settings—including physician offices, clinics, community health centers, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

"By delivering rapid HbA1c and ACR test results, the Afinion 2 analyzer does more than streamline care; its life-changing technology helps people living with diabetes get the most out of their healthcare visits," said Elizabeth Balthrop, divisional vice president, Cardiometabolic and Informatics, Abbott. "Within a single visit, patients can obtain real-time feedback and insights on their condition, have an informed discussion with their provider and leave with a defined care plan."

"Bringing point-of-care HbA1c into my practice was a game changer in terms of helping my patients with diabetes live better and spend less time at my office," said Saleh Aldasouqi, M.D., chief of the division of endocrinology at Michigan State University. "With the Afinion analyzer, I have reliable HbA1c results in just three minutes, which allows me to actively manage their care at the time of the patient encounter."

FACILITATES COMPLIANCE WITH ADA TESTING GUIDELINES FOR DIABETES MANAGEMENT

Both HbA1c and ACR measurements are critical for effective diabetes management. HbA1c is a marker that clinicians can use to determine a person's average glycemic control (blood sugar) and assess the quality of patients' diabetes management.1 ACR is a marker for kidney complications that can result from poorly managed diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends regular HbA1c and ACR monitoring for effective long-term management of individuals with diabetes; however, fewer than 7 percent of patients are tested at the recommended frequency for HbA1c.2,3

Through an efficient workflow, the Afinion 2 analyzer can enable care providers to better implement ADA testing guidelines, which can help improve patient outcomes, including decreased HbA1c levels and increased patient satisfaction.4 By delivering accurate HbA1c results in three minutes, the Afinion 2 analyzer can provide results faster and improve workflow for providers.

Receiving results during the patient visit reduces the need for patients to visit the laboratory for testing or to make a return visit to their healthcare professional for test results. This helps people with diabetes get the results they need at the ADA-recommended frequency. Moreover, patients tested in compliance with ADA guidelines are more than five times more likely to achieve HbA1c treatment goals.5,6

About the Afinion 2 Analyzer

The Afinion 2 analyzer is a state-of-the-art multi-assay platform capable of delivering fast measurements for HbA1c and ACR. The platform, which is for in vitro diagnostic use only, received 510(k) marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for whole blood HbA1c testing and for albumin to creatinine ratio (ACR) in urine in November 2017. The Afinion 2 analyzer is now available in the U.S., and is already available with HbA1c, ACR, C-reactive protein (CRP) and Lipid Panel in select markets outside of the U.S.

About Diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has one of the highest prevalence rates for diabetes.7 More than 30 million people (or 9.4 percent of the population) have diabetes, a chronic metabolic condition that occurs when the body cannot use insulin efficiently, causing sugar (glucose) to build up in the bloodstream. Diabetes can cause serious consequences, including problems with blood vessels, heart, nerves, kidneys, mouth, eyes and feet.8

About Abbott

At Abbott, we're committed to helping people live their best possible life through the power of health. For more than 125 years, we've brought new products and technologies to the world -- in nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices and branded generic pharmaceuticals -- that create more possibilities for more people at all stages of life. Today, 99,000 of us are working to help people live not just longer, but better, in the more than 150 countries we serve.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

