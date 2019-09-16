Abbott Named the Industry Leader in Sustainability for the Seventh Consecutive Year on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has been named the Global Industry Leader in sustainability for the seventh consecutive year by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate sustainability. As the industry leader in Health Care Equipment & Supplies, the company earned top scores across all three key areas, including economic, social and environmental performance. This is the 15th consecutive year that Abbott has been recognized for sustainability through its inclusion on the DJSI, including both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and North America Index.

"We at Abbott believe we're in the best business there is: we get to help people live fuller lives through better health," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We recognize that as a privilege – one that comes with responsibilities. The most important of these is that we manage the company to ensure that Abbott will be here – for another 130 years and beyond – continuing to benefit the millions of people around the world who depend upon us in such meaningful ways."

Abbott's overall score of 85 was more than double the average score of 34 for other companies in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry sector. Abbott achieved the top industry scores in 10 of DJSI's 24 specific criteria. In economic performance, Abbott achieved top scores in customer relationship management, supply chain management and marketing practices. In social performance, Abbott achieved top scores in social reporting, human capital development, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, occupational health and safety, and health outcome contribution. In environmental performance, Abbott achieved top scores in environmental reporting and operational eco-efficiency.

In addition to being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 15 years, Abbott ranked No. 1 for social responsibility in our industry sector on Fortune's Most Admired Companies list for six consecutive years (2014-2019), and was named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility magazine for 11 consecutive years (2009-2019). To learn more about Abbott's approach to sustainability, please visit www.abbott.com/sustainability.

For more information on the DJSI, please see the RobecoSAM website and the DJSI news release.

ABOUT ABBOTT

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews and @AbbottGlobal.

SOURCE Abbott

Related Links

www.abbott.com

