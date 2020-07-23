Abbott Receives FDA Approval for iOS-Compatible App Allowing People Living With Chronic Pain and Movement Disorders to Personalize Therapy Via Their Mobile Device

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of the company's Patient Controller app on compatible personal Apple‡ smartphone devices. At Abbott, this approval allows patients living with neurological conditions, including chronic pain or movement disorders, the ability to manage therapy directly from their personal smartphone.2

With this app approval, the need to carry a separate patient programmer device is eliminated, streamlining the patient's experience and seamlessly integrating therapy management into their life. This is an important step in the integration and connection of digital health tools that ultimately help patients live fuller, healthier lives.

"For physicians who are prescribing and implanting neuromodulation technologies, the ability to integrate therapies into one's everyday life is key," said Alexander Escobar, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at The University of Toledo, OH. "The COVID-19 global health crisis has demanded access to virtual treatment options, especially for those individuals with chronic medical conditions that may have difficulty coming to see their physician or would prefer not to leave their own home. To ensure our patients are receiving the care they need in the appropriate setting, close follow up is critical. Physicians have the ability to remain engaged with their patients through the Apple device, allowing them to interact and treat debilitating chronic pain."

"The ability to support the changing needs of individuals living with debilitating chronic conditions, like Parkinson's, without them having to leave their homes is vitally important in today's world," said Drew Falconer, M.D., Director of the Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center, Inova Health System in Virginia. "Abbott's NeuroSphere Digital Care solution, including the new Patient Controller app, allows patients to handle one single device and using the FaceTime application, interact with their provider teams in a convenient, easy-to-use interface -- an important attribute for those with tremors or have challenges with mobility."

The Patient Controller app will be integrated into Abbott's broader NeuroSphere Digital Care connected care management platform, which became available in May. It is compatible with Abbott's suite of neuromodulation technologies, including Infinity™ DBS System for patients with Parkinson's disease or essential tremor, Proclaim™ XR SCS System for patients living with chronic pain, and Proclaim™ DRG Neurostimulation System for patients with chronic pain in the lower limbs caused by complex regional pain syndrome or causalgia. This integration across all Abbott neuromodulation technologies allows physicians to more easily treat the individual needs of each patient within their practice who have an Abbott device and Apple smartphone.

"Patients are seeking digital options to better engage with their healthcare providers and manage their chronic conditions remotely – and this has never been more evident than in today's pandemic where virtual care is necessary," said Keith Boettiger, vice president, Neuromodulation, Abbott. "With the continuing rise in interest and demand for these technologies, Abbott, as a pioneer in patient-centric neuromodulation technology, is advancing the field of digital health to deliver on the promise of digital care. The approval of Abbott's Patient Controller app with personalized access to therapy is a landmark event, as we are now able to provide patients a way to access personalized therapy from a compatible and secure iOS device so that people can live their lives and seamlessly manage conditions like chronic pain and movement disorders."

The Patient Controller app with personalized access to therapy will be made available starting in the coming weeks. For important safety information please visit the websites for Infinity DBS, Proclaim XR and Proclaim DRG devices.

™ Indicates a trademark of the Abbott group of companies. ‡ Indicates a third-party trademark, which is property of its respective owner.© 2020 Abbott. All Rights Reserved.

1. Separate from a medical device.

2. Available on eligible Apple‡ mobile digital devices. For a list of personal Apple mobile digital devices compatible with Abbott's Patient Controller app, visit http://www.NMmobiledevicesync.com/dbs OR www.NMmobiledevicesync.com/cp

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

