Abbott Reports 2018 Results and Issues Strong Forecast for 2019

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and issued financial outlook for 2019.

Full-year 2018 worldwide sales of $30.6 billion increased 11.6 percent on a reported basis and 7.3 percent on an organic* basis.

increased 11.6 percent on a reported basis and 7.3 percent on an organic* basis. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $1.31 in the full year 2018 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $2.88 , reflecting 15.2 percent growth 1 .

in the full year 2018 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was , reflecting 15.2 percent growth . Fourth-quarter worldwide sales of $7.8 billion increased 2.3 percent on a reported basis and 6.4 percent on an organic basis.

increased 2.3 percent on a reported basis and 6.4 percent on an organic basis. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $0.37 in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $0.81 .

in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was . Abbott issues full-year 2019 guidance for organic sales growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent 2 , which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $1.80 to $1.90 . Projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is $3.15 to $3.25 , reflecting double-digit growth at the mid-point.

, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of to . Projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is to , reflecting double-digit growth at the mid-point. In 2018, Abbott generated strong operating cash flow and paid down more than $8 billion of debt.

of debt. During 2018, Abbott returned $2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and, in December, announced a 14.3 percent increase in its quarterly common dividend.

to shareholders in the form of dividends and, in December, announced a 14.3 percent increase in its quarterly common dividend. In October, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval of its HeartMate 3 ™ left ventricular assist device as a destination (long-term use) therapy. In January 2019 , Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its TactiCath™ Contact Force Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled ™ , a new catheter designed to help physicians accurately and effectively treat atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

"2018 was another outstanding year for Abbott," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We exceeded the organic sales growth range we set at the beginning of the year, achieved a number of significant advances in our pipeline, and significantly improved our balance sheet and strategic flexibility. We're very well-positioned heading into 2019."

* See note on organic growth below.

FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2018 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business.

For 2018, Organic sales growth:

Excludes prior year results for the Abbott Medical Optics (AMO) and St. Jude Medical vascular closure businesses, which were divested during the first quarter 2017;

Excludes the current and prior year results for Rapid Diagnostics, which reflect results for Alere Inc., which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017 ;

Excludes the prior year fourth quarter results for a non-core business within U.S. Adult Nutrition, which was discontinued during the third quarter 2018; and

Excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the fourth quarter and full year 2018:

Total Company ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 4Q17

Sales 4Q18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total * 2,755

5,010

7,765

3.0

2.0

2.3

4.3

7.6

6.4 Nutrition 762

1,015

1,777

(0.9)

(0.1)

(0.4)

1.5

5.1

3.6 Diagnostics 699

1,262

1,961

1.1

3.9

2.9

2.5

9.4

7.4 Established Pharmaceuticals --

1,090

1,090

n/a

(4.8)

(4.8)

n/a

3.6

3.6 Medical Devices 1,285

1,635

2,920

6.6

6.8

6.7

6.6

10.9

9.0



* Total Q4 2018 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $17 million.















% Change vs. 12M17

Sales 12M18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total * 10,839

19,739

30,578

12.1

11.4

11.6

4.5

8.8

7.3 Nutrition 3,075

4,154

7,229

1.5

6.7

4.4

2.1

7.6

5.2 Diagnostics 2,717

4,778

7,495

49.6

25.8

33.5

3.1

8.3

6.7 Established Pharmaceuticals --

4,422

4,422

n/a

3.2

3.2

n/a

7.0

7.0 Medical Devices 5,011

6,359

11,370

6.4

13.2

10.1

6.5

11.3

9.1



* Total YTD 2018 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $62 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth-quarter 2018 worldwide sales of $7.8 billion increased 2.3 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales increased 6.4 percent. For the full-year 2018, worldwide sales increased 11.6 percent on a reported basis and 7.3 percent on an organic basis. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Nutrition ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 4Q17

Sales 4Q18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 762

1,015

1,777

(0.9)

(0.1)

(0.4)

1.5

5.1

3.6 Pediatric 467

546

1,013

3.7

(0.8)

1.2

3.7

3.7

3.7 Adult 295

469

764

(7.5)

0.9

(2.5)

(1.8)

6.6

3.5

















































% Change vs. 12M17

Sales 12M18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 3,075

4,154

7,229

1.5

6.7

4.4

2.1

7.6

5.2 Pediatric 1,843

2,254

4,097

3.7

6.7

5.3

3.7

7.2

5.6 Adult 1,232

1,900

3,132

(1.7)

6.6

3.2

(0.3)

8.0

4.6

Worldwide Nutrition sales decreased 0.4 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 3.6 percent. For the full-year 2018, worldwide sales increased 4.4 percent on a reported basis and 5.2 percent on an organic basis. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 1.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 2.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 3.7 percent on an organic basis. International pediatric sales decreased 0.8 percent on a reported basis, including an unfavorable 4.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 3.7 percent on an organic basis. Performance in the quarter was led by above-market growth in the U.S. and strong growth across several markets in Asia and Latin America, including China, Vietnam and Mexico.

Worldwide Adult Nutrition sales decreased 2.5 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, and increased 3.5 percent on an organic basis. International adult sales increased 0.9 percent on a reported basis, including an unfavorable 5.7 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.6 percent on an organic basis. Worldwide sales performance was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes-specific nutrition brand.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 4Q17

Sales 4Q18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total * 699

1,262

1,961

1.1

3.9

2.9

2.5

9.4

7.4 Core Laboratory 260

893

1,153

7.1

4.4

5.0

7.1

10.1

9.4 Molecular 38

85

123

1.8

1.2

1.4

1.8

4.7

3.8 Point of Care 108

29

137

(6.7)

(0.6)

(5.5)

(6.7)

1.1

(5.1) Rapid Diagnostics * 293

255

548

(0.9)

3.9

1.3

n/a

n/a

n/a



* Rapid Diagnostics reflects sales from Alere Inc., which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017. Organic growth rates above exclude results from the Rapid Diagnostics business.

n/a = Percent change is not applicable as organic results exclude Rapid Diagnostics in 2018.















% Change vs. 12M17

Sales 12M18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total * 2,717

4,778

7,495

49.6

25.8

33.5

3.1

8.3

6.7 Core Laboratory 985

3,401

4,386

7.0

8.3

8.0

7.0

8.3

8.0 Molecular 152

332

484

(4.8)

9.7

4.7

(4.8)

9.1

4.3 Point of Care 432

121

553

(2.0)

10.0

0.4

(2.0)

9.2

0.3 Rapid Diagnostics * 1,148

924

2,072

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m



* Rapid Diagnostics reflects sales from Alere Inc., which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017. Organic growth rates above exclude results from the Rapid Diagnostics business.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 2.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 7.4 percent. For the full-year 2018, worldwide sales increased 33.5 percent on a reported basis and 6.7 percent on an organic basis. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 5.0 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 4.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 9.4 percent on an organic basis, reflecting above-market growth in the U.S. and internationally, where Abbott is seeing continued strong adoption of Alinity™, Abbott's family of innovative and highly differentiated diagnostic instruments.

Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 1.4 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 2.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 3.8 percent on an organic basis. Worldwide sales were led by growth in infectious disease testing, Abbott's core area of focus in the molecular diagnostics market.

Point of Care Diagnostics sales decreased 5.5 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 0.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and decreased 5.1 percent on an organic basis.

Rapid Diagnostics worldwide sales of $548 million were led by infectious disease and cardiometabolic testing.

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 4Q17

Sales 4Q18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total --

1,090

1,090

n/a

(4.8)

(4.8)

n/a

3.6

3.6 Key Emerging Markets --

838

838

n/a

(6.2)

(6.2)

n/a

4.3

4.3 Other --

252

252

n/a

0.2

0.2

n/a

1.3

1.3

















































% Change vs. 12M17

Sales 12M18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total --

4,422

4,422

n/a

3.2

3.2

n/a

7.0

7.0 Key Emerging Markets --

3,363

3,363

n/a

1.7

1.7

n/a

7.4

7.4 Other --

1,059

1,059

n/a

8.1

8.1

n/a

5.8

5.8

Established Pharmaceuticals sales decreased 4.8 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 8.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 3.6 percent on an organic basis. As expected, sales growth in the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a comparison versus the fourth-quarter of 2017, when organic sales grew 14.0 percent.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 6.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 10.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 4.3 percent on an organic basis. For the full-year 2018, sales in key emerging markets increased 1.7 percent on a reported basis and 7.4 percent on an organic basis led by double-digit growth in India and China.

Other sales increased 0.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and 1.3 percent on an organic basis. For the full-year 2018, Other sales increased 8.1 percent on a reported basis and 5.8 percent on an organic basis.

Medical Devices ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 4Q17

Sales 4Q18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 1,285

1,635

2,920

6.6

6.8

6.7

6.6

10.9

9.0 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation 1,150

1,240

2,390

3.3

2.4

2.8

3.3

6.3

4.8 Rhythm Management 241

264

505

(2.6)

(6.4)

(4.6)

(2.6)

(2.3)

(2.5) Electrophysiology 200

243

443

23.6

11.6

16.7

23.6

15.0

18.7 Heart Failure 125

53

178

(2.8)

20.9

3.2

(2.8)

24.3

4.0 Vascular 272

448

720

(5.3)

0.4

(1.8)

(5.3)

4.1

0.4 Structural Heart 135

191

326

19.6

7.9

12.4

19.6

12.4

15.2 Neuromodulation 177

41

218

1.0

(6.7)

(0.5)

1.0

(1.7)

0.5 Diabetes Care 135

395

530

46.4

23.2

28.3

46.4

28.4

32.4

















































% Change vs. 12M17

Sales 12M18

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 5,011

6,359

11,370

6.4

13.2

10.1

6.5

11.3

9.1 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation 4,554

4,883

9,437

4.0

7.7

5.9

4.2

5.9

5.0 Rhythm Management 1,019

1,072

2,091

(1.1)

(0.1)

(0.6)

(1.1)

(1.9)

(1.5) Electrophysiology 764

904

1,668

25.5

17.1

20.8

25.5

15.0

19.6 Heart Failure 467

179

646

(4.8)

17.4

0.4

(4.8)

15.4

- Vascular 1,126

1,803

2,929

(4.5)

5.3

1.3

(4.0)

3.6

0.5 Structural Heart 488

751

1,239

12.9

15.5

14.4

12.9

13.1

13.0 Neuromodulation 690

174

864

8.3

1.3

6.8

8.3

(0.3)

6.5 Diabetes Care 457

1,476

1,933

37.7

36.4

36.7

37.7

33.9

34.8

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 6.7 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 9.0 percent. For the full-year 2018, worldwide sales increased 10.1 percent on a reported basis and 9.1 percent on an organic basis. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

In Electrophysiology, growth was led by strong performance in cardiac mapping and ablation catheters. In January 2019, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its TactiCath Contact Force Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, a new catheter designed to help physicians accurately and effectively treat atrial fibrillation.

Growth in Structural Heart was driven by several product areas across Abbott's broad portfolio, including AMPLATZER™ PFO Occluder, a device designed to close a hole-like opening in the heart, and MitraClip®, Abbott's market-leading device for the minimally invasive treatment of mitral regurgitation, a leaky heart valve.

In Diabetes Care, sales increased 28.3 percent on a reported basis and 32.4 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, led by rapid market uptake of FreeStyle® Libre, Abbott's revolutionary sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, which removes the need for routine fingersticks3 for people with diabetes.

ABBOTT ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2019

Abbott is issuing full-year 2019 guidance for organic sales growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent2, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $1.80 to $1.90. Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2019 of $1.35 per share. Specified items include intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $3.15 to $3.25 for the full year 2019.

Abbott is issuing first-quarter 2019 guidance for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.25 to $0.27. Abbott forecasts specified items for the first quarter 2019 of $0.35 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $0.60 to $0.62 for the first quarter.

ABBOTT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Dec. 14, 2018, the board of directors of Abbott increased the company's quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share from $0.28 per share, an increase of 14.3 percent. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2019. This marks the 380th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 103,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Abbott will webcast its live fourth-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later that day.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors'' to our Annual Report on Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, and are incorporated by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Full-year 2018 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 555 percent growth.

2 Abbott has not provided the GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth.

3 Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol, when symptoms do not match system readings, when you suspect readings may be inaccurate, or when you experience symptoms that may be due to high or low blood glucose.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



4Q18

4Q17

%

Change

Net Sales $7,765

$7,589

2.3















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 3,191

3,282

(2.8)

Amortization of intangible assets 488

560

(12.8)

Research and development 562

619

(9.3)

Selling, general, and administrative 2,359

2,477

(4.8)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 6,600

6,938

(4.9)















Operating earnings 1,165

651

79.0 1)













Interest expense, net 152

211

(28.1)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 26

--

n/m

Debt extinguishment costs 86

--

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (46)

(134)

(65.9) 1) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 947

574

65.0















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 292

1,438

(79.7) 2) Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations 655

(864)

n/m















Earnings (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes (1)

36

n/m















Net Earnings (Loss) $654

($828)

n/m















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1,444

$1,303

10.8 3)













Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share from:

























Continuing Operations $0.37

($0.50)

n/m

Discontinued Operations --

0.02

n/m

Total $0.37

($0.48)

n/m















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $0.81

$0.74

9.5 3)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,774

1,746









NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.



1) Effective January 1, 2018, Abbott adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which resulted in a retrospective reclassification of approximately $40 million of net pension-related income from Operating earnings to Other (income) expense, net for the fourth quarter of 2017.



2) 2018 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes an additional $85 million of tax expense for the transition tax associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).





2017 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes net expense of $1.46 billion for the estimated impact of U.S. tax reform. The provisional estimate of the impact of U.S. tax reform was based on Abbott's initial analysis of the TCJA.



3) 2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $789 million, or $0.44 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions, as well as additional transition tax related to the TCJA.





2017 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.167 billion, or $1.24 per share, for the estimated impact of U.S. tax reform, intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Year Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



12M18

12M17

% Change

Net Sales $30,578

$27,390

11.6















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 12,706

12,409

2.4

Amortization of intangible assets 2,178

1,975

10.3

Research and development 2,300

2,260

1.7

Selling, general, and administrative 9,744

9,182

6.1

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 26,928

25,826

4.3















Operating earnings 3,650

1,564

n/m 1)













Interest expense, net 721

780

(7.6)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 28

(34)

n/m

Debt extinguishment costs 167

--

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (139)

(1,413)

(90.2) 1) 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 2,873

2,231

28.8















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 539

1,878

(71.3) 3) Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,334

353

n/m















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes 34

124

(72.6) 4)













Net Earnings $2,368

$477

n/m















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $5,131

$4,400

16.6 5)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:

























Continuing Operations $1.31

$0.20

n/m

Discontinued Operations 0.02

0.07

(71.4) 4) Total $1.33

$0.27

n/m















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.88

$2.50

15.2 5)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,770

1,749









NOTES:



See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.



1) Effective January 1, 2018, Abbott adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which resulted in a retrospective reclassification of approximately $160 million of net pension-related income from Operating earnings to Other (income) expense, net for the full year of 2017.



2) 2017 Other (income) expense, net includes a pretax gain of $1.163 billion from the sale of the AMO business.



3) 2018 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes an additional $120 million of tax expense for the transition tax associated with the TCJA, as well as the impact of approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.





2017 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the net expense of $1.46 billion for the estimated impact of U.S. tax reform, as well as the tax associated with a $1.163 billion pretax gain on the sale of the AMO business. The provisional estimate of the impact of U.S. tax reform was based on Abbott's initial analysis of the TCJA.



4) 2018 and 2017 Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes primarily relates to a net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions from prior years.



5) 2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.797 billion, or $1.57 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2017 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $4.047 billion, or $2.30 per share, for the estimated impact of U.S. tax reform, intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions, partially offset by a gain on the sale of the AMO business.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



4Q18

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales















Intangible Amortization $488

$(488)

--



Gross Margin 4,086

520

$4,606

59.3% R&D 562

(2)

560

7.2% SG&A 2,359

(91)

2,268

29.2% Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 26

(28)

(2)



Debt extinguishment costs 86

(86)

--



Other (income) expense, net (46)

13

(33)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 947

714

1,661



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 292

(75)

217



Earnings from Continuing Operations 655

789

1,444



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $0.37

$0.44

$0.81





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $488 million and other expenses of $226 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses, as well as $85 million of additional transition tax related to the TCJA. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.