Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2018 Results

"We're off to a strong start to the year as we forecasted," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're particularly pleased with the continued strong growth in Medical Devices and improving performance in our Nutrition business."

FIRST-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business.

Organic sales growth:

Excludes prior year results for the Abbott Medical Optics (AMO) and St. Jude Medical vascular closure businesses, which were divested during the first quarter 2017;

Excludes the current and prior year results for Rapid Diagnostics, which reflect results for Alere Inc., which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017 ; and

; and Excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the first quarter:



Total Company ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q17



Sales 1Q18

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

2,675

4,715

7,390

15.1

17.6

16.7

5.0

8.0

6.9 Nutrition

758

998

1,756

3.8

9.5

7.0

3.8

5.5

4.7 Diagnostics

700

1,137

1,837

89.2

44.3

58.7

1.8

7.3

5.5 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,044

1,044

n/a

9.9

9.9

n/a

6.8

6.8 Medical Devices

1,209

1,535

2,744

6.4

22.0

14.6

6.9

11.7

9.4



* Total 2018 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $9 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

First-quarter 2018 worldwide sales of $7.4 billion increased 16.7 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales increased 6.9 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Nutrition ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q17



Sales 1Q18

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

758

998

1,756

3.8

9.5

7.0

3.8

5.5

4.7 Pediatric

448

546

994

3.7

10.5

7.3

3.7

6.3

5.1 Adult

310

452

762

4.0

8.4

6.6

4.0

4.4

4.3

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 7.0 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 2.3 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 4.7 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 7.3 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 2.2 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 5.1 percent on an organic basis. International sales increased 10.5 percent on a reported basis, including a favorable 4.2 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.3 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth across several countries in Asia, including Greater China. In the U.S., continued above-market growth was led by market share gains in the infant nutrition category.

Worldwide Adult Nutrition sales increased 6.6 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 2.3 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 4.3 percent on an organic basis. Worldwide sales growth was led by Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes-specific nutrition brand.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)

% Change vs. 1Q17



Sales 1Q18

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

700

1,137

1,837

89.2

44.3

58.7

1.8

7.3

5.5 Core Laboratory

228

791

1,019

5.6

13.8

11.9

5.6

6.5

6.3 Molecular

39

79

118

(13.8)

17.5

5.0

(13.8)

11.4

1.3 Point of Care

110

31

141

0.6

23.0

4.8

0.6

18.6

4.0 Rapid Diagnostics *

323

236

559

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m

n/m



* Rapid Diagnostics reflects sales from Alere Inc., which was acquired on Oct. 3, 2017. Organic growth rates above exclude results from the Rapid Diagnostics business.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 58.7 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.5 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 11.9 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 5.6 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.3 percent on an organic basis, reflecting continued above-market growth driven by share gains in the U.S. and internationally.

Molecular Diagnostics sales increased 5.0 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 3.7 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 1.3 percent on an organic basis. As expected, strong growth in infectious disease testing, Abbott's core area of focus in the molecular diagnostics market, was partially offset by a planned scale down in other testing areas, primarily in the U.S.

Point of Care Diagnostics sales increased 4.8 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 0.8 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 4.0 percent on an organic basis, led by strong international growth of Abbott's i-STAT® handheld system.

Rapid Diagnostics worldwide sales of $559 million were led by infectious disease testing, including strong flu and strep testing volumes in the U.S.

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q17



Sales 1Q18

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

--

1,044

1,044

n/a

9.9

9.9

n/a

6.8

6.8 Key Emerging Markets

--

793

793

n/a

8.7

8.7

n/a

6.8

6.8 Other

--

251

251

n/a

13.9

13.9

n/a

6.6

6.6

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 9.9 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 3.1 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.8 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets comprise several countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 8.7 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 1.9 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.8 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth was led by double-digit growth across several geographies, including India, China and Brazil.

Medical Devices ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q17



Sales 1Q18

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

1,209

1,535

2,744

6.4

22.0

14.6

6.9

11.7

9.4 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation

1,123

1,200

2,323

5.8

15.2

10.5

6.4

6.0

6.2 Rhythm Management

264

271

535

1.3

8.3

4.7

1.3

(1.2)

- Electrophysiology

182

209

391

25.8

22.1

23.8

25.8

12.5

18.6 Heart Failure

114

39

153

4.3

17.0

7.3

4.3

6.7

4.8 Vascular

286

453

739

(6.0)

13.7

5.2

(4.1)

5.9

1.6 Structural Heart

109

184

293

1.9

23.4

14.5

1.9

11.5

7.5 Neuromodulation

168

44

212

23.6

13.0

21.3

23.6

2.0

18.8 Diabetes Care

86

335

421

14.5

54.5

44.2

14.5

39.2

32.9

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 14.6 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 9.4 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

In Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, worldwide sales growth in the first quarter was led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology and Neuromodulation. Growth in Electrophysiology includes share gains from the recent U.S. launch of Abbott's Confirm RxTM Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), the world's first and only smartphone-compatible ICM designed to help physicians remotely identify cardiac arrhythmias. In Heart Failure, sales growth was led by market uptake of Abbott's HeartMate 3 system. In the quarter, Abbott announced clinical trial data from the MOMENTUM 3 study demonstrating that its HeartMate 3 LVAD improved survival and clinical outcomes at 2 years for patients with advanced heart failure. The trial data will be submitted to the U.S. FDA to support consideration to expand the current HeartMate 3 indication to include long-term use. Growth in Structural Heart was driven by MitraClip®, Abbott's market-leading device for the minimally-invasive treatment of mitral regurgitation. In March, Abbott announced MitraClip was granted national reimbursement in Japan, which enables greater access for patients to this life-altering therapy. In Neuromodulation, strong double-digit growth was led by a portfolio of recently launched products for the treatment of chronic pain and movement disorders.

In Diabetes Care, worldwide sales increased 44.2 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including a favorable 11.3 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 32.9 percent on an organic basis. Strong double-digit growth was led by FreeStyle Libre, Abbott's revolutionary sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, which removes the need for routine fingersticks2 for people with diabetes. During the quarter, Abbott announced that the FreeStyle LibreLink3,4 app is available in Europe for use with compatible smartphones, which allows people to access glucose data directly from their phones and eliminates the need to carry a separate scanning device.

ABBOTT'S FULL-YEAR EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects 2018 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $1.23 to $1.33.

Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2018 of approximately $1.57 per share. Specified items include intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses.

Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $2.80 to $2.90 for the full year 2018.

Abbott is issuing second-quarter 2018 guidance for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.33 to $0.35. Abbott forecasts specified items for the second quarter 2018 of $0.37 primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $0.70 to $0.72 for the second quarter.

ABBOTT DECLARES 377TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Feb. 16, 2018, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable May 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2018.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 46 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare company devoted to improving life through the development of products and technologies that span the breadth of healthcare. With a portfolio of leading, science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals, Abbott serves people in more than 150 countries and employs approximately 99,000 people.

1 Full-year 2018 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis represents 540.0 percent growth at the midpoint of the range. 2 Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol, when symptoms do not match system readings, when you suspect readings may be inaccurate, or when you experience symptoms that may be due to high or low blood glucose. 3 Use of the FreeStyle LibreLink app requires registration with LibreView, a service provided by Abbott and Newyu, Inc. 4 The FreeStyle LibreLink app is compatible with NFC enabled phones running Android OS 5.0 or higher and with iPhone 7 and later running iOS 11 and later.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





1Q18

1Q17

%

Change

Net Sales

$7,390

$6,335

16.7

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

3,067

3,062

0.1

Amortization of intangible assets

584

522

12.0

Research and development

589

553

6.4

Selling, general, and administrative

2,542

2,440

4.2

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

6,782

6,577

3.1

















Operating earnings (loss)

608

(242)

n/m 1)















Interest expense, net

199

204

(2.1)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3)

(16)

(79.9)

Debt extinguishment costs

14

--

n/m

Other (income) expense, net

(33)

(1,166)

(97.1) 1) 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

431

736

(41.5)

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

22

350

(93.8) 3) Earnings from Continuing Operations

409

386

6.1

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

9

33

(74.7) 4)















Net Earnings

$418

$419

(0.4)

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$1,050

$843

24.5 5)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:













Continuing Operations

$0.23

$0.22

4.5

Discontinued Operations

--

0.02

n/m 4) Total

$0.23

$0.24

(4.2)

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing













Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$0.59

$0.48

22.9 5)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,765

1,735







































NOTES:

See tables below for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.



1) Effective January 1, 2018, Abbott adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which resulted in a retrospective reclassification of $40 million of net pension-related income from Operating earnings (loss) to Other (income) expense, net for the first quarter of 2017.



2) 2017 Other (income) expense, net includes a pretax gain of $1.151 billion from the sale of the AMO business.



3) 2018 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the impact of approximately $65 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.





2017 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the tax associated with a $1.151 billion pretax gain on the sale of the AMO business.



4) 2018 and 2017 Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes reflect the impact of net tax benefits of $9 million and $33 million, respectively, as a result of the resolution of various tax positions from prior years.



5) 2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $641 million, or $0.36 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2017 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $457 million, or $0.26 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions, partially offset by a gain on the sale of the AMO business.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





1Q18



As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$584

$(584)

--



Gross Margin

3,739

647

$4,386

59.3% R&D

589

(43)

546

7.4% SG&A

2,542

(90)

2,452

33.2% Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3)

(1)

(4)



Debt extinguishment costs

14

(14)

--



Other (income) expense, net

(33)

(2)

(35)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

431

797

1,228



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

22

156

178



Earnings from Continuing Operations

409

641

1,050



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$0.23

$0.36

$0.59





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $584 million and other expenses of $213 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





1Q17



As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$522

$(522)

--



Gross Margin

2,751

984

$3,735

59.0% R&D

553

(40)

513

8.1% SG&A

2,440

(367)

2,073

32.7% Interest expense, net

204

(17)

187



Other (income) expense, net

(1,166)

1,134

(32)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

736

274

1,010



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

350

(183)

167



Earnings from Continuing Operations

386

457

843



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$0.22

$0.26

$0.48







Note: The As Reported and As Adjusted amounts reflect the impact of adopting the new accounting rules related to the recognition of retirement benefits – See Footnote 1 on table titled "Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings" for additional information.

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $522 million and other expenses of $903 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, including approximately $390 million of inventory step-up amortization related to St. Jude Medical, charges related to restructuring actions and other expenses, partially offset by a gain of $1.151 billion from the sale of the AMO business. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the first-quarter tax rates for continuing operations for 2018 and 2017 is shown below:





1Q18

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$431

$22

5.0% 1) Specified items

797

156





Excluding specified items

$1,228

$178

14.5%





















1Q17

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$736

$350

47.6% 2) Specified items

274

(183)





Excluding specified items

$1,010

$167

16.5%







1) Reported tax rate on a GAAP basis for 2018 includes the impact of approximately $65 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



2) Reported tax rate on a GAAP basis for 2017 includes the impact of taxes associated with a $1.151 billion pretax gain on the sale of the AMO business.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





1Q18

1Q17

% Change vs. 1Q17



Abbott

Reported





Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported

Divested

Businessesa)

Adjusted

Revenue





Non-GAAP





Rapid

Diagnostics









Reported

Reported

Organicb)





































Total Company

7,390

(559)

6,831

6,335

(187)

6,148

16.7

11.1

6.9 U.S.

2,675

(323)

2,352

2,324

(84)

2,240

15.1

5.0

5.0 Int'l

4,715

(236)

4,479

4,011

(103)

3,908

17.6

14.6

8.0 Total Diagnostics

1,837

(559)

1,278

1,158

--

1,158

58.7

10.4

5.5 U.S.

700

(323)

377

371

--

371

89.2

1.8

1.8 Int'l

1,137

(236)

901

787

--

787

44.3

14.4

7.3 Rapid Diagnostics

559

(559)

--

--

--

--

n/m

n/m

n/m U.S.

323

(323)

--

--

--

--

n/m

n/m

n/m Int'l

236

(236)

--

--

--

--

n/m

n/m

n/m Total Medical Devices

2,744

--

2,744

2,395

(12)

2,383

14.6

15.1

9.4 U.S.

1,209

--

1,209

1,136

(6)

1,130

6.4

6.9

6.9 Int'l

1,535

--

1,535

1,259

(6)

1,253

22.0

22.6

11.7 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation 2,323

--

2,323

2,103

(12)

2,091

10.5

11.1

6.2 U.S.

1,123

--

1,123

1,061

(6)

1,055

5.8

6.4

6.4 Int'l

1,200

--

1,200

1,042

(6)

1,036

15.2

15.9

6.0 Vascular

739

--

739

703

(12)

691

5.2

6.9

1.6 U.S.

286

--

286

304

(6)

298

(6.0)

(4.1)

(4.1) Int'l

453

--

453

399

(6)

393

13.7

15.3

5.9













































































a) Reflects sales related to the AMO and St. Jude Medical vascular closure businesses prior to divesting in the first quarter 2017. b) In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 45

$ 18

$ 584

$ --

$ 647 R&D

(16)

(2)

--

(25)

(43) SG&A

(86)

(4)

--

--

(90) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

--

(1)

--

--

(1) Debt extinguishment costs

--

--

--

(14)

(14) Other (income) expense, net

(2)

--

--

--

(2) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 149

$ 25

$ 584

$ 39

797 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)















156 Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 641 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations















$ 0.36



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."

a) Acquisition-related expenses include costs for legal, accounting, tax, and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for consulting, retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition, and inventory step-up amortization.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, inventory write-downs, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c) Other expense relates to the acquisition of an R&D asset and the cost associated with the early extinguishment of debt.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 406

$ 56

$ 522

$ 984 R&D

(14)

(26)

--

(40) SG&A

(352)

(15)

--

(367) Interest expense, net

(17)

--

--

(17) Other (income) expense, net

1,168

(34)

--

1,134 Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ (379)

$ 131

$ 522

274 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (c)









(183) Earnings from Continuing Operations













$ 457 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations











$ 0.26



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."

a) Acquisition-related expenses include bankers' fees and costs for legal, accounting, tax, and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for consulting, retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition, and inventory step-up amortization. The specified items in interest expense include amortization expense associated with acquisition-related bridge facility fees. Divestiture-related expenses include incremental costs to separate the divested businesses as well as bankers' fees and costs for legal, accounting, tax, and other services related to the divestitures.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, inventory write-downs, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. Any gains related to the divestiture of a facility as part of a restructuring program are also included in this category.



c) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

