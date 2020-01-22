Abbott Reports Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Strong Forecast for 2020

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Fourth-quarter worldwide sales of $8.3 billion increased 7.1 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent on an organic* basis.

increased 7.1 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent on an organic* basis. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $0.59 in the fourth quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $0.95 , an increase of 17.3 percent versus prior year 1 .

in the fourth quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was , an increase of 17.3 percent versus prior year . Abbott issues full-year 2020 guidance for organic sales growth of 7.0 to 8.0 percent 2 , which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $2.35 to $2.45 . Projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is $3.55 to $3.65 , reflecting double-digit growth at the mid-point.

, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of to . Projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is to , reflecting double-digit growth at the mid-point. Medical Devices sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis and 11.3 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales performance was led by double-digit organic sales growth in Heart Failure, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 7.8 percent on a reported basis and 10.0 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales performance was led by growth across several countries in Latin America and Asia .

and . Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 8.4 percent on a reported basis and 10.0 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales performance was led by above-market growth in the U.S. and internationally, where Abbott is achieving continued strong adoption of its Alinity® family of innovative and highly differentiated diagnostic instruments.

"Our focus on organic growth is driving top-tier performance," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We're entering 2020 with very good momentum and targeting continued strong growth."

* See note on organic growth below.

FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business.

Organic sales growth:

Excludes the results for a non-core business within U.S. Adult Nutrition during the first nine months of 2018 as this business was discontinued during the third quarter 2018; and

Excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the fourth quarter and full year 2019:

Total Company ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q18



Sales 4Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

2,960

5,354

8,314

7.5

6.9

7.1

7.5

9.1

8.5 Nutrition

789

1,079

1,868

3.6

6.4

5.2

3.6

7.5

5.8 Diagnostics

766

1,292

2,058

9.6

2.4

5.0

9.6

4.6

6.4 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,174

1,174

n/a

7.8

7.8

n/a

10.0

10.0 Medical Devices

1,404

1,800

3,204

9.2

10.1

9.7

9.2

12.9

11.3





* Total Q4 2019 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $10 million.

























% Change vs. 12M18



Sales 12M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

11,398

20,506

31,904

5.2

3.9

4.3

5.5

8.8

7.7 Nutrition

3,110

4,299

7,409

1.1

3.5

2.5

2.4

7.5

5.3 Diagnostics

2,887

4,826

7,713

6.3

1.0

2.9

6.3

5.7

5.9 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

4,486

4,486

n/a

1.4

1.4

n/a

7.3

7.3 Medical Devices

5,374

6,865

12,239

7.2

8.0

7.6

7.2

13.0

10.5



* Total 12M 2019 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $57 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth-quarter 2019 worldwide sales of $8.3 billion increased 7.1 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales increased 8.5 percent. Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Nutrition ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q18



Sales 4Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

789

1,079

1,868

3.6

6.4

5.2

3.6

7.5

5.8 Pediatric

473

564

1,037

1.2

3.4

2.4

1.2

4.1

2.8 Adult

316

515

831

7.3

9.9

8.9

7.3

11.5

9.9

















% Change vs. 12M18



Sales 12M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

3,110

4,299

7,409

1.1

3.5

2.5

2.4

7.5

5.3 Pediatric

1,879

2,282

4,161

1.9

1.3

1.6

1.9

4.6

3.4 Adult

1,231

2,017

3,248

(0.1)

6.2

3.7

3.2

10.9

7.9

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 5.2 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.8 percent. Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 2.4 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 0.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 2.8 percent on an organic basis. International sales increased 3.4 percent on a reported basis and 4.1 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth was led by Abbott's market-leading toddler brands, PediaSure® and Pedialyte®.

Worldwide Adult Nutrition sales increased 8.9 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 9.9 percent on an organic basis. International Adult Nutrition sales increased 9.9 percent on a reported basis and 11.5 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales performance in the quarter was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes-specific nutrition brand.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q18



Sales 4Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

766

1,292

2,058

9.6

2.4

5.0

9.6

4.6

6.4 Core Laboratory

293

956

1,249

13.2

7.0

8.4

13.2

9.1

10.0 Molecular

36

80

116

(4.1)

(6.5)

(5.7)

(4.1)

(4.5)

(4.4) Point of Care

104

33

137

(4.9)

16.0

(0.5)

(4.9)

17.4

(0.2) Rapid Diagnostics

333

223

556

13.6

(12.3)

1.5

13.6

(9.8)

2.7

















% Change vs. 12M18



Sales 12M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

2,887

4,826

7,713

6.3

1.0

2.9

6.3

5.7

5.9 Core Laboratory

1,086

3,570

4,656

10.3

4.9

6.2

10.3

9.9

10.0 Molecular

149

293

442

(1.8)

(11.7)

(8.6)

(1.8)

(8.4)

(6.3) Point of Care

438

123

561

1.4

1.7

1.5

1.4

3.9

1.9 Rapid Diagnostics

1,214

840

2,054

5.7

(9.0)

(0.8)

5.7

(4.4)

1.2

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 5.0 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 1.4 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.4 percent on an organic basis.

Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 8.4 percent on a reported basis and 10.0 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales performance was led by above-market growth in the U.S. and internationally, where Abbott is achieving continued strong adoption of its Alinity family of innovative and highly differentiated diagnostic instruments. During the quarter, Abbott announced the Australian Red Cross Blood Services selected its Alinity-S system for the country's blood and plasma screening.

Molecular Diagnostics sales decreased 5.7 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 1.3 percent effect of foreign exchange, and decreased 4.4 percent on an organic basis.

Point of Care Diagnostics sales decreased 0.5 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 0.3 percent effect of foreign exchange, and decreased 0.2 percent on an organic basis.

Rapid Diagnostics sales increased 1.5 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 1.2 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 2.7 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by infectious disease testing in developed markets and cardio-metabolic testing globally, partially offset by lower infectious disease testing sales in Africa.

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q18



Sales 4Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

--

1,174

1,174

n/a

7.8

7.8

n/a

10.0

10.0 Key Emerging Markets

--

896

896

n/a

7.0

7.0

n/a

9.5

9.5 Other

--

278

278

n/a

10.4

10.4

n/a

11.6

11.6

















% Change vs. 12M18



Sales 12M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

--

4,486

4,486

n/a

1.4

1.4

n/a

7.3

7.3 Key Emerging Markets

--

3,392

3,392

n/a

0.9

0.9

n/a

7.9

7.9 Other

--

1,094

1,094

n/a

3.3

3.3

n/a

5.6

5.6

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 7.8 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 2.2 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 10.0 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 7.0 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 9.5 percent on an organic basis, which excludes an unfavorable 2.5 percent effect of foreign exchange. Organic sales growth was led by performance across several geographies in Latin America and Asia.

Other sales increased 10.4 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter, including an unfavorable 1.2 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 11.6 percent on an organic basis.

Medical Devices ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 4Q18



Sales 4Q19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

1,404

1,800

3,204

9.2

10.1

9.7

9.2

12.9

11.3 Rhythm Management

267

277

544

1.8

2.8

2.3

1.8

5.5

3.7 Electrophysiology

193

266

459

7.7

11.8

10.0

7.7

13.1

10.8 Heart Failure

146

52

198

16.8

(0.8)

11.6

16.8

2.1

12.5 Vascular

260

454

714

(4.6)

1.5

(0.8)

(4.6)

3.2

0.3 Structural Heart

170

206

376

25.7

7.7

15.1

25.7

10.8

17.0 Neuromodulation

175

47

222

(0.9)

14.6

2.0

(0.9)

20.0

3.0 Diabetes Care

193

498

691

43.5

26.0

30.5

43.5

30.3

33.7





































Vascular Product Lines:



































Coronary and Endovasculara)

239

452

691

(2.9)

1.2

(0.3)

(2.9)

2.9

0.8







































a) Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure, carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.





















% Change vs. 12M18



Sales 12M19

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

5,374

6,865

12,239

7.2

8.0

7.6

7.2

13.0

10.5 Rhythm Management

1,057

1,087

2,144

(4.4)

(0.6)

(2.5)

(4.4)

4.4

0.0 Electrophysiology

742

979

1,721

9.5

10.8

10.2

9.5

14.8

12.5 Heart Failure

574

195

769

22.9

9.4

19.1

22.9

14.1

20.5 Vascular

1,047

1,803

2,850

(7.0)

0.0

(2.7)

(7.0)

4.1

(0.2) Structural Heart

616

784

1,400

26.1

4.3

12.9

26.1

9.7

16.2 Neuromodulation

660

171

831

(4.2)

(1.8)

(3.8)

(4.2)

4.7

(2.4) Diabetes Care

678

1,846

2,524

48.3

25.1

30.6

48.3

31.8

35.7





































Vascular Product Lines:



































Coronary and Endovasculara)

947

1,793

2,740

(3.9)

0.0

(1.4)

(3.9)

4.1

1.3







































a) Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure, carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.



Note: Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) sales, which had previously been reported in Electrophysiology, are now included in Rhythm Management. Historical periods have been adjusted to reflect this change.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 9.7 percent on a reported basis in the fourth quarter and increased 11.3 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.

In Electrophysiology, growth was led by strong performance in cardiac diagnostic and ablation catheters, which are used to help physicians accurately and effectively treat atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

In Heart Failure, double-digit growth was driven by market adoption of Abbott's HeartMate 3® left ventricular assist device, which has been shown to improve survival and clinical outcomes in patients with advanced heart failure.

Growth in Structural Heart was led by MitraClip®, Abbott's market-leading device for the minimally invasive treatment of mitral regurgitation, or a leaky mitral heart valve. Worldwide sales of MitraClip were $191 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 27.1 percent on a reported basis and 28.8 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year.

In Diabetes Care, sales increased 30.5 percent on a reported basis and 33.7 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter. Sales growth in the quarter was led by FreeStyle Libre®, Abbott's revolutionary continuous glucose monitoring system, with worldwide sales of $534 million, an increase of 58.5 percent on a reported basis and 62.4 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year.

ABBOTT ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2020

Abbott is issuing full-year 2020 guidance for organic sales growth of 7.0 to 8.0 percent2, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $2.35 to $2.45. Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2020 of $1.20 per share. Specified items include intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $3.55 to $3.65 for the full year 2020.

Abbott is issuing first-quarter 2020 guidance for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.40 to $0.42. Abbott forecasts specified items for the first quarter 2020 of $0.29 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $0.69 to $0.71 for the first quarter.

ABBOTT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Dec. 13, 2019, the board of directors of Abbott increased the company's quarterly dividend to $0.36 per share from $0.32 per share, an increase of 12.5 percent. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2020.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 48 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 107,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

1 Fourth-quarter 2019 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 59.5 percent growth.

2 Abbott has not provided the GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





4Q19

4Q18

% Change

Net Sales

$8,314

$7,765

7.1

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

3,434

3,191

7.7

Amortization of intangible assets

483

488

(1.1)

Research and development

595

562

6.0

Selling, general, and administrative

2,413

2,359

2.3

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

6,925

6,600

4.9

















Operating Earnings

1,389

1,165

19.2

















Interest expense, net

139

152

(8.5)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2)

26

n/m

Debt extinguishment costs

63

86

(27.1)

Other (income) expense, net

(51)

(46)

13.5

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

1,240

947

31.1

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

191

292

(34.5) 1) Earnings from Continuing Operations

1,049

655

60.3

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

--

(1)

n/m

















Net Earnings

$1,049

$654

60.6

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$1,705

$1,444

18.1 2)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:













Continuing Operations

$0.59

$0.37

59.5

Discontinued Operations

--

--

n/m

Total

$0.59

$0.37

59.5

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing













Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$0.95

$0.81

17.3 2)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,781

1,774























NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.





1) 2018 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes an additional $85 million of tax expense for the transition tax associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).



2) 2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $656 million, or $0.36 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $789 million, or $0.44 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions, as well as additional transition tax related to the TCJA.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





12M19

12M18

% Change

Net Sales

$31,904

$30,578

4.3

















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense

13,231

12,706

4.1

Amortization of intangible assets

1,936

2,178

(11.1)

Research and development

2,440

2,300

6.1 1) Selling, general, and administrative

9,765

9,744

0.2

Total Operating Cost and Expenses

27,372

26,928

1.7

















Operating Earnings

4,532

3,650

24.2

















Interest expense, net

576

721

(20.1)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

7

28

(74.1)

Debt extinguishment costs

63

167

(62.6)

Other (income) expense, net

(191)

(139)

38.2

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

4,077

2,873

42.0

















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

390

539

(27.6) 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations

3,687

2,334

58.0

















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes

--

34

n/m

















Net Earnings

$3,687

$2,368

55.7

















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding













Specified Items, as described below

$5,810

$5,131

13.2 3)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:













Continuing Operations

$2.06

$1.31

57.3

Discontinued Operations

--

0.02

n/m

Total

$2.06

$1.33

54.9

















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing













Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below

$3.24

$2.88

12.5 3)















Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding













Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options

1,781

1,770









NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.





1) In 2019, in conjunction with the acquisition of Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc., Abbott acquired an R&D asset valued at $102 million, which was immediately expensed.



2) 2019 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the impact of a $86 million reduction of the transition tax associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and approximately $100 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.





2018 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes an additional $120 million of tax expense for the transition tax associated with the TCJA, as well as the impact of approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



3) 2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.123 billion, or $1.18 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.797 billion, or $1.57 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





4Q19



As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$483

$(483)

--



Gross Margin

4,397

545

4,942

59.4% R&D

595

(39)

556

6.7% SG&A

2,413

(62)

2,351

28.3% Debt extinguishment costs

63

(63)

--



Other (income) expense, net

(51)

(5)

(56)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

1,240

714

1,954



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

191

58

249



Earnings from Continuing Operations

1,049

656

1,705



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$0.59

$0.36

$0.95





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $483 million and other expenses of $231 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





4Q18



As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$488

$(488)

--



Gross Margin

4,086

520

4,606

59.3% R&D

562

(2)

560

7.2% SG&A

2,359

(91)

2,268

29.2% Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

26

(28)

(2)



Debt extinguishment costs

86

(86)

--



Other (income) expense, net

(46)

13

(33)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

947

714

1,661



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

292

(75)

217



Earnings from Continuing Operations

655

789

1,444



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$0.37

$0.44

$0.81





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $488 million and other expenses of $226 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses, as well as $85 million of additional transition tax related to the TCJA. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





12M19



As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$1,936

$(1,936)

--



Gross Margin

16,737

2,140

18,877

59.2% R&D

2,440

(198)

2,242

7.0% SG&A

9,765

(240)

9,525

29.9% Debt extinguishment costs

63

(63)

--



Other (income) expense, net

(191)

(37)

(228)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

4,077

2,678

6,755



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

390

555

945



Earnings from Continuing Operations

3,687

2,123

5,810



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$2.06

$1.18

$3.24





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.936 billion and other expenses of $742 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.





12M18



As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales

















Intangible Amortization

$2,178

$(2,178)

--



Gross Margin

15,694

2,453

18,147

59.3% R&D

2,300

(87)

2,213

7.2% SG&A

9,744

(365)

9,379

30.7% Interest expense, net

721

(2)

719



Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

28

(29)

(1)



Debt extinguishment costs

167

(167)

--



Other (income) expense, net

(139)

3

(136)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

2,873

3,100

5,973



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations

539

303

842



Earnings from Continuing Operations

2,334

2,797

5,131



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

$1.31

$1.57

$2.88





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $2.178 billion and other expenses of $922 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the fourth-quarter tax rates for continuing operations for 2019 and 2018 is shown below:







4Q19

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$1,240

$191

15.4%

Specified items

714

58





Excluding specified items

$1,954

$249

12.8%

























4Q18

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$947

$292

30.8% 1) Specified items

714

(75)





Excluding specified items

$1,661

$217

13.1%







1) Reported tax rate on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes the impact of an additional $85 million of tax expense for the transition tax associated with the TCJA.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for continuing operations for 2019 and 2018 is shown below:







12M19

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$4,077

$390

9.6% 2) Specified items

2,678

555





Excluding specified items

$6,755

$945

14.0%

























12M18

($ in millions)

Pre-Tax

Income

Taxes on

Earnings

Tax

Rate

As reported (GAAP)

$2,873

$539

18.8% 3) Specified items

3,100

303





Excluding specified items

$5,973

$842

14.1%







2) Reported tax rate on a GAAP basis for 2019 includes the impact of a $86 million reduction of the transition tax associated with the TCJA and approximately $100 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



3) Reported tax rate on a GAAP basis for 2018 includes the impact of an additional $120 million of tax expense for the transition tax associated with the TCJA, as well as the impact of approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





12M19

12M18

% Change vs. 12M18



Abbott

Reported



Abbott

Reported

Discontinued

Businessa)

Adjusted

Revenue





Non-GAAP













Reported

Reported

Organicb)































Total Company

31,904



30,578

(38)

30,540

4.3

4.5

7.7 U.S.

11,398



10,839

(38)

10,801

5.2

5.5

5.5 Int'l

20,506



19,739

--

19,739

3.9

3.9

8.8 Total Nutrition

7,409



7,229

(38)

7,191

2.5

3.0

5.3 U.S.

3,110



3,075

(38)

3,037

1.1

2.4

2.4 Int'l

4,299



4,154

--

4,154

3.5

3.5

7.5 Adult

3,248



3,132

(38)

3,094

3.7

5.0

7.9 U.S.

1,231



1,232

(38)

1,194

(0.1)

3.2

3.2 Int'l

2,017



1,900

--

1,900

6.2

6.2

10.9

































a) Reflects sales related to a non-core product line within the U.S. Adult Nutrition business, which was discontinued during the third quarter 2018.



b) In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 34

$ 28

$ 483

$ --

$ 545 R&D

(15)

(22)

--

(2)

(39) SG&A

(39)

(23)

--

--

(62) Debt extinguishment costs

--

--

--

(63)

(63) Other (income) expense, net

(5)

--

--

--

(5) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 93

$ 73

$ 483

$ 65

714 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















58 Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 656 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 0.36





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on the tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include costs for tax and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, asset impairments, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c) Other primarily relates to costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 21

$ 7

$ 488

$ 4

$ 520 R&D

(7)

5

--

--

(2) SG&A

(82)

(9)

--

--

(91) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

--

(28)

--

--

(28) Debt extinguishment costs

--

--

--

(86)

(86) Other (income) expense, net

(1)

--

--

14

13 Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 111

$ 39

$ 488

$ 76

714 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















(75) Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 789 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 0.44



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on the tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include costs for tax and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, inventory write-downs, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c) Other includes costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt, partially offset by a gain on investments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and additional tax expense for the transition tax associated with the TCJA.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 103

$ 101

$ 1,936

$ --

$ 2,140 R&D

(38)

(44)

--

(116)

(198) SG&A

(153)

(70)

--

(17)

(240) Debt extinguishment costs

--

--

--

(63)

(63) Other (income) expense, net

(15)

--

--

(22)

(37) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 309

$ 215

$ 1,936

$ 218

2,678 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















555 Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 2,123 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 1.18





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on the tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include costs for tax and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, asset impairments, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c) Other relates to the acquisition of R&D assets, costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt, charges related to the impairment of certain assets, and expenses related to certain litigation settlements.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, a reduction in the transition tax associated with the TCJA and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Year Ended December 31, 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin

$ 123

$ 106

$ 2,178

$ 46

$ 2,453 R&D

(41)

1

--

(47)

(87) SG&A

(346)

(19)

--

--

(365) Interest expense, net

--

--

--

(2)

(2) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

--

(29)

--

--

(29) Debt extinguishment costs

--

--

--

(167)

(167) Other (income) expense, net

(2)

--

--

5

3 Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes

$ 512

$ 153

$ 2,178

$ 257

3,100 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d)

















303 Earnings from Continuing Operations

















$ 2,797 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

















$ 1.57



The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on the tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include costs for legal, accounting, tax, and other services related to business acquisitions, integration costs which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for consulting, retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to a business acquisition, and inventory step-up amortization.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, inventory write-downs, asset impairments, accelerated depreciation, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites.



c) Other includes the cost associated with the early extinguishment of debt, costs related to the acquisition of R&D assets and charges related to the impairment of certain assets, partially offset by a gain on investments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, additional tax expense for the transition tax associated with the TCJA and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

