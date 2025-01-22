Abbott Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results; Issues 2025 Financial Outlook

Fourth-quarter sales of $11.0 billion ; full-year 2024 sales of $42.0 billion

Fourth-quarter reported sales increased 7.2 percent; organic sales growth for the underlying base business increased 10.1 percent 1

Full-year 2024 reported sales increased 4.6 percent; organic sales growth for the underlying base business increased 9.6 percent 2

Abbott projects full-year 2025 organic sales growth to be in the range of 7.5% to 8.5%

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Fourth-quarter sales increased 7.2 percent on a reported basis, 8.8 percent on an organic basis, and 10.1 percent on an organic basis, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $5.27 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.34 , which excludes specified items (see table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information").

and adjusted diluted EPS of , which excludes specified items (see table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information"). Full-year 2024 sales of $42.0 billion increased 4.6 percent on a reported basis, 7.1 percent on an organic basis, and 9.6 percent on an organic basis, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales.

increased 4.6 percent on a reported basis, 7.1 percent on an organic basis, and 9.6 percent on an organic basis, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales. Full-year 2024 gross margin as a percent of sales improved 60 basis points on a GAAP basis compared to 2023 and improved 70 basis points on an adjusted basis.

Full-year 2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $7.64 and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.67 , which excludes specified items (see table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information").

and adjusted diluted EPS of , which excludes specified items (see table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information"). For the full-year 2024, Abbott achieved the upper end of the initial guidance ranges the company provided in January 2024 for both organic sales growth and adjusted earnings per share.

for both organic sales growth and adjusted earnings per share. During 2024, Abbott announced more than 15 new growth opportunities coming from the company's highly productive R&D pipeline. These include a combination of new product approvals and new treatment indications.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 organic sales growth to be in the range of 7.5% to 8.5%.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted operating margin to be 23.5% to 24.0% of sales, which reflects an increase of 150 basis points at the midpoint compared to 2024.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS of $5.05 to $5.25 , which reflects double-digit growth at the midpoint.

"We finished the year with very strong momentum. Sales growth and earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter were the highest of the year," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We continued our track record for delivering on our commitments by achieving the upper end of our initial guidance ranges for 2024 and are well-positioned to deliver another year of strong growth in 2025."

FOURTH-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange and the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance in 2024, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results (4Q24)

Sales 4Q24 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 4,341

928

1,055

—

2,353 International 6,633

1,201

1,465

1,268

2,699 Total reported 10,974

2,129

2,520

1,268

5,052



















% Change vs. 4Q23

















U.S. 10.0

8.0

3.5

n/a

14.0 International 5.4

2.0

(3.4)

3.8

13.5 Total reported 7.2

4.5

(0.6)

3.8

13.7 Impact of foreign exchange (1.4)

(1.7)

(1.6)

(4.7)

(0.3) Impact of business exit* (0.2)

(0.9)

—

—

— Organic 8.8

7.1

1.0

8.5

14.0 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (1.3)

—

(5.1)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 10.1

7.1

6.1

8.5

14.0



















U.S. 13.5

10.0

15.9

n/a

14.0 International 8.1

4.9

0.8

8.5

14.0

Full-Year 2024 Results (12M24)

Sales 12M24 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 16,323

3,689

3,830

—

8,788 International 25,627

4,724

5,511

5,194

10,198 Total reported 41,950

8,413

9,341

5,194

18,986



















% Change vs. 12M23

















U.S. 5.6

8.1

(11.5)

n/a

14.2 International 3.9

(0.4)

(2.6)

2.5

11.0 Total reported 4.6

3.2

(6.5)

2.5

12.4 Impact of foreign exchange (2.6)

(2.7)

(2.6)

(6.7)

(1.3) Impact of business exit and acquisition* 0.1

(0.5)

—

—

0.3 Organic 7.1

6.4

(3.9)

9.2

13.4 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (2.5)

—

(9.1)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 9.6

6.4

5.2

9.2

13.4



















U.S. 10.9

9.2

6.3

n/a

13.5 International 8.8

4.4

4.5

9.2

13.3

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Quarter to date Dec. 31, 2024, reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024. Full-year Dec. 31, 2024, reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024 and the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of the acquired business from January through April 2024.

Nutrition

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results (4Q24)

Sales 4Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 928

562

366 International 1,201

438

763 Total reported 2,129

1,000

1,129











% Change vs. 4Q23









U.S. 8.0

11.3

3.2 International 2.0

(8.9)

9.5 Total reported 4.5

1.5

7.4 Impact of foreign exchange (1.7)

(1.0)

(2.3) Impact of business exit* (0.9)

—

(1.7) Organic 7.1

2.5

11.4











U.S. 10.0

11.3

8.1 International 4.9

(6.7)

13.0

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 4.5 percent on a reported basis and increased 7.1 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 1.5 percent on a reported basis and 2.5 percent on an organic basis. Sales in the U.S. reflect continued market share gains in the infant formula business.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 7.4 percent on a reported basis and 11.4 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading brand of products designed to meet the nutritional requirements for people with diabetes.

Full-Year 2024 Results (12M24)

Sales 12M24 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 3,689

2,208

1,481 International 4,724

1,815

2,909 Total reported 8,413

4,023

4,390











% Change vs. 12M23









U.S. 8.1

11.7

3.2 International (0.4)

(7.3)

4.5 Total reported 3.2

2.2

4.0 Impact of foreign exchange (2.7)

(1.5)

(4.0) Impact of business exit* (0.5)

—

(0.9) Organic 6.4

3.7

8.9











U.S. 9.2

11.7

5.8 International 4.4

(4.3)

10.5

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Diagnostics

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results (4Q24)

Sales 4Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 1,055

363

38

100

554 International 1,465

1,024

99

47

295 Total reported 2,520

1,387

137

147

849



















% Change vs. 4Q23

















U.S. 3.5

11.6

(13.9)

(6.1)

2.1 International (3.4)

(1.9)

(9.1)

11.0

(7.9) Total reported (0.6)

1.3

(10.5)

(1.3)

(1.6) Impact of foreign exchange (1.6)

(2.5)

(0.3)

0.1

(0.6) Organic 1.0

3.8

(10.2)

(1.4)

(1.0) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (5.1)

(0.2)

(2.8)

—

(17.4) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 6.1

4.0

(7.4)

(1.4)

16.4



















U.S. 15.9

11.9

(7.2)

(6.1)

30.0 International 0.8

1.5

(7.5)

10.7

(0.6)

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the fourth quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales3. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $176 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $288 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 4.3 percent on a reported basis and increased 6.1 percent on an organic basis.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, growth in Rapid Diagnostics was driven by strong demand for Abbott's portfolio of respiratory disease tests used to diagnose influenza, strep throat, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Full-Year 2024 Results (12M24)

Sales 12M24 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 3,830

1,332

150

408

1,940 International 5,511

3,903

371

180

1,057 Total reported 9,341

5,235

521

588

2,997



















% Change vs. 12M23

















U.S. (11.5)

7.2

(12.7)

3.1

(23.0) International (2.6)

(0.3)

(7.7)

6.4

(9.8) Total reported (6.5)

1.5

(9.2)

4.1

(18.8) Impact of foreign exchange (2.6)

(4.1)

(0.7)

—

(1.0) Organic (3.9)

5.6

(8.5)

4.1

(17.8) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (3) (9.1)

(0.2)

(5.3)

—

(23.8) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.2

5.8

(3.2)

4.1

6.0



















U.S. 6.3

7.5

(4.3)

3.1

7.4 International 4.5

5.3

(2.8)

6.5

3.8

Established Pharmaceuticals

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results (4Q24)

Sales 4Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 1,268

948

320 Total reported 1,268

948

320











% Change vs. 4Q23









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 3.8

3.3

5.2 Total reported 3.8

3.3

5.2 Impact of foreign exchange (4.7)

(5.5)

(2.6) Organic 8.5

8.8

7.8











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 8.5

8.8

7.8

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 3.8 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 3.3 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, women's health, and central nervous system/pain management.

Full-Year 2024 Results (12M24)

Sales 12M24 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 5,194

3,858

1,336 Total reported 5,194

3,858

1,336











% Change vs. 12M23









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 2.5

1.3

6.1 Total reported 2.5

1.3

6.1 Impact of foreign exchange (6.7)

(8.2)

(2.3) Organic 9.2

9.5

8.4











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 9.2

9.5

8.4

Medical Devices

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results (4Q24)

Sales 4Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,353

303

300

253

269

290

204

734 International 2,699

321

343

78

456

319

53

1,129 Total reported 5,052

624

643

331

725

609

257

1,863































% Change vs. 4Q23





























U.S. 14.0

6.0

7.7

11.5

9.7

25.7

4.2

22.0 International 13.5

8.2

8.8

5.0

5.7

19.5

23.9

18.8 Total reported 13.7

7.1

8.3

9.9

7.1

22.4

7.7

20.1 Impact of foreign exchange (0.3)

(0.1)

(0.5)

0.3

0.3

(0.2)

(0.7)

(0.5) Organic 14.0

7.2

8.8

9.6

6.8

22.6

8.4

20.6































U.S. 14.0

6.0

7.7

11.5

9.7

25.7

4.2

22.0 International 14.0

8.4

9.8

4.1

5.2

20.0

27.8

19.7

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 13.7 percent on a reported basis and 14.0 percent on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, including double-digit growth in both the U.S. and internationally.

Several products contributed to the strong performance, including FreeStyle Libre®, Navitor®, TriClip®, Amplatzer® Amulet®, and AVEIR®.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors were $1.8 billion and grew 22.7 percent on a reported basis and 22.8 percent on an organic basis.

For the full-year 2024, Medical Devices sales were $19 billion and increased more than $2 billion compared to the previous year.

Full-Year 2024 Results (12M24)

Sales 12M24 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 8,788

1,154

1,141

986

1,056

1,051

767

2,633 International 10,198

1,236

1,326

293

1,781

1,195

195

4,172 Total reported 18,986

2,390

2,467

1,279

2,837

2,246

962

6,805































% Change vs. 12M23





























U.S. 14.2

6.3

13.2

11.1

8.0

19.0

5.9

23.6 International 11.0

5.7

11.6

7.3

4.6

12.6

18.4

14.9 Total reported 12.4

6.0

12.3

10.2

5.8

15.5

8.2

18.1 Impact of foreign exchange (1.3)

(0.9)

(2.1)

(0.1)

(0.9)

(1.5)

(1.3)

(1.6) Impact of acquisition* 0.3

—

—

—

2.1

—

—

— Organic 13.4

6.9

14.4

10.3

4.6

17.0

9.5

19.7































U.S. 13.5

6.3

13.2

11.1

2.5

19.0

5.9

23.6 International 13.3

7.5

15.4

7.6

5.8

15.3

25.5

17.3



*Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.

ABBOTT'S GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2025 organic sales growth to be in the range of 7.5% to 8.5%.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted operating margin to be 23.5% to 24.0% of sales.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.05 to $5.25 and first-quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.09.

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.

ABBOTT DECLARES 404th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On Dec. 13, 2024, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 15, 2025.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com

Abbott will live-webcast its fourth-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8:30 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

1 In the fourth quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.974 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $176 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $10.241 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $288 million.



2 In the full-year 2024, total worldwide sales were $41.950 billion and COVID-19 testing related sales were $747 million. In the full-year 2023, total worldwide sales were $40.109 billion and COVID-19 testing sales were $1.586 billion.



3 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2024 and 2023 are summarized below:



Sales 4Q24



COVID Tests Sales 4Q24 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,055

1,465

2,520



134

42

176 Core Laboratory 363

1,024

1,387



1

1

2 Molecular 38

99

137



1

1

2 Rapid Diagnostics 554

295

849



132

40

172



























Sales 4Q23



COVID Tests Sales 4Q23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,020

1,514

2,534



224

64

288 Core Laboratory 326

1,044

1,370



1

3

4 Molecular 44

109

153



5

2

7 Rapid Diagnostics 543

319

862



218

59

277



























Sales 12M24



COVID Tests Sales 12M24 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 3,830

5,511

9,341



562

185

747 Core Laboratory 1,332

3,903

5,235



4

6

10 Molecular 150

371

521



8

4

12 Rapid Diagnostics 1,940

1,057

2,997



550

175

725



























Sales 12M23



COVID Tests Sales 12M23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 4,329

5,659

9,988



1,255

331

1,586 Core Laboratory 1,243

3,916

5,159



7

13

20 Molecular 172

402

574



24

19

43 Rapid Diagnostics 2,518

1,172

3,690



1,224

299

1,523

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







4Q24

4Q23

% Change

Net Sales $10,974

$10,241

7.2















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,942

4,556

8.5

Amortization of intangible assets 465

481

(3.1)

Research and development 749

700

7.0

Selling, general, and administrative 2,907

2,724

6.7

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 9,063

8,461

7.1















Operating Earnings 1,911

1,780

7.4















Interest expense, net 45

70

(35.6)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (10)

24

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (154)

(109)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 2,030

1,795

13.1

Taxes on earnings (7,199)

201

n/m 1)













Net Earnings $9,229

$1,594

n/m















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,349

$2,094

12.2 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $5.27

$0.91

n/m















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.34

$1.19

12.6 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,746

1,748







NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.

1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes $7.497 billion in non-cash valuation allowance adjustments resulting from the restructuring of certain foreign affiliates and the confirmation of certain tax filing positions.



2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax benefits of $6.880 billion, or $3.93 per share, for non-cash valuation allowance adjustments, intangible amortization, charges related to intangible impairments, expenses associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions and other net expenses.





2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $500 million, or $0.28 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







12M24

12M23

% Change

Net Sales $41,950

$40,109

4.6















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 18,706

17,975

4.1

Amortization of intangible assets 1,878

1,966

(4.4)

Research and development 2,844

2,741

3.8

Selling, general, and administrative 11,697

10,949

6.8

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 35,125

33,631

4.4















Operating Earnings 6,825

6,478

5.4















Interest expense, net 215

252

(14.5)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (27)

41

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (376)

(479)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 7,013

6,664

5.2

Taxes on earnings (6,389)

941

n/m 1)













Net Earnings $13,402

$5,723

n/m















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $8,200

$7,802

5.1 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $7.64

$3.26

n/m















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $4.67

$4.44

5.2 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,748

1,749







NOTES: See table title "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes $7.497 billion in non-cash valuation allowance adjustments resulting from the restructuring of certain foreign affiliates and the confirmation of certain tax filing positions.





2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax benefits of $5.202 billion, or $2.97 per share, for non-cash valuation allowance adjustments, intangible amortization, charges related to intangible impairments, expenses associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.





2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.079 billion, or $1.18 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



4Q24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 465

$ (465)

$ — Gross Margin 5,567

673

6,240 R&D 749

(59)

690 SG&A 2,907

(21)

2,886 Other (income) expense, net (154)

20

(134) Earnings before taxes 2,030

733

2,763 Taxes on Earnings (7,199)

7,613

414 Net Earnings 9,229

(6,880)

2,349 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 5.27

$ (3.93)

$ 1.34

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $465 million and other net expenses of $268 million associated with intangible impairments, restructuring actions, acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



4Q23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 481

$ (481)

$ — Gross Margin 5,204

518

5,722 R&D 700

(78)

622 SG&A 2,724

(35)

2,689 Other (income) expense, net (109)

(9)

(118) Earnings before taxes 1,795

640

2,435 Taxes on Earnings 201

140

341 Net Earnings 1,594

500

2,094 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.91

$ 0.28

$ 1.19

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $481 million and other net expenses of $159 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



12M24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,878

$ (1,878)

$ — Gross Margin 21,366

2,213

23,579 R&D 2,844

(140)

2,704 SG&A 11,697

(117)

11,580 Other (income) expense, net (376)

(163)

(539) Earnings before taxes 7,013

2,633

9,646 Taxes on Earnings (6,389)

7,835

1,446 Net Earnings 13,402

(5,202)

8,200 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 7.64

$ (2.97)

$ 4.67

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.878 billion and other net expenses of $755 million associated with intangible impairments, restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



12M23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,966

$ (1,966)

$ — Gross Margin 20,168

2,109

22,277 R&D 2,741

(222)

2,519 SG&A 10,949

(102)

10,847 Other (income) expense, net (479)

25

(454) Earnings before taxes 6,664

2,408

9,072 Taxes on Earnings 941

329

1,270 Net Earnings 5,723

2,079

7,802 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.26

$ 1.18

$ 4.44

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.966 billion and other net expenses of $442 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the fourth-quarter tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:



4Q24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 2,030

$ (7,199)

(354.6 %) 1) Specified items 733

7,613





Excluding specified items $ 2,763

$ 414

15.0 %

















4Q23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,795

$ 201

11.2 % 2) Specified items 640

140





Excluding specified items $ 2,435

$ 341

14.0 %



A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:



12M24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 7,013

$ (6,389)

(91.1 %) 1) Specified items 2,633

7,835





Excluding specified items $ 9,646

$ 1,446

15.0 %

















12M23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 6,664

$ 941

14.1 % 2) Specified items 2,408

329





Excluding specified items $ 9,072

$ 1,270

14.0 %







1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes $7.497 billion in non-cash valuation allowance adjustments resulting from the restructuring of certain foreign affiliates and the confirmation of certain tax filing positions.



2) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





4Q24

4Q23

% Change vs. 4Q23























Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported Impact

from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact

from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

10,974 (1) 10,973

10,241 (17) 10,224

7.2

7.4 8.8 U.S.

4,341 (1) 4,340

3,949 (17) 3,932

10.0

10.4 10.4 Intl

6,633 — 6,633

6,292 — 6,292

5.4

5.4 7.7



























Total Nutrition

2,129 (1) 2,128

2,038 (17) 2,021

4.5

5.4 7.1 U.S.

928 (1) 927

860 (17) 843

8.0

10.0 10.0 Intl

1,201 — 1,201

1,178 — 1,178

2.0

2.0 4.9



























Adult Nutrition

1,129 (1) 1,128

1,053 (17) 1,036

7.4

9.1 11.4 U.S.

366 (1) 365

355 (17) 338

3.2

8.1 8.1 Intl

763 — 763

698 — 698

9.5

9.5 13.0



























Total Medical Devices

5,052 — 5,052

4,443 — 4,443

13.7

13.7 14.0 U.S.

2,353 — 2,353

2,065 — 2,065

14.0

14.0 14.0 Intl

2,699 — 2,699

2,378 — 2,378

13.5

13.5 14.0



























Vascular

725 — 725

677 — 677

7.1

7.1 6.8 U.S.

269 — 269

245 — 245

9.7

9.7 9.7 Intl

456 — 456

432 — 432

5.7

5.7 5.2



12M24

12M23

% Change vs. 12M23





















Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition

(a) Impact from

business exit

(b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact from

business exit

(b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported Adjusted Organic Total Company 41,950 (57) (14) 41,879

40,109 (49) 40,060

4.6 4.5 7.1 U.S. 16,323 (53) (14) 16,256

15,452 (49) 15,403

5.6 5.5 5.5 Intl 25,627 (4) — 25,623

24,657 — 24,657

3.9 3.9 8.1

























Total Nutrition 8,413 — (14) 8,399

8,154 (49) 8,105

3.2 3.7 6.4 U.S. 3,689 — (14) 3,675

3,413 (49) 3,364

8.1 9.2 9.2 Intl 4,724 — — 4,724

4,741 — 4,741

(0.4) (0.4) 4.4

























Adult Nutrition 4,390 — (14) 4,376

4,220 (49) 4,171

4.0 4.9 8.9 U.S. 1,481 — (14) 1,467

1,436 (49) 1,387

3.2 5.8 5.8 Intl 2,909 — — 2,909

2,784 — 2,784

4.5 4.5 10.5

























Total Medical Devices 18,986 (57) — 18,929

16,887 — 16,887

12.4 12.1 13.4 U.S. 8,788 (53) — 8,735

7,696 — 7,696

14.2 13.5 13.5 Intl 10,198 (4) — 10,194

9,191 — 9,191

11.0 10.9 13.3

























Vascular 2,837 (57) — 2,780

2,681 — 2,681

5.8 3.7 4.6 U.S. 1,056 (53) — 1,003

978 — 978

8.0 2.5 2.5 Intl 1,781 (4) — 1,777

1,703 — 1,703

4.6 4.4 5.8





(a) Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024. (b) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ —

$ 49

$ 465

$ 159

$ 673 R&D (1)

(20)

—

(38)

(59) SG&A (5)

(22)

—

6

(21) Other (income) expense, net (2)

—

—

22

20 Earnings before taxes $ 8

$ 91

$ 465

$ 169

733 Taxes on Earnings (d)















7,613 Net Earnings















$ (6,880) Diluted Earnings per Share















$ (3.93)





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and intangible asset impairment charges.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, including non-cash valuation allowance adjustments.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 29

$ 481

$ 7

$ 518 R&D (6)

(4)

—

(68)

(78) SG&A (15)

(5)

—

(15)

(35) Other (income) expense, net (6)

—

—

(3)

(9) Earnings before taxes $ 28

$ 38

$ 481

$ 93

640 Taxes on Earnings (d)















140 Net Earnings















$ 500 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.28





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as legal and other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 2

$ 125

$ 1,878

$ 208

$ 2,213 R&D (5)

(21)

—

(114)

(140) SG&A (37)

(39)

—

(41)

(117) Other (income) expense, net (155)

—

—

(8)

(163) Earnings before taxes $ 199

$ 185

$ 1,878

$ 371

2,633 Taxes on Earnings (d)















7,835 Net Earnings















$ (5,202) Diluted Earnings per Share















$ (2.97)





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, including non-cash valuation allowance adjustments.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 16

$ 80

$ 1,966

$ 47

$ 2,109 R&D (19)

(9)

—

(194)

(222) SG&A (58)

(33)

—

(11)

(102) Other (income) expense, net 40

—

—

(15)

25 Earnings before taxes $ 53

$ 122

$ 1,966

$ 267

2,408 Taxes on Earnings (d)















329 Net Earnings















$ 2,079 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 1.18





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items.

