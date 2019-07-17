Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second-quarter worldwide sales of $8.0 billion increased 2.7 percent on a reported basis and 7.5 percent on an organic* basis.

increased 2.7 percent on a reported basis and 7.5 percent on an organic* basis. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $0.56 in the second quarter.

in the second quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $0.82 , above the previous guidance range.

, above the previous guidance range. Abbott is raising its full-year 2019 outlook. Abbott projects organic sales growth of 7.0 to 8.0 percent 1 , diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $2.06 to $2.12 , and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.21 to $3.27 , reflecting double-digit growth.

, diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of to , and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of to , reflecting double-digit growth. FreeStyle ® Libre ® , Abbott's revolutionary continuous glucose monitoring system, achieved worldwide sales of $433 million in the quarter, an increase of 63.9 percent on a reported basis and 72.9 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year. In the U.S., FreeStyle Libre is now reimbursed for approximately 75 percent of people with private pharmacy benefit insurance.

Libre , Abbott's revolutionary continuous glucose monitoring system, achieved worldwide sales of in the quarter, an increase of 63.9 percent on a reported basis and 72.9 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year. In the U.S., FreeStyle Libre is now reimbursed for approximately 75 percent of people with private pharmacy benefit insurance. Worldwide sales of MitraClip ® were $169 million in the quarter, an increase of 26.7 percent on a reported basis and 30.6 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year, including U.S. growth of 56.1 percent. Earlier this week, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation MitraClip device, which offers enhancements and more sizes to offer doctors further options.

were in the quarter, an increase of 26.7 percent on a reported basis and 30.6 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year, including U.S. growth of 56.1 percent. Earlier this week, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation MitraClip device, which offers enhancements and more sizes to offer doctors further options. In July, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its Alinity®-S diagnostics system, the latest technology for screening and protecting the U.S. blood and plasma supply. Alinity-S is designed to provide faster and more efficient results within a smaller space versus commercially available competitive systems, while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy.

"Our sales growth accelerated and is sustainable," said Miles D. White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We have great momentum and are raising our guidance above the strong outlook we previously set for the year."

* See note on organic growth below.

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business.

Organic sales growth:

Excludes the prior year first and second-quarter results for a non-core business within U.S. Adult Nutrition, which was discontinued during the third quarter 2018; and

Excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the second quarter:

Total Company ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 2Q18

Sales 2Q19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total * 2,850

5,129

7,979

5.5

1.3

2.7

6.0

8.3

7.5 Nutrition 786

1,089

1,875

0.7

1.1

0.9

2.3

7.0

5.1 Diagnostics 695

1,210

1,905

6.7

(0.9)

1.7

6.7

6.0

6.2 Established Pharmaceuticals --

1,108

1,108

n/a

(1.8)

(1.8)

n/a

6.1

6.1 Medical Devices 1,360

1,715

3,075

8.0

5.1

6.4

8.0

12.4

10.5



* Total Q2 2019 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $16 million.















% Change vs. 1H18

Sales 1H19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total * 5,604

9,910

15,514

4.2

1.3

2.4

4.8

8.6

7.3 Nutrition 1,533

2,134

3,667

(0.4)

2.8

1.5

1.6

9.0

5.9 Diagnostics 1,419

2,327

3,746

4.9

(1.3)

1.0

4.9

5.5

5.3 Established Pharmaceuticals --

2,100

2,100

n/a

(3.3)

(3.3)

n/a

5.7

5.7 Medical Devices 2,635

3,335

5,970

6.8

5.3

5.9

6.8

12.5

10.0



* Total 1H 2019 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $31 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second-quarter 2019 worldwide sales of $8.0 billion increased 2.7 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales increased 7.5 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Nutrition ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 2Q18

Sales 2Q19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 786

1,089

1,875

0.7

1.1

0.9

2.3

7.0

5.1 Pediatric 475

576

1,051

1.3

(0.8)

0.1

1.3

4.2

2.9 Adult 311

513

824

(0.2)

3.4

2.0

3.9

10.4

7.9

















% Change vs. 1H18

Sales 1H19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 1,533

2,134

3,667

(0.4)

2.8

1.5

1.6

9.0

5.9 Pediatric 928

1,152

2,080

1.2

2.2

1.8

1.2

7.6

4.7 Adult 605

982

1,587

(2.8)

3.6

1.1

2.1

10.7

7.4

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 0.9 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter. On an organic basis, sales increased 5.1 percent. Refer to tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Historical Revenue" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 0.1 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 2.8 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 2.9 percent on an organic basis. Sales performance in the quarter was led by broad-based growth across several brands, and included above-market growth in several countries in Latin America and Asia.

Worldwide Adult Nutrition sales increased 2.0 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and increased 7.9 percent on an organic basis. International Adult Nutrition sales increased 3.4 percent on a reported basis and 10.4 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Sales performance in the quarter was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading diabetes-specific nutrition brand.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 2Q18

Sales 2Q19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 695

1,210

1,905

6.7

(0.9)

1.7

6.7

6.0

6.2 Core Laboratory 272

897

1,169

9.7

1.9

3.6

9.7

9.3

9.4 Molecular 38

69

107

(0.9)

(17.7)

(12.4)

(0.9)

(13.2)

(9.3) Point of Care 113

32

145

5.3

4.0

5.0

5.3

6.9

5.7 Rapid Diagnostics 272

212

484

5.4

(6.3)

(0.1)

5.4

(0.1)

2.8

















% Change vs. 1H18

Sales 1H19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 1,419

2,327

3,746

4.9

(1.3)

1.0

4.9

5.5

5.3 Core Laboratory 521

1,709

2,230

9.5

2.3

3.9

9.5

9.7

9.6 Molecular 78

137

215

1.6

(16.2)

(10.4)

1.6

(11.5)

(7.3) Point of Care 222

58

280

1.8

(6.1)

0.1

1.8

(3.2)

0.7 Rapid Diagnostics 598

423

1,021

2.7

(8.3)

(2.2)

2.7

(2.2)

0.6

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 1.7 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 4.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.2 percent on an organic basis.

Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 3.6 percent on a reported basis and 9.4 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Sales performance in the quarter was led by above-market growth internationally, where Abbott is achieving continued strong adoption of its Alinity family of innovative and highly differentiated diagnostic instruments. In July, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for its Alinity-S (blood and plasma screening) diagnostics system and several testing assays, designed to provide faster and more efficient results within a smaller space, while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy.

Molecular Diagnostics sales decreased 12.4 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 3.1 percent effect of foreign exchange, and decreased 9.3 percent on an organic basis. As expected, sales growth in the quarter was negatively impacted by non-governmental organization (NGO) purchasing patterns in Africa.

Point of Care Diagnostics sales increased 5.0 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 0.7 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 5.7 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth was led by Abbott's market-leading i-STAT® handheld system in the U.S. and internationally.

Rapid Diagnostics sales decreased 0.1 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 2.9 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 2.8 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by infectious disease testing in developed markets and cardio-metabolic testing globally.

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 2Q18

Sales 2Q19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total --

1,108

1,108

n/a

(1.8)

(1.8)

n/a

6.1

6.1 Key Emerging Markets --

853

853

n/a

(1.4)

(1.4)

n/a

7.9

7.9 Other --

255

255

n/a

(3.1)

(3.1)

n/a

0.1

0.1

















% Change vs. 1H18

Sales 1H19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total --

2,100

2,100

n/a

(3.3)

(3.3)

n/a

5.7

5.7 Key Emerging Markets --

1,605

1,605

n/a

(3.2)

(3.2)

n/a

7.6

7.6 Other --

495

495

n/a

(3.6)

(3.6)

n/a

(0.4)

(0.4)

Established Pharmaceuticals sales decreased 1.8 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 7.9 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 6.1 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India, Brazil, Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 1.4 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 9.3 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 7.9 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth across several countries, including India and China.

Other sales decreased 3.1 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 3.2 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 0.1 percent on an organic basis. As expected, Other sales growth was negatively impacted in the quarter by the recent discontinuation of a non-core, low-margin supply agreement.

Medical Devices ($ in millions)















% Change vs. 2Q18

Sales 2Q19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 1,360

1,715

3,075

8.0

5.1

6.4

8.0

12.4

10.5 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation 1,202

1,271

2,473

4.7

(0.2)

2.1

4.7

6.5

5.6 Rhythm Management 273

275

548

(4.4)

(3.8)

(4.1)

(4.4)

3.3

(0.6) Electrophysiology 190

240

430

11.4

4.9

7.6

11.4

11.4

11.4 Heart Failure 149

52

201

27.1

12.0

22.8

27.1

18.2

24.6 Vascular 270

460

730

(4.9)

(1.3)

(2.7)

(4.9)

4.8

1.1 Structural Heart 152

200

352

29.0

1.7

11.9

29.0

9.1

16.6 Neuromodulation 168

44

212

(3.0)

(10.4)

(4.6)

(3.0)

(3.1)

(3.0) Diabetes Care 158

444

602

42.1

23.9

28.2

42.1

33.1

35.3



































Vascular Product Lines:

































Coronary and Endovasculara) 244

459

703

(2.4)

(0.8)

(1.3)

(2.4)

5.4

2.7





a) Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure, carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.















% Change vs. 1H18

Sales 1H19

Reported

Organic

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total 2,635

3,335

5,970

6.8

5.3

5.9

6.8

12.5

10.0 Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation 2,325

2,477

4,802

2.4

0.1

1.2

2.4

6.7

4.6 Rhythm Management 525

537

1,062

(8.3)

(4.4)

(6.4)

(8.3)

2.4

(3.0) Electrophysiology 364

471

835

10.2

8.8

9.4

10.2

15.1

13.0 Heart Failure 292

93

385

26.6

9.1

21.9

26.6

15.5

23.6 Vascular 536

903

1,439

(5.9)

(1.8)

(3.4)

(5.9)

4.3

0.4 Structural Heart 288

388

676

27.0

1.7

11.2

27.0

9.2

15.8 Neuromodulation 320

85

405

(6.2)

(8.4)

(6.7)

(6.2)

(0.6)

(5.0) Diabetes Care 310

858

1,168

57.1

23.8

31.2

57.1

33.1

38.4



































Vascular Product Lines:

































Coronary and Endovasculara) 479

899

1,378

(2.5)

(1.4)

(1.8)

(2.5)

4.6

2.1





a) Includes drug-eluting stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, vascular imaging/diagnostics products, vessel closure, carotid and other coronary and peripheral products.

Note: Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) sales, which had previously been reported in Electrophysiology, are now included in Rhythm Management. Historical periods have been adjusted to reflect this change.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 6.4 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and increased 10.5 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care.

In Electrophysiology, growth was led by strong performance in cardiac diagnostic and ablation catheters, which are used to help physicians accurately and effectively treat atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

In Heart Failure, growth was driven by market adoption of Abbott's HeartMate 3® left ventricular assist device following U.S. FDA approval as a destination (long-term use) therapy in late-2018.

Growth in Structural Heart was led by MitraClip, Abbott's market-leading device for the minimally invasive treatment of mitral regurgitation (backflow of blood through a leaky mitral heart valve). Earlier this year, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for a new, expanded indication for MitraClip to treat clinically significant secondary mitral regurgitation as a result of underlying heart failure. This new indication significantly expands the number of people that can be treated with MitraClip. Earlier this week, Abbott announced U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation MitraClip device, MitraClip G4, which offers an expanded range of clip sizes, an alternative leaflet grasping feature and facilitation of procedure assessment in real time to offer doctors further options when treating mitral valve disease.

In Diabetes Care, sales increased 28.2 percent on a reported basis and 35.3 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Sales growth in the quarter was led by FreeStyle Libre, Abbott's revolutionary continuous glucose monitoring system, with worldwide sales of $433 million, an increase of 63.9 percent on a reported basis and 72.9 percent on an organic basis versus the prior year.

ABBOTT'S GUIDANCE FOR 2019

Abbott projects 2019 organic sales growth of 7.0 to 8.0 percent1, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $2.06 to $2.12. Abbott forecasts net specified items for the full year 2019 of $1.15 per share. Specified items include intangible amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, charges associated with cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $3.21 to $3.27 for the full year 2019.

Abbott is issuing third-quarter 2019 guidance for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $0.53 to $0.55. Abbott forecasts specified items for the third quarter 2019 of $0.30 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, acquisition-related expenses, cost reduction initiatives and other expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $0.83 to $0.85 for the third quarter.

ABBOTT DECLARES 382ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On June 14, 2019, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2019.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q19

2Q18

% Change

Net Sales $7,979

$7,767

2.7















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 3,279

3,282

(0.1)

Amortization of intangible assets 483

562

(14.0)

Research and development 577

575

0.3

Selling, general, and administrative 2,434

2,466

(1.3)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 6,773

6,885

(1.6)















Operating earnings 1,206

882

36.6















Interest expense, net 146

189

(22.1)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (4)

(6)

(37.8)

Other (income) expense, net (38)

(78)

(50.1)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 1,102

777

41.6















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 96

59

60.2

Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,006

718

40.1















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes --

15

n/m















Net Earnings $1,006

$733

37.3















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1,465

$1,295

13.1 1)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:











Continuing Operations $0.56

$0.40

40.0

Discontinued Operations --

0.01

n/m

Total $0.56

$0.41

36.6















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $0.82

$0.73

12.3 1)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,781

1,769









NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.



1) 2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $459 million, or $0.26 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $577 million, or $0.33 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



1H19

1H18

% Change

Net Sales $15,514

$15,157

2.4















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 6,439

6,349

1.4

Amortization of intangible assets 969

1,146

(15.4)

Research and development 1,249

1,164

7.3 1) Selling, general, and administrative 4,912

5,008

(1.9)

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 13,569

13,667

(0.7)















Operating earnings 1,945

1,490

30.5















Interest expense, net 294

388

(24.2)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 2

(9)

n/m

Debt extinguishment costs --

14

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (85)

(111)

(23.4)

Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 1,734

1,208

43.5















Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 56

81

(31.6) 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,678

1,127

48.9















Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes --

24

n/m















Net Earnings $1,678

$1,151

45.9















Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,591

$2,345

10.5 3)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share from:











Continuing Operations $0.94

$0.63

49.2

Discontinued Operations --

0.01

n/m

Total $0.94

$0.64

46.9















Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.45

$1.32

9.8 3)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,779

1,767









NOTES:

See tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.



1) In the first six months of 2019, in conjunction with the acquisition of Cephea Valve Technologies, Inc., Abbott acquired an R&D asset valued at $102 million, which was immediately expensed.



2) 2019 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the impact of a $78 million reduction of the transition tax associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.





2018 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the impact of approximately $71 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.



3) 2019 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $913 million, or $0.51 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.





2018 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.218 billion, or $0.69 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q19

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted

% to

Sales















Intangible Amortization $483

$(483)

--



Gross Margin 4,217

522

$4,739

59.4% R&D 577

(12)

565

7.1% SG&A 2,434

(46)

2,388

29.9% Other (income) expense, net (38)

(16)

(54)



Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 1,102

596

1,698



Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 96

137

233



Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,006

459

1,465



Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $0.56

$0.26

$0.82





Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $483 million and other expenses of $113 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.