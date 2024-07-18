Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Sales of $10.4 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance

Reported sales growth of 4.0 percent; organic sales growth for underlying base business of 9.3 percent 1 , led by double-digit growth in Medical Devices

Continues to strengthen portfolio with new product approvals

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.14 , which excludes specified items.

and adjusted diluted EPS of , which excludes specified items. Abbott raised its full-year 2024 EPS guidance range. Abbott projects full-year diluted EPS on a GAAP basis of $3.30 to $3.40 and projects adjusted diluted EPS of $4.61 to $4.71 .

to and projects adjusted diluted EPS of to . Abbott narrowed its full-year 2024 organic sales growth guidance range, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to 9.5% to 10.0%, which represents an increase at the midpoint of the range 2 .

. In April, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Esprit ™ below-the-knee (BTK) system, a breakthrough innovation for people living with peripheral artery disease. This system is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug to support vessel healing prior to completely dissolving.

below-the-knee (BTK) system, a breakthrough innovation for people living with peripheral artery disease. This system is designed to keep arteries open and deliver a drug to support vessel healing prior to completely dissolving. In June, Abbott announced U.S. FDA clearance for two new over-the-counter continuous glucose monitoring systems — Lingo ™ and Libre Rio ™ , which are based on Abbott's world-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring technology 3 .

and , which are based on Abbott's world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology . In June, Abbott obtained CE Mark for its AVEIR ® dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world's first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms.

dual chamber (DR) leadless pacemaker system, the world's first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms. During the first half of 2024, Abbott announced 10 new growth opportunities coming from the company's highly productive R&D pipeline. These include a combination of new product approvals and new treatment indications.

"We achieved another quarter of strong growth in our underlying base business," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We have a lot of positive momentum heading into the second half of the year and are raising our full-year guidance."

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, and the impact of the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI) during the first year post-acquisition, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand underlying base business performance as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, resulting in significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 3,934

933

812

—

2,185 International 6,443

1,217

1,383

1,294

2,549 Total reported 10,377

2,150

2,195

1,294

4,734



















% Change vs. 2Q23

















U.S. 4.7

6.0

(15.5)

n/a

14.2 International 3.6

1.7

1.9

0.6

7.0 Total reported 4.0

3.5

(5.3)

0.6

10.2 Impact of foreign exchange (3.5)

(3.6)

(3.8)

(7.5)

(2.2) Impact of business exit and acquisition* 0.1

(0.4)

—

—

0.3 Organic 7.4

7.5

(1.5)

8.1

12.1 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (1.9)

—

(7.4)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 9.3

7.5

5.9

8.1

12.1



















U.S. 9.0

6.9

(0.3)

n/a

13.5 International 9.4

7.9

9.5

8.1

10.9

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 7,780

1,811

1,743

—

4,219 International 12,561

2,407

2,666

2,520

4,968 Total reported 20,341

4,218

4,409

2,520

9,187



















% Change vs. 1H23

















U.S. 1.2

7.0

(24.1)

n/a

14.3 International 4.3

2.4

(1.6)

1.8

10.3 Total reported 3.1

4.3

(11.9)

1.8

12.1 Impact of foreign exchange (3.2)

(3.1)

(2.9)

(9.0)

(1.7) Impact of business exit and acquisition* 0.2

(0.2)

—

—

0.7 Organic 6.1

7.6

(9.0)

10.8

13.1 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (3.9)

—

(14.7)

—

— Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 10.0

7.6

5.7

10.8

13.1



















U.S. 9.5

7.5

3.3

n/a

12.8 International 10.3

7.7

7.1

10.8

13.4

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024 and the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of the acquired business from January through April 2024.

Nutrition

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 933

564

369 International 1,217

495

722 Total reported 2,150

1,059

1,091











% Change vs. 2Q23









U.S. 6.0

11.3

(1.2) International 1.7

(4.4)

6.4 Total reported 3.5

3.4

3.7 Impact of foreign exchange (3.6)

(1.6)

(5.4) Impact of business exit* (0.4)

—

(0.8) Organic 7.5

5.0

9.9











U.S. 6.9

11.3

0.8 International 7.9

(1.0)

14.7

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 3.5 percent on a reported basis and 7.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

In Pediatric Nutrition, global sales increased 3.4 percent on a reported basis and 5.0 percent on an organic basis. Sales in the U.S. reflect continued market share gains in the infant formula business.

In Adult Nutrition, global sales increased 3.7 percent on a reported basis and 9.9 percent on an organic basis, which was led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 1,811

1,078

733 International 2,407

990

1,417 Total reported 4,218

2,068

2,150











% Change vs. 1H23









U.S. 7.0

11.6

0.8 International 2.4

0.7

3.6 Total reported 4.3

6.1

2.6 Impact of foreign exchange (3.1)

(1.5)

(4.6) Impact of business exit* (0.2)

—

(0.4) Organic 7.6

7.6

7.6











U.S. 7.5

11.6

1.9 International 7.7

3.7

10.5



*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Diagnostics

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 812

327

33

107

345 International 1,383

1,002

94

49

238 Total reported 2,195

1,329

127

156

583



















% Change vs. 2Q23

















U.S. (15.5)

5.1

(22.5)

8.1

(32.1) International 1.9

2.1

(4.9)

14.1

2.1 Total reported (5.3)

2.8

(10.3)

9.9

(21.3) Impact of foreign exchange (3.8)

(5.8)

(0.9)

(0.1)

(1.5) Organic (1.5)

8.6

(9.4)

10.0

(19.8) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (7.4)

(0.2)

(3.8)

—

(20.2) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.9

8.8

(5.6)

10.0

0.4



















U.S. (0.3)

5.3

(19.0)

8.1

(6.6) International 9.5

9.9

—

14.5

11.0

As expected, Diagnostics sales growth in the second quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in COVID-19 testing-related sales4. Worldwide COVID-19 testing sales were $102 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $263 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Diagnostics sales increased 1.8 percent on a reported basis and 5.9 percent on an organic basis.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 3.0 percent on a reported basis and 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by continued strong adoption of Abbott's Alinity® family of diagnostics systems and testing portfolios.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 1,743

637

75

205

826 International 2,666

1,897

181

90

498 Total reported 4,409

2,534

256

295

1,324



















% Change vs. 1H23

















U.S. (24.1)

6.2

(16.3)

6.9

(41.6) International (1.6)

1.2

(8.8)

6.9

(9.7) Total reported (11.9)

2.4

(11.1)

6.9

(32.7) Impact of foreign exchange (2.9)

(4.9)

(0.6)

—

(1.1) Organic (9.0)

7.3

(10.5)

6.9

(31.6) Impact of COVID-19 testing sales (4) (14.7)

(0.3)

(7.3)

—

(34.6) Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 5.7

7.6

(3.2)

6.9

3.0



















U.S. 3.3

6.5

(6.7)

6.9

0.3 International 7.1

7.9

(1.8)

7.1

7.1

Established Pharmaceuticals

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24)

Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 1,294

988

306 Total reported 1,294

988

306











% Change vs. 2Q23









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 0.6

(0.2)

3.1 Total reported 0.6

(0.2)

3.1 Impact of foreign exchange (7.5)

(9.0)

(2.6) Organic 8.1

8.8

5.7











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 8.1

8.8

5.7

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 0.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies decreased 0.2 percent on a reported basis and increased 8.8 percent on an organic basis, led by growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic, gastroenterology, and central nervous system/pain management.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. —

—

— International 2,520

1,916

604 Total reported 2,520

1,916

604











% Change vs. 1H23









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 1.8

0.7

5.3 Total reported 1.8

0.7

5.3 Impact of foreign exchange (9.0)

(11.3)

(1.6) Organic 10.8

12.0

6.9











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 10.8

12.0

6.9

Medical Devices

Second Quarter 2024 Results (2Q24) Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,185

292

287

244

275

258

192

637 International 2,549

315

340

77

449

306

51

1,011 Total reported 4,734

607

627

321

724

564

243

1,648































% Change vs. 2Q23





























U.S. 14.2

8.5

16.8

7.7

4.3

17.9

3.7

26.3 International 7.0

0.4

10.5

11.4

(0.4)

9.4

21.7

10.0 Total reported 10.2

4.2

13.3

8.6

1.3

13.2

7.0

15.8 Impact of foreign exchange (2.2)

(1.7)

(3.4)

(0.3)

(2.0)

(2.4)

(1.2)

(2.4) Impact of acquisition* 0.3

—

—

—

2.1

—

—

— Organic 12.1

5.9

16.7

8.9

1.2

15.6

8.2

18.2































U.S. 13.5

8.5

16.8

7.7

(0.8)

17.9

3.7

26.3 International 10.9

3.7

16.7

12.8

2.5

13.8

28.4

13.7

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 10.2 percent on a reported basis and 12.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, including double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and internationally.

Sales growth was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, and Structural Heart. Several recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer® Amulet®, Navitor®, TriClip®, and AVEIR®.

In Electrophysiology, sales grew 13.3 percent on a reported basis and 16.7 percent on an organic basis, which included double-digit growth in catheters and cardiac mapping-related products, and double-digit growth in all major geographic regions.

In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1.6 billion, which represents sales growth of 18.4 percent on a reported basis and 20.4 percent on an organic basis.

First Half 2024 Results (1H24)

Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 4,219

563

556

481

529

491

373

1,226 International 4,968

606

658

145

884

588

96

1,991 Total reported 9,187

1,169

1,214

626

1,413

1,079

469

3,217































% Change vs. 1H23





























U.S. 14.3

6.6

15.0

8.2

9.8

14.4

9.6

24.6 International 10.3

4.4

14.4

9.7

4.1

10.9

15.9

13.6 Total reported 12.1

5.4

14.7

8.6

6.1

12.5

10.9

17.6 Impact of foreign exchange (1.7)

(1.3)

(2.8)

(0.1)

(1.5)

(1.8)

(1.6)

(1.8) Impact of acquisition* 0.7

—

—

—

4.3

—

—

— Organic 13.1

6.7

17.5

8.7

3.3

14.3

12.5

19.4































U.S. 12.8

6.6

15.0

8.2

(1.3)

14.4

9.6

24.6 International 13.4

6.8

19.6

10.1

6.0

14.3

24.1

16.5



*Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024.

ABBOTT'S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $3.30 to $3.40. Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2024 of $1.31 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $4.61 to $4.71 for the full-year 2024.

Abbott projects third-quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share under GAAP of $0.85 to $0.89. Abbott forecasts specified items for the third-quarter 2024 of $0.33 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share would be $1.18 to $1.22 for the third quarter 2024.

ABBOTT DECLARES 402ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On June 14, 2024, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2024.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Abbott will live-webcast its second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 In the second quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.377 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $102 million. In the second quarter of 2023, total worldwide sales were $9.978 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $263 million.



2 Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measure for organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact of foreign exchange due to the unpredictability of future changes in foreign exchange rates, which could significantly impact reported sales growth. In addition, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted to an endemic state, the company has determined that it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty future COVID-19 test sales due to the unpredictability of demand for COVID-19 tests.



3 Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care.



4 Diagnostic sales and COVID-19 testing-related sales in 2024 and 2023 are summarized below:



Sales 2Q24



COVID Tests Sales 2Q24 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 812

1,383

2,195



69

33

102 Core Laboratory 327

1,002

1,329



1

1

2 Molecular 33

94

127



2

1

3 Rapid Diagnostics 345

238

583



66

31

97



























Sales 2Q23



COVID Tests Sales 2Q23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 961

1,356

2,317



216

47

263 Core Laboratory 311

982

1,293



2

3

5 Molecular 43

98

141



4

4

8 Rapid Diagnostics 508

233

741



210

40

250



























Sales 1H24



COVID Tests Sales 1H24 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 1,743

2,666

4,409



222

84

306 Core Laboratory 637

1,897

2,534



2

3

5 Molecular 75

181

256



5

2

7 Rapid Diagnostics 826

498

1,324



215

79

294



























Sales 1H23



COVID Tests Sales 1H23 ($ in millions) U.S.

Int'l

Total



U.S.

Int'l

Total Total Diagnostics 2,296

2,709

5,005



824

169

993 Core Laboratory 600

1,875

2,475



4

7

11 Molecular 90

198

288



14

14

28 Rapid Diagnostics 1,414

552

1,966



806

148

954

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







2Q24

2Q23

% Change

Net Sales $10,377

$9,978

4.0















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,603

4,483

2.7

Amortization of intangible assets 471

498

(5.6)

Research and development 698

715

(2.3)

Selling, general, and administrative 2,936

2,740

7.1

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,708

8,436

3.2















Operating Earnings 1,669

1,542

8.2















Interest expense, net 58

61

(5.1)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (6)

21

n/m

Other (income) expense, net 10

(176)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 1,607

1,636

(1.8)

Taxes on earnings 305

261

17.1 1)













Net Earnings $1,302

$1,375

(5.3)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,003

$1,893

5.8 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.74

$0.78

(5.1)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.14

$1.08

5.6 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,751

1,750









NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.

1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.





2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $701 million, or $0.40 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.





2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $518 million, or $0.30 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







1H24

1H23

% Change

Net Sales $20,341

$19,725

3.1















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 9,066

8,814

2.9

Amortization of intangible assets 943

989

(4.7)

Research and development 1,382

1,369

0.9

Selling, general, and administrative 5,895

5,502

7.1

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 17,286

16,674

3.7















Operating Earnings 3,055

3,051

0.2















Interest expense, net 119

113

5.6

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (6)

27

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (101)

(287)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 3,043

3,198

(4.8)

Taxes on earnings 516

505

2.2 1)













Net Earnings $2,527

$2,693

(6.2)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $3,732

$3,708

0.7 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.44

$1.53

(5.9)















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.12

$2.11

0.5 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,750

1,751









NOTES: See table tilted "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.





2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.205 billion, or $0.68 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.





2023 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.015 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 471

$ (471)

$ — Gross Margin 5,303

506

5,809 R&D 698

(41)

657 SG&A 2,936

(57)

2,879 Other (income) expense, net 10

(145)

(135) Earnings before taxes 1,607

749

2,356 Taxes on Earnings 305

48

353 Net Earnings 1,302

701

2,003 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.74

$ 0.40

$ 1.14

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $471 million and other net expenses of $278 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



2Q23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 498

$ (498)

$ — Gross Margin 4,997

529

5,526 R&D 715

(72)

643 SG&A 2,740

(22)

2,718 Other (income) expense, net (176)

57

(119) Earnings before taxes 1,636

566

2,202 Taxes on Earnings 261

48

309 Net Earnings 1,375

518

1,893 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.78

$ 0.30

$ 1.08

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $498 million and other net expenses of $68 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



1H24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 943

$ (943)

$ — Gross Margin 10,332

1,024

11,356 R&D 1,382

(62)

1,320 SG&A 5,895

(91)

5,804 Other (income) expense, net (101)

(171)

(272) Earnings before taxes 3,043

1,348

4,391 Taxes on Earnings 516

143

659 Net Earnings 2,527

1,205

3,732 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.44

$ 0.68

$ 2.12

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $943 million and other net expenses of $405 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



1H23

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 989

$ (989)

$ — Gross Margin 9,922

1,049

10,971 R&D 1,369

(98)

1,271 SG&A 5,502

(24)

5,478 Other (income) expense, net (287)

57

(230) Earnings before taxes 3,198

1,114

4,312 Taxes on Earnings 505

99

604 Net Earnings 2,693

1,015

3,708 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.53

$ 0.58

$ 2.11

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $989 million and other net expenses of $125 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions and other expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:



2Q24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,607

$ 305

19.0 % 1) Specified items 749

48





Excluding specified items $ 2,356

$ 353

15.0 %

















2Q23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,636

$ 261

15.9 % 2) Specified items 566

48





Excluding specified items $ 2,202

$ 309

14.0 %







1) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $40 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2024 and 2023 is shown below:



1H24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 3,043

$ 516

17.0 % 3) Specified items 1,348

143





Excluding specified items $ 4,391

$ 659

15.0 %

















1H23

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 3,198

$ 505

15.8 % 4) Specified items 1,114

99





Excluding specified items $ 4,312

$ 604

14.0 %







3) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



4) 2023 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $62 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Second Quarter and First Half Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





2Q24

2Q23

% Change vs. 2Q23

























Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition

(a) Impact

from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact

from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

10,377 (15) (8) 10,354

9,978 (15) 9,963

4.0

3.9 7.4 U.S.

3,934 (13) (8) 3,913

3,758 (15) 3,743

4.7

4.6 4.6 Intl

6,443 (2) — 6,441

6,220 — 6,220

3.6

3.5 9.2





























Total Nutrition

2,150 — (8) 2,142

2,076 (15) 2,061

3.5

3.9 7.5 U.S.

933 — (8) 925

881 (15) 866

6.0

6.9 6.9 Intl

1,217 — — 1,217

1,195 — 1,195

1.7

1.7 7.9





























Adult Nutrition

1,091 — (8) 1,083

1,052 (15) 1,037

3.7

4.5 9.9 U.S.

369 — (8) 361

374 (15) 359

(1.2)

0.8 0.8 Intl

722 — — 722

678 — 678

6.4

6.4 14.7





























Total Medical Devices

4,734 (15) — 4,719

4,295 — 4,295

10.2

9.9 12.1 U.S.

2,185 (13) — 2,172

1,913 — 1,913

14.2

13.5 13.5 Intl

2,549 (2) — 2,547

2,382 — 2,382

7.0

7.0 10.9





























Vascular

724 (15) — 709

715 — 715

1.3

(0.8) 1.2 U.S.

275 (13) — 262

264 — 264

4.3

(0.8) (0.8) Intl

449 (2) — 447

451 — 451

(0.4)

(0.6) 2.5





1H24

1H23

% Change vs. 1H23























Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition (a) Impact

from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact

from

business

exit (b) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported Adjusted Organic Total Company

20,341 (57) (8) 20,276

19,725 (15) 19,710

3.1 2.9 6.1 U.S.

7,780 (53) (8) 7,719

7,686 (15) 7,671

1.2 0.6 0.6 Intl

12,561 (4) — 12,557

12,039 — 12,039

4.3 4.3 9.6



























Total Nutrition

4,218 — (8) 4,210

4,043 (15) 4,028

4.3 4.5 7.6 U.S.

1,811 — (8) 1,803

1,693 (15) 1,678

7.0 7.5 7.5 Intl

2,407 — — 2,407

2,350 — 2,350

2.4 2.4 7.7



























Adult Nutrition

2,150 — (8) 2,142

2,095 (15) 2,080

2.6 3.0 7.6 U.S.

733 — (8) 725

727 (15) 712

0.8 1.9 1.9 Intl

1,417 — — 1,417

1,368 — 1,368

3.6 3.6 10.5



























Total Medical Devices

9,187 (57) — 9,130

8,195 — 8,195

12.1 11.4 13.1 U.S.

4,219 (53) — 4,166

3,691 — 3,691

14.3 12.8 12.8 Intl

4,968 (4) — 4,964

4,504 — 4,504

10.3 10.2 13.4



























Vascular

1,413 (57) — 1,356

1,332 — 1,332

6.1 1.8 3.3 U.S.

529 (53) — 476

482 — 482

9.8 (1.3) (1.3) Intl

884 (4) — 880

850 — 850

4.1 3.6 6.0



(a) Abbott completed the acquisition of CSI on April 27, 2023. For purposes of calculating organic sales growth, the impact from this acquired business has been excluded from January through April 2024. (b) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business. This action was initiated in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 32

$ 471

$ 2

$ 506 R&D (1)

1

—

(41)

(41) SG&A (11)

(10)

—

(36)

(57) Other (income) expense, net (147)

—

—

2

(145) Earnings before taxes $ 160

$ 41

$ 471

$ 77

749 Taxes on Earnings (d)















48 Net Earnings















$ 701 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.40





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and an intangible asset impairment charge.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 7

$ 11

$ 498

$ 13

$ 529 R&D (8)

7

—

(71)

(72) SG&A (17)

(2)

—

(3)

(22) Other (income) expense, net 47

—

—

10

57 Earnings before taxes $ (15)

$ 6

$ 498

$ 77

566 Taxes on Earnings (d)















48 Net Earnings















$ 518 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.30





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were more than offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 2

$ 74

$ 943

$ 5

$ 1,024 R&D (4)

(1)

—

(57)

(62) SG&A (25)

(19)

—

(47)

(91) Other (income) expense, net (135)

—

—

(36)

(171) Earnings before taxes $ 166

$ 94

$ 943

$ 145

1,348 Taxes on Earnings (d)















143 Net Earnings















$ 1,205 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.68





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 12

$ 32

$ 989

$ 16

$ 1,049 R&D (12)

8

—

(94)

(98) SG&A (21)

(6)

—

3

(24) Other (income) expense, net 41

—

—

16

57 Earnings before taxes $ 4

$ 30

$ 989

$ 91

1,114 Taxes on Earnings (d)















99 Net Earnings















$ 1,015 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.58





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on tables titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include legal and other costs related to business acquisitions as well as integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses. These costs were partially offset by fair value adjustments to contingent consideration related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

SOURCE Abbott