Abbott showcases expanding evidence across its cancer diagnostics portfolio at ASCO 2026

Data highlight how screening and diagnostics enable earlier detection, more precise treatment decisions, and improved patient outcomes from risk to remission

New MRD data from the PARTNER study demonstrate enhanced sensitivity in early triple-negative breast cancer

Early MCED prospective data show low anxiety and minimal psychological burden in real-world use

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) will present 11 abstracts featuring new evidence across the cancer care continuum at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago. The presentations showcase the breadth of Abbott's integrated cancer diagnostics portfolio and demonstrate how its tests support critical decision points—from identifying risk and detecting disease earlier to guiding treatment and monitoring for recurrence.

The data indicate a shift in oncology toward more precise detection, improved personalized care, and clearer treatment decisions without adding patient burden or stress.

"Cancer care is at an inflection point, and diagnostics are playing an increasingly central role in how the disease is detected, treated and managed," said Jake Orville, senior vice president, Abbott's cancer diagnostics business. "By combining tools used for screening, early detection, treatment guidance and recurrence monitoring, we're helping clinicians make more informed decisions at every stage of cancer care, from risk through remission."

Abstract Presentations at ASCO 2026

The Cancerguard ® Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Test

Session times: Monday, June 1, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Beyond Detection: Five-Year Screening Behaviors and Patient-Reported Perceptions in DETECT-A Participants

Cancer Recognition and Assessment through Non-invasive Evaluation (CRANE) – a prospective clinical validation study of a multi-biomarker class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in Japan

Prospective Evaluation of the Psychological Impact of Multicancer Early Detection (MCED) Blood Testing: A Smartphone-Based Patient Reported Outcomes Study

The Oncodetect ® Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Test

Session times: Monday, June 1, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Evaluation of whole-exome & whole-genome sequencing tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA MRD assays in patients with early triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) with or without olaparib: A prospective sub-study of the PARTNER trial

Characteristics of cancer patients undergoing molecular residual disease testing with a tumor-informed assay

The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score ® Test

Session times: Monday, June 1, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

AI-driven risk stratification for distant recurrence in node-positive ER+ /HER2- early breast cancer: Independent validation in the NSABP B-28 trial

Neoadjuvant 21-gene Breast Recurrence Score redirects surgical and systemic treatment pathways in early breast cancer: a multicenter prospective study

Systemic cytokine dynamics during neoadjuvant chemotherapy versus endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibition in high-risk luminal breast cancer: results from the GEICAM/2019-01-CARABELA trial

Session time: Monday, June 1, 2026, at 10:51 a.m.

Role of neoadjuvant versus adjuvant chemotherapy, dose density, and treatment schedule in biologically high-risk HR+/HER2- breast cancer: a pooled analysis of the WSG ADAPT-HR+/HER2- and PlanB trials

Pipeline Innovation

Session time: Monday, June 1, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT

Development of an Endometrial Cancer Test from a Vaginal Swab

The Cologuard ® Test

Session time: Online Only

Adenoma Detection Following Screening Colonoscopy and Stool-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests with Follow-Up Colonoscopy: A Systematic and Network Meta-Analysis

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

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