Abbott, Stringham & Lynch Announces Acquisition of Finance and Accounting Solutions Firm, ArightCo

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott, Stringham & Lynch (ASL), a full-service CPA firm in Silicon Valley, is pleased to announce it has acquired San Jose-based ArightCo, an integrated finance and accounting partner for mid-sized organizations.

Since 2008, ArightCo has been providing expert finance, accounting and strategic advisory solutions with endless scalability for businesses in the technology, SaaS, IT, manufacturing and non-profit sectors. Their services span from day-to-day bookkeeping to CFO- and executive-level support. ArightCo operates as a seamless extension of a client's organization—responding to emails, coordinating with third parties, resolving issues, and managing all aspects of the accounting function. The integrated services ArightCo provides will expand ASL's offerings to both existing and future clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome the ArightCo team to ASL and to further enhance our client accounting services with outsourced finance and accounting solutions," said Deepa Bhat, Managing Principal at ASL. "By joining forces with ArightCo, we are expanding the breadth and depth of services we provide to our mutual clients, while advancing our shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and trusted advice."

"We are excited to be part of the ASL team," said Sushama Chowdhury, Co-Founder of ArightCo. "This partnership allows us to further support our clients by offering expanded resources, deeper expertise and a broader range of services as their needs continue to evolve."

About Abbott, Stringham & Lynch

Founded in 1977, ASL offers a wealth of experience in delivering high quality services and specialties to its clients. The Firm works with both emerging and middle-market privately held businesses to enable them to thrive in their markets. The Firm partners with high-net-worth individuals – owners, founders and executives – to help them protect and grow their wealth. ASL identifies untapped opportunities, challenges and solutions, enabling clients to make the effective and timely decisions today that lead to a fuller and more secure tomorrow.

Designed to facilitate quality decisions, ASL's services cover corporate and individual tax planning and compliance, assurance and accounting, estate and gift tax planning, litigation support, succession planning and valuation. The Firm's services are contextualized by its specialties in real estate, construction, technology, international, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit organizations and renewable energy.

SOURCE Abbott, Stringham & Lynch