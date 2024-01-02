Abbott, Stringham & Lynch Announces New Managing Partner, Deepa Bhat

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott, Stringham & Lynch (ASL), a full-service CPA firm in Silicon Valley, is pleased to announce that Deepa Bhat, CPA, CFE, ACA, has been elected Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2024. She succeeds Carol Wagner, CPA who served in the role since 2020. Deepa is ASL's seventh managing partner since the firm's inception in 1977, and the third woman managing partner. Carol will continue at the firm as an Assurance Principal. "I am pleased to welcome Deepa Bhat as Managing Partner. Her leadership, client focus and ability to drive the success of the firm will only continue to advance ASL," said Carol.

Deepa Bhat, CPA, CFE, ACA, Managing Partner

Deepa joined ASL in 2004 as an Assurance Staff Accountant. She quickly progressed through her career and most recently served as the firm's in-charge Principal of the Assurance Group. She serves privately held clients in the technology, international and construction industries. Deepa helps clients navigate complex and unique accounting issues encountered in their domestic as well as international operations. In addition, she leads the ASL Construction Group and the Employee Benefit Plan Audit practice. "I am excited to take on this new role as Managing Partner and continue driving the Firm's culture of engagement and innovation, while providing training and leadership development for our staff, ultimately contributing to the financial well-being of our clients," said Deepa. "I've seen the firm grow significantly since my start as an Assurance Staff Accountant and am looking forward to being a part of ASL's continued growth."

In 2016, Deepa was awarded the CalCPA's Women to Watch Emerging Leader Award, which celebrates outstanding women in the profession who have made significant contributions through personal growth and the leadership development of their colleagues.

ASL is a firm of approximately 120 employees including 19 principals, of which 11 are women. As a result, the firm was named to the 2023 Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership and the Best CPA Firms for Women lists, based on the Accounting MOVE Project. The MOVE Project summarized, "the firm provides professional support across all levels, crafting a roadmap that shows how to encourage participation and bolster career trajectories for women and diverse talent."

About Abbott, Stringham & Lynch

Founded in 1977, ASL offers a wealth of experience in delivering high-quality services and specialties to its clients. The firm works with emerging- and middle-market privately held businesses to help them thrive in their markets. ASL also partners with high-net-worth individuals – owners, founders, and executives – to help them protect and grow their wealth. The firm identifies untapped opportunities, challenges, and solutions, enabling clients to make effective and timely decisions today that lead to a fuller and more secure tomorrow.

Designed to facilitate quality decisions, ASL's services cover corporate tax planning and compliance, assurance and accounting, estate and gift tax planning, litigation support, succession planning and valuation. The firm's services are contextualized by its specialties in real estate, construction, technology, family wealth and individual tax, emerging businesses, manufacturing and distribution, nonprofit organizations, renewable energy, and recreation and entertainment.

ASL is a member of Allinial Global, a strategic affiliation of independent CPA firms who collaborate with each other to provide industry-specific tax, audit, and advisory expertise to clients worldwide.

Contact Information:

Sarah Hauge, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

408-377-8700 ext. 211

SOURCE Abbott, Stringham & Lynch