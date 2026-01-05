Abbott's new Libre Assist app feature tackles a top need for people living with diabetes: in-the-moment food decisions

Traditional food logging apps offer feedback after the fact—Libre Assist 1 offers help in-the-moment to inform mealtime decisions before every bite

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT), a leading healthcare company, today unveiled Libre Assist,1 a groundbreaking feature within the Libre app5 designed to help the millions of people living with diabetes in the U.S. better understand how the foods they eat affect their glucose levels. 1,2 Unlike traditional food logging apps that only give feedback after a meal is logged, Libre Assist1 helps people make informed mealtime decisions before they eat. Abbott is launching the new technology during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Abbott’s Libre Assist app feature uses a color-coded rating system – green for minor, yellow for moderate, and orange for major – to illustrate the food’s potential glucose impact.

For people living with diabetes, daily health decisions are constant, and food choices are among the most critical, especially for those managing their condition solely through lifestyle changes. The challenge is intensified by each person's unique response to food, making every meal decision complex.

"The Libre Assist1 feature is a gamechanger for me," said Shirley Bovshow, who lives with Type 2 diabetes and is one of the first to try Abbott's new feature. "Traditional food logging apps left me guessing. With Libre Assist1 I can see how a meal might affect my glucose before I eat2—especially helpful when dining out or trying new foods. It gives me tips to reduce the glucose impact3 and my Libre 3 Plus sensor confirms the outcome afterward. The Libre app5 has become a go-to tool for me."

Libre Assist1 uses generative AI to predict how a food choice may affect a person's glucose levels.2 It then offers actionable and personalized meal guidance 3 to support in-the-moment decisions. After the meal, it leverages data from Abbott's leading Libre CGM systems sensors4 to confirm the actual impact.

Libre Assist1 offers:

In-the-moment meal guidance: Before eating, users simply snap a photo or enter a text description of their food. The algorithm then identifies the ingredients and predicts the meal's potential glucose impact 2 by displaying a color-coded rating: green for minor, yellow for moderate, and orange for major. Plus, it provides practical meal tips 3 to help lower the potential glucose impact 2 – like choosing plain Greek yogurt instead of flavored or eating leafy greens and proteins before starches.

Before eating, users simply snap a photo or enter a text description of their food. The algorithm then identifies the ingredients and predicts the meal's potential glucose impact by displaying a color-coded rating: green for minor, yellow for moderate, and orange for major. Plus, it provides practical meal tips to help lower the potential glucose impact – like choosing plain Greek yogurt instead of flavored or eating leafy greens and proteins before starches. Powerful CGM integration: After a meal, Libre Assist shows the individual's personal glucose data from their Libre CGM systems sensor to show how the meal actually affected their glucose. 1.2 This personalized feedback helps individuals understand their body's unique response to different food items, so they can make informed decisions in the future.

"People living with diabetes need more than apps that just log food and fall short of helping them with meal decisions," said Marc Taub, vice president of technical operations for Abbott's diabetes care business. "That's why Abbott built Libre Assist1 – a free, and advanced predictive tool that delivers personalized meal guidance and works with our leading Libre technology to deliver real-time glucose insights. For the first time, people have smart, in-the-moment support right at their fingertips to make a confident choice every time they eat. 2,3"

Libre Assist1 can be accessed within the Libre app5 by clicking on the Insights tab on the bottom navigation. There's nothing extra to sign up for – no monthly fees, no additional purchases, and no separate prescription required. To get started, individuals can download the Libre by Abbott app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Abbott at CES 2026

Visit Abbott at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 6–9, 2026, at CES Booth #8713 to learn more about Libre Assist1 feature and how it's shaping the future of health technology.

About FreeStyle Libre:

Abbott continues to pioneer ground-breaking technology to support people living with diabetes. The company revolutionized diabetes care 10 years ago with its world-leading FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring portfolio4, which today is used by more than 7 million people across over 60 countries4. People use Libre technology to see their glucose numbers in real-time, providing insights into how food, activity, or insulin impacts their glucose to help them make progress on their health goals. There is full or partial reimbursement for Libre systems in more than 40 countries4.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com

Important Safety Information: Product for prescription only, for Important Safety Information, please visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information.html.

1 Libre Assist is a feature within Libre app that uses generative artificial intelligence to provide information on how foods could impact your glucose levels. Generative artificial intelligence may not always be accurate, and it should not be used to make treatment decisions.

2 Predicted glucose impact is based on user-provided food data and may differ from actual impact, which depends on sensor readings and factors like activity, stress, medication, and alcohol. For personalized advice, consult your healthcare provider.

3 Personalized meal guidance is based on food preference information inputted by the user.

4 Data on File, Abbott Diabetes Care.

5 The FreeStyle Libre systems apps are only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check the Support section of our website for more information about device compatibility before using the apps. Use of the FreeStyle Libre systems apps may require registration with LibreView.

SOURCE Abbott