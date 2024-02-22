AbbVie and Tentarix Announce Collaboration to Develop Conditionally-Active, Multi-Specific Biologics for Oncology and Immunology

Collaboration to leverage AbbVie's therapeutic area expertise and Tentarix's Tentacles™ platform, to develop novel multifunctional biologics against one target in oncology and another in immunology

AbbVie will receive an exclusive option to acquire the therapeutic programs following candidate nomination by Tentarix

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) and Tentarix Biotherapeutics today announced a multi-year collaboration focused on the discovery and development of conditionally-active, multi-specific biologic candidates in oncology and immunology. The collaboration will integrate AbbVie's expertise in oncology and immunology with Tentarix's proprietary Tentacles™ platform.

Tentacles™ are multi-functional, conditionally-active antibody-based biologics that are designed specifically to activate immune cells that can modulate disease pathways, while potentially mitigating safety concerns associated with non-specific targeting of other immune cells.

"Oncology and immunology are two of our key strategic growth areas where we are pursuing novel technologies that aim to deliver transformative therapies, which address unmet patient needs," said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. "This strategic partnership complements our ongoing efforts in developing novel biologics, potentially to expand our oncology and immunology portfolios with conditionally-active multi-specific molecules."

"We are excited to join forces with AbbVie to help accelerate cutting-edge, conditionally-active therapeutic programs towards clinical applications for patients in need," said Don Santel, interim chief executive officer, Tentarix Biotherapeutics. "This collaboration adds to our portfolio of internal and external pipeline programs and is a strong validation of our approach in understanding and targeting complex immune interactions that drive cancers and inflammatory diseases."

Under the terms of the agreements, Tentarix will receive upfront option payments, totaling $64 million from AbbVie, for the two programs. AbbVie will receive an exclusive option to fully acquire the programs following candidate nomination, for an additional undisclosed payment for each program.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About Tentarix

Tentarix's mission is to develop first-in-class targeted, multifunctional, conditional therapies across a range of indications of high unmet medical need. Tentarix is focused on modulating cell specific functions while increasing the safety profile for biologics. Tentarix has built a team that aims to transform research and development through understanding complex immune interactions (CellSurf™), discovery of novel human antibodies (HuTARG™), and high-throughput screening of conditional multi-specifics (FunctionSeq™). For more information, please visit www.tentarix.com.

