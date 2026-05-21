AbbVie Announces New Data at ASCO 2026 Demonstrating Breadth and Momentum Across its Next-Generation Oncology Pipeline

- Data from novel Top1i ADC and T-cell engager platforms highlight potential within solid tumors and blood cancers, including oral presentations in prostate cancer, small cell lung cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and multiple myeloma -

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it will present new data at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago demonstrating the depth and breadth of its oncology pipeline. The data will be shared through multiple oral presentations and posters spanning solid tumors and blood cancer indications.

Collectively, these presentations highlight AbbVie's continued focus on attacking cancer from inside and outside the cell, supported by sustained investment in its expanding antibody‑drug conjugate (ADC) platform, including Topoisomerase I inhibitor (Top1i)–based ADCs and its T‑cell engager (TCE) portfolio.

"Our oncology pipeline is intentionally designed to address the complexity and heterogeneity of cancer biology through a diversified portfolio of differentiated therapies spanning multiple modalities," said Daejin Abidoye, M.D., vice president, therapeutic area head, oncology, solid tumor and hematology. "The data we are presenting at ASCO reflect the strength of this strategy, including continued momentum with our ADC programs in solid tumors and validation of immune-based approaches, such as etentamig, being investigated as a next-generation TCE in multiple myeloma. These results underscore our commitment to advancing assets with distinct scientific approaches aimed to address critical unmet patient needs."

Key findings presented include:

Data from AbbVie's Top1i ADCs Across Solid Tumors:

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): A first-in-human Phase 1 study (NCT06318273) evaluating ABBV-969, a potential first-in-class bispecific ADC targeting PSMA/STEAP1, in heavily pretreated patients with mCRPC, demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 45% among 29 patients with RECIST-evaluable disease. At active dose levels, 67% of patients achieved at least a 50% reduction in prostate-specific antigen (PSA50), with 28% achieving PSA90 responses. The safety profile was manageable in heavily pretreated patients with mCRPC.1 Additional findings to be presented at the meeting.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC): In Phase 1 data (NCT05599984) of ABBV-706 (SEZ6-directed ADC) in the monotherapy cohort (n=17), SCLC patients receiving ABBV-706 at the recommended Phase 3 dose of 1.8 mg/kg as a second-line therapy achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 82%— promising data in a disease where prognosis remains poor. The safety profile was comparable with previously reported data.2 Additional findings and updated data will be presented at the meeting. The findings support continued evaluation of ABBV-706 in SCLC.

Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC): Data from a Phase 1 basket study of Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) , a next-generation c-Met–directed ADC , demonstrated antitumor activity of Temab-A monotherapy in biomarker unselected PROC (NCT06084481) and HNSCC (NCT06084481) patients. 3,4 Additional observations in c-Met selected patients, to be presented at the meeting, highlight the potential of Temab-A in this population. 3,4 These new data support the potential of Temab-A across an expanding range of solid tumors and patient populations, including previously presented data in lung, colorectal and gastric cancers and across patients with MET-amplification and increased c-Met expression.

Data from a Phase 1 basket study of , , demonstrated antitumor activity of Temab-A monotherapy in biomarker unselected PROC (NCT06084481) and HNSCC (NCT06084481) patients.

Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM): Data from a Phase 1b study of etentamig (NCT05650632), being investigated as a next-generation B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) x CD3 T-cell engager , as monotherapy in a cohort of heavily pre-treated BCMA-exposed R/R MM patients will be presented at the meeting. Etentamig is an investigational BCMA and CD3 bispecific antibody T-cell engager composed of bivalent BCMA-binding domains allowing for high BCMA-avidity and a low-affinity CD3 binding domain. The data showed that among patients (n=11) that proceeded to etentamig after BCMA-directed CAR-T in the prior line of therapy, an ORR of 64% was achieved. Minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity was observed in 67% (2/3) of evaluable patients who received BCMA-directed therapy in the prior line of therapy. The median duration of response was 13 months. No new safety signals were observed. Despite no step-up dosing (SUD) in this cohort, all cytokine release syndrome (CRS) reported (57%) were grade 1 and 2. 5 Additional findings to be presented at the meeting.

Data from a Phase 1b study of (NCT05650632), being investigated as , as monotherapy in a cohort of heavily pre-treated BCMA-exposed R/R MM patients will be presented at the meeting.

Further information on AbbVie clinical trials is available at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/.

Additional details on key presentations are available below, and the full ASCO Annual Meeting 2026 abstracts are available here.

Title Date/Time Session Abstract

Number Etentamig in patients (pts) with

relapsed/refractory multiple

myeloma (RRMM) with prior

exposure to B-cell maturation

antigen (BCMA)-targeted therapy. Friday, May 29 5:09-5:21

PM CDT Oral Presentation Oral Abstract

Session Hematologic Malignancies—

Plasma Cell Dyscrasia 7508 Phase 1 basket study of

telisotuzumab adizutecan

(Temab-A, ABBV-400), a c-Met protein-targeting antibody-

drug conjugate: Results from

patients with platinum-resistant

ovarian/primary

epithelial/fallopian tube cancer

(PROC). Saturday,

May 30 8:42-8:48

AM CDT Rapid Oral

Abstract Session Gynecologic

Cancer 5514 A phase 2 randomized study

comparing telisotuzumab

adizutecan monotherapy with

standard of care in patients with

post-adjuvant circulating tumor

DNA-positive colorectal cancer. Saturday,

May 30 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM

CDT Poster Board:

447a Poster Session Gastrointestinal

Cancer—Colorectal

and Anal TPS3688 A Phase 2 study of telisotuzumab

adizutecan (ABBV-400; Temab-A)

in patients with advanced solid

tumors harboring MET

amplification. Saturday,

May 30 1:30-4:30

PM CDT Poster Board:

293a Poster Session Developmental

Therapeutics—

Molecularly

Targeted Agents

and Tumor Biology TPS3157 Phase 1 basket study of

telisotuzumab adizutecan (ABBV-

400, Temab-A), a c-Met protein-

targeting antibody-drug

conjugate: Results from patients

with head and neck squamous

cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Saturday,

May 30 1:30-4:30

PM CDT Poster Board:

484 Poster Session Head and Neck

Cancer 6027 Telisotuzumab adizutecan

(Temab-A) plus osimertinib (osi)

as 1L treatment for

unresectable/metastatic NSCLC. Sunday,

May 31 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM

CDT Poster Board:

451a Poster Session Lung Cancer— Non-Small Cell

Metastatic TPS8663 Impact of MET amplification

(amp) on telisotuzumab vedotin

(Teliso-V) efficacy and safety in

2L+ non-squamous (NSQ) EGFR

wild-type (WT) NSCLC with c-Met

protein overexpression (OE). Sunday,

May 31 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM

CDT Poster Board: 314 Poster Session Lung Cancer— Non-Small Cell

Metastatic 8524 AndroMETa-Lung-713: A phase

2/3 study of telisotuzumab

adizutecan (ABBV-400, Temab-A)

vs standard of care (SOC) in

patients with epidermal growth

factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated

non-small cell lung cancer

(NSCLC). Sunday,

May 31 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM

CDT Poster Board:

450a Poster Session Lung Cancer— Non-Small Cell

Metastatic TPS8661 SEZanne: A phase 2 randomized,

open-label, multicenter study to

evaluate the optimal dose, safety,

and efficacy of ABBV-706 in

combination with atezolizumab

(atezo) versus standard of care

(SOC) in patients (pts) with previously untreated extensive-

stage (ES) small cell lung cancer

(SCLC). Sunday,

May 31 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM

CDT Poster Board:

603a Poster Session Lung Cancer—Non-

Small Cell Local-

Regional/Small

Cell/Other

Thoracic Cancers TPS8135 A phase 1, first-in-human (FIH)

study evaluating the safety,

pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of

ABBV-969 in patients with

metastatic castration-resistant

prostate cancer (mCRPC). Sunday, May 31 4:42-4:48

PM CDT Rapid Oral

Abstract Session Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate,

Testicular, and Penile 5014 A single-arm, phase 2 study of

neoadjuvant mirvetuximab

soravtansine and carboplatin for

FRα-expressing advanced-stage

serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian

tube, or primary peritoneal cancer

(M25-231; NCT06890338; GOG- 3115). Monday,

June 1 9:00 AM-

12:00 PM

CDT Poster Board:

296b Poster Session Gynecologic

Cancer TPS5633 ABBV-706 as monotherapy and in

combination with budigalimab in

patients with relapsed/refractory

(R/R) small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Monday, June 1 3:39-3:51

PM CDT Oral Presentation Oral Abstract

Session Lung Cancer—Non-

Small Cell Local-

Regional/Small

Cell/Other

Thoracic Cancers 8008 Phase 1, first-in-human (FIH)

study evaluating safety and

efficacy of ABBV-706: Results

from patients with high-grade

central nervous system (CNS)

tumors. Monday, June 1 1:30-4:30

PM CDT Poster Board: 406 Poster Session Central Nervous

System Tumors 2041 A US-based, retrospective,

observational study of biomarker

testing patterns across lines of

therapy in patients with

metastatic colorectal cancer. N/A Publication Only Gastrointestinal

Cancer –

Colorectal and

Anal e15526 Timing of biomarker testing and

associated clinical outcomes in

ovarian cancer patients: A

retrospective study. N/A Publication Only Gynecologic

Cancer e17574 Real-world (RW) characteristics

and outcomes in platinum-

resistant ovarian cancer (PROC)

patients treated with

mirvetuximab soravtansine

(MIRV) monotherapy or single-

agent chemotherapy (CTx). N/A Publication Only Gynecologic

Cancer e17606

Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), etentamig, ABBV-969, and ABBV-706 are investigational medicines and are not approved by any health authorities worldwide. The safety and efficacy of these investigational medicines are under evaluation as part of ongoing clinical studies.

U.S. Prescribing Information for AbbVie Medicines

Please see full Prescribing Information for ELAHERE™ (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx)

Please see full Prescribing Information for EMRELIS™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv)

Please see full Prescribing Information for EPKINLY® (epcoritamab -bysp)

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology and neuroscience – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology

AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

Dorff T, Peer A, Sharma M, et al. A phase 1, first-in-human (FIH) study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of ABBV-969 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Abstract 5014presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, 2026. Chicago, Illinois. Byers L, Cho B, Cooper A, et al. ABBV-706 as monotherapy and in combination with budigalimab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Abstract 8008 presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, 2026. Chicago, Illinois. Fleming G, Kurnit K, Pelster M, et al. Phase 1 basket study of telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A, ABBV-400), a c-Met protein-targeting antibody-drug conjugate: Results from patients with platinum-resistant ovarian/primary peritoneal/fallopian tube cancer (PROC). Abstract 5514 presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, 2026. Chicago, Illinois. Villaflor V, Harding J, Mahadevan D, et al. Phase 1 basket study of telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A, ABBV-400), a c-Met protein-targeting antibody-drug conjugate: Results from patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Abstract 6027 presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, 2026. Chicago, Illinois. Chhabra S, Searle E, Popat R, et al. Etentamig in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) with prior exposure to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted therapy. Abstract 7508 presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, 2026. Chicago, Illinois.

SOURCE AbbVie