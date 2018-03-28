AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year

As a part of its tradition of celebrating students with cystic fibrosis (CF), AbbVie will award $3,000 scholarships to 40 exceptional students with CF who demonstrate academic excellence, creativity and community involvement based on established criteria outlined in AbbVie's application. Each of the 40 selected scholarship recipients will also be given the opportunity to compete for a total of $25,000 for use toward education-related expenses through one of two AbbVie CF Scholarship award categories: Thriving Undergraduate Student and Thriving Graduate Student.

"Learning that I was the recipient of an AbbVie CF Scholarship was one of the most exciting moments of my life. Growing up with CF, I was surrounded by an incredible team of doctors, clinicians and nurses that worked to make sure that I was getting the best care possible," said Briana Hansen, 2017 Thriving Undergraduate Student. "Now, with the help of the AbbVie CF Scholarship, I'm pursuing a career as a physician assistant, so I can do my part to give back and help other patients in need."

AbbVie will announce the 2018 Thriving Undergraduate and Thriving Graduate Scholarship recipients in the fall of 2018. The Thriving Undergraduate and Graduate Student Scholarships are granted based on a combination of exceptional academics, achievements and creative presentations. These awards are also determined, in part, by public votes cast over a two-week voting period to be announced in the fall.

"It's amazing to witness the accomplishments that students with CF have achieved over the years. Together with the advances in modern medicine, these students are making incredible strides in their own lives, in their schools and in shaping a world in which living with cystic fibrosis doesn't mean you can't achieve your goals," said John Duffey, vice president, U.S. Specialty, AbbVie. "AbbVie is proud to be part of such a strong community, and to continue in its support of these incredible students."

The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. Today, more than half of the CF population is age 18 or older.1 For more information about the scholarship, please visit www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of those living with this condition.1 In patients with CF, a thick, sticky mucus is produced in certain organs throughout the body, most commonly the lungs and digestive system. The mucus build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing and may lead to life-threatening lung infections. In the digestive system, the thick mucus may prevent proper food digestion, potentially leading to malabsorption and malnutrition.

About the AbbVie CF Scholarship

The AbbVie CF Scholarship was established 26 years ago in recognition of the financial burdens many families touched by CF face and to acknowledge the achievements of students with CF. Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students. The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of more than 30,000 people in the United States. As of 2016, more than half of the CF population are 18 years or older.1 Click here to learn more about the AbbVie CF Scholarship and 2017 Thriving Undergraduate Student Briana Hansen.

It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. More information about the AbbVie CF Scholarship criteria and application can be found at www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or stories.abbvie.com.

