AbbVie Presents Late-Breaking Data on Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) in Psoriatic Arthritis at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today presented results from new Phase 3 data analyses of KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, evaluating risankizumab (SKYRIZI®, 150 mg) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis for one year (52 weeks).1 These results were featured during the "Late Breaking News, Reviews and Updates" session at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress.

KEEPsAKE-1 included adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who responded inadequately to non-biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). KEEPsAKE-2 included adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to biologic therapy and/or non-biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).2-5 In the first phase of the studies (Period 1), patients were randomized to risankizumab or placebo until week 24.1 At week 24, the open label extension (Period 2) began, and all patients were treated with risankizumab.1,4,5

The new long-term data from the open-label extension period showed that 70 and 58 percent of patients initially treated with risankizumab achieved American College of Rheumatology 20 (ACR20) response in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 respectively at one year, where patients with missing data were categorized as non-responders.1 Among patients initially treated with risankizumab, 43 percent in KEEPsAKE-1 and 32 percent in KEEPsAKE-2 achieved ACR50 response, and 26 percent in KEEPsAKE-1 and 17 percent in KEEPsAKE-2 achieved ACR70 response at one year.1

Additionally, at one year, 68 and 64 percent of patients initially treated with risankizumab and with a body surface area ≥3 percent at baseline achieved a 90 percent reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively.1

"Millions of people still suffer daily with symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, driving us to advance treatment options for these patients," said Thomas Hudson, senior vice president of research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "These new analyses at one year support the potential of risankizumab to maintain improvements across multiple manifestations of psoriatic arthritis."

In terms of improvement in physical function (as measured by the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index [HAQ-DI]), patients initially randomized to risankizumab reported mean reduction (i.e., improvement) of 0.41 and 0.26 from baseline in HAQ-DI score for KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively, at week 52.1

In addition, pooled results from KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 showed that 76 and 55 percent of patients achieved the resolution of dactylitis and resolution of enthesitis, respectively, at week 52.1

"Dactylitis is a common symptom in psoriatic arthritis that can cause severe swelling in the fingers and toes that result in everyday tasks becoming difficult," said Lars Erik Kristensen, M.D., Ph.D., consultant and head of science at the Parker Institute Copenhagen Denmark, associate professor, Lund Sweden, SUS University Hospital. "These results provide important insights on how both biologic-naïve and experienced patients may benefit from treatment with risankizumab."

Both KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 demonstrated consistent long-term safety profiles with those shared at week 24, with no new safety findings observed from week 24 through week 52.1 Serious treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) occurred at 7.4 events/100 patient-years (E/100 PYs) and 9.4 E/100 PYs in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, respectively.1 Rates of serious infections in KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 were 2.8 and 2.0 E/100 PYs, respectively.1 The rates of TEAEs leading to discontinuation of the study drug in KEEPsAKE-1 was 2.3 E/100 PYs and 1.6 E/100 PYs in KEEPsAKE-2.1 In KEEPsAKE-1, there were two deaths and both were not related to the study drug per investigator.1 There were no deaths reported in KEEPsAKE-2.1 In KEEPsAKE-2, three major adverse cardiac events (MACE) were reported, which were not related to the study drug per the investigator.1 No MACE were reported in KEEPsAKE-1.1

In January 2021, AbbVie announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 studies, showing that risankizumab (150 mg) achieved the primary endpoint of ACR20 response versus placebo during the 24-week double-blinded, placebo-controlled, parallel-group period (period 1).2,3

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

Use of risankizumab in psoriatic arthritis is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory disease with hallmark manifestations across multiple domains including joints and skin.6,7 In psoriatic arthritis, the immune system creates inflammation that can lead to pain, fatigue, stiffness in the joints and cause a red, scaly rash.6,7

About KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-22-5

KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 are both Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of risankizumab in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. KEEPsAKE-1 evaluated risankizumab in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to at least one DMARD. KEEPsAKE-2 evaluated risankizumab in patients who had an inadequate response or intolerance to biologic therapy and/or DMARDs. Patients were randomized to risankizumab 150 mg or placebo followed by risankizumab 150 mg at week 24.

The primary endpoint for both studies was the achievement of ACR20 response at week 24 from the treatment with the study medication. Ranked secondary endpoints included change from baseline in HAQ-DI, as well as the achievement of PASI 90 and MDA at week 24. Other secondary endpoints included ACR50 and ACR70 (not controlled for multiplicity) at week 24. The studies are ongoing, and the long-term extension remains blinded to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of risankizumab in patients who have completed the placebo-controlled period.

More information on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (KEEPsAKE-1: NCT03675308; KEEPsAKE-2: NCT03671148).

About risankizumab (SKYRIZI®)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.8,9 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.8 In April 2019 SKYRIZI was approved by the European Commission for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. The approved dose for SKYRIZI is 150 mg, administered by subcutaneous injection prefilled pen or prefilled syringe at week 0 and 4, and every 12 weeks thereafter. Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.10-12

Important EU Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)9

SKYRIZI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients. SKYRIZI may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, SKYRIZI should be used with caution. Treatment with SKYRIZI should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Prior to initiating treatment with SKYRIZI, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving SKYRIZI should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating SKYRIZI in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with SKYRIZI, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with SKYRIZI. Patients treated with SKYRIZI should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections, which occurred in 13 percent of patients. Commonly (greater than or equal to 1/100 to less than 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, fatigue and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information. See SKYRIZI full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

###

References:

Kristensen, L.E., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis: 52-Week Results From the KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2 Trials. 2021 EADV Virtual Congress. D1T01.4A. Kristensen, L.E., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis After Inadequate Response or Intolerance to DMARDs: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind KEEPsAKE 1 Trial. Östör, A., et al. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis, Including Patients With Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapies: 24-Week Results From the Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, KEEPsAKE 2 Trial. Clinicaltrials.gov. A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Study Comparing Risankizumab to Placebo in Subjects With Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Who Have a History of Inadequate Response to or Intolerance to at Least One Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD) Therapy (KEEPsAKE 1). clinicaltrials.gov; 2021. Accessed July 7, 2021 . https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03675308. Clinicaltrials.gov. A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind Study Comparing Risankizumab to Placebo in Subjects With Active Psoriatic Arthritis Including Those Who Have a History of Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapy(Ies) (KEEPsAKE 2). clinicaltrials.gov; 2021. Accessed July 7, 2021 . https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03671148. Duarte G.V., et al. Psoriatic arthritis. Best Pract Res Clin Rheumatol. 2012 Feb;26(1):147-56. doi: 10.1016/j.berh.2012.01.003. Diseases & Conditions: Psoriatic Arthritis. 2019. American College of Rheumatology. Available at: https://www.rheumatology.org/I-Am-A/Patient-Caregiver/Diseases-Conditions/Psoriatic-Arthritis. Accessed on December 3, 2020 . Duvallet E., Sererano L., Assier E., et al. Interleukin-23: a key cytokine in inflammatory diseases. Ann Med. 2011. Nov 43(7):503-11. SKYRIZI [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Ltd. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/skyrizi-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Accessed on June 21, 2021. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants with Crohn's Disease. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03105102. Accessed June 21, 2021. A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Induction Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT03398148. Accessed on June 21, 2021 . Pipeline – Our Science | AbbVie. AbbVie. 2021. Available at: https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/pipeline.html. Accessed on July 27, 2021 .

SOURCE AbbVie

Related Links

https://abbvie.com/

