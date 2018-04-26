AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"AbbVie is off to an excellent start in 2018, delivering first quarter revenue and EPS growth well ahead of expectations," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Since our inception, we have strived to create a business that has multiple strong growth drivers. This quarter clearly demonstrates that level of diversity, with HUMIRA, IMBRUVICA and MAVYRET all delivering significant contributions to our growth. Based on the robust performance of the business, we are increasing our full-year EPS guidance, with the new midpoint reflecting industry-leading year-over-year growth of 38 percent."

First-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $7.934 billion in the first quarter, up 21.4 percent year-over-year on a GAAP basis. On an operational basis, net revenues increased 17.6 percent, excluding a 3.8 percent favorable impact from foreign exchange.

First-quarter global IMBRUVICA net revenues were $762 million , with U.S. sales of $624 million and international profit sharing of $138 million for the quarter, reflecting growth of 38.5 percent.

. On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the first quarter was 75.7 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 80.2 percent.

On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative expense was 22.6 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 21.0 percent of net revenues.

On a GAAP basis, research and development expense was 15.7 percent of net revenues. The adjusted R&D expense was 15.0 percent, reflecting funding actions supporting all stages of our pipeline.

On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the first quarter was 36.6 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 44.1 percent.

On a GAAP basis, net interest expense was $251 million . On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 0.5 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 7.6 percent.

Recent Events

AbbVie submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for risankizumab for treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The company expects to submit its regulatory filing with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) imminently. The BLA is supported by data from the global risankizumab Phase 3 psoriasis program evaluating more than 2,000 patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis across four Phase 3 studies: ultIMMa-1, ultIMMa-2, IMMhance and IMMvent. Risankizumab is being developed in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim.

At the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), AbbVie presented new positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 replicate clinical trials that evaluated the safety and efficacy of risankizumab compared to placebo or ustekinumab for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. In the ultIMMa-1 and ultIMMa-2 trials, risankizumab met all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints, demonstrating significantly higher rates of skin clearance at week 16 and at one year of treatment, compared to ustekinumab. In addition, through one year of treatment, significantly more patients receiving risankizumab self-reported a Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) score of 0 or 1 compared with ustekinumab. The safety profile was consistent with all previously reported studies, and there were no new safety signals detected across the studies.

AbbVie announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 SELECT-COMPARE trial, which evaluated the company's oral JAK-1 selective inhibitor, upadacitinib, in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who were on a stable background of methotrexate and had an inadequate response. The results showed that after 12 weeks, upadacitinib (15 mg, once-daily) met the study's primary endpoints of ACR20 and clinical remission, and all ranked secondary endpoints versus either placebo or adalimumab. Additionally, following 26 weeks of treatment, upadacitinib significantly inhibited radiographic progression (mTSS) from baseline, compared to placebo. The safety profile of upadacitinib was consistent with previously reported Phase 3 SELECT trials and the Phase 2 studies, with no new safety signals detected. The company expects to report data from an additional pivotal study (SELECT-EARLY) and submit regulatory applications later this year, with commercialization anticipated in 2019.

At the 13th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), AbbVie presented new 52 week data from the Phase 2 CELEST study, which evaluated upadacitinib in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, the majority of whom had failed two or more biologics. Results from the 16-week induction phase were previously presented at Digestive Disease Week in May 2017 . Patients who responded to treatment in the 16-week induction phase entered the 36-week double-blinded extension phase of the study, which evaluated multiple dosing regimens of upadacitinib through one year. Results of the CELEST extension phase showed that many patients treated with upadacitinib who achieved clinical response after the 16-week induction phase maintained their response to treatment after the 36-week extension phase. The overall safety profile of upadacitinib in the CELEST study was consistent with that observed in other upadacitinib studies, with no new safety signals detected. Phase 3 trials evaluating upadacitinib in Crohn's disease are ongoing.

AbbVie, in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences, announced notification by the FDA that extended time is required to review additional information regarding the results of liver function tests provided by AbbVie in connection with its New Drug Application (NDA) for elagolix in endometriosis-associated pain. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date has been extended three months to the third quarter of 2018. The NDA for elagolix is supported by data from the largest prospective randomized clinical trials conducted to date for endometriosis. The safety and efficacy of elagolix were evaluated in nearly 1,700 women with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain. Based on AbbVie's review of the data, the company remains confident in its NDA and anticipates approval in the third quarter.

AbbVie, also in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences, announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 ELARIS UF-I and ELARIS UF-II studies evaluating elagolix (300 mg twice daily) alone and in combination with low-dose hormone (add-back) therapy in women with uterine fibroids. At month six, elagolix, in combination with add-back therapy, met the primary efficacy endpoint in both studies, demonstrating reduced heavy menstrual bleeding compared to placebo. All ranked secondary endpoints in both studies were also met. The observed safety profile of elagolix in both Phase 3 studies was similar to observations in prior Phase 2 studies in uterine fibroids, which included hypoestrogenic effects, such as hot flush and reduction in bone mineral density. Data from both pivotal studies will support regulatory submissions for elagolix in uterine fibroids and will be presented at a medical conference later this year.

Following reports of inflammatory encephalitis and meningoencephalitis and the initiation of an Article 20 referral procedure by the EMA, AbbVie, together with Biogen, announced the voluntary worldwide withdrawal of ZINBRYTA for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Given the nature and complexity of reported adverse events, characterizing the evolving benefit/risk profile of ZINBRYTA would not be possible going forward given the limited number of patients being treated.

AbbVie and Voyager Therapeutics announced an exclusive strategic collaboration and option agreement to develop and commercialize vectorized antibodies directed against tau for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. This collaboration combines AbbVie's monoclonal antibody expertise, global clinical development and commercial capabilities with Voyager's gene therapy platform and expertise that enables generating adeno-associated viral vectors for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

AbbVie announced a global resolution of all intellectual property-related litigation with Samsung Bioepis over its proposed biosimilar adalimumab product. Under the terms of the settlement agreements, AbbVie will grant to Samsung Bioepis a non-exclusive license to AbbVie's intellectual property relating to HUMIRA beginning on certain dates in certain countries in which AbbVie has intellectual property, including on June 30, 2023 in the U.S. and on October 16, 2018 in most countries in the European Union. Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents once its adalimumab biosimilar product is launched.

Full-Year 2018 Outlook

AbbVie is updating its GAAP diluted EPS for the full-year 2018 to $6.82 to $6.92. AbbVie is raising its previously announced adjusted EPS guidance range for the full-year 2018 from $7.33 to $7.43 to $7.66 to $7.76. The midpoint of this guidance reflects year-over-year growth of 38 percent. The company's 2018 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes $0.84 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, a one-time net tax benefit related to the timing of the phase in of provisions of the U.S. tax reform legislation on certain subsidiaries, and other specified items.

AbbVie's adjusted EPS guidance range reflects an effective tax rate approaching 9 percent in 2018. In 2018, AbbVie will experience a one-time net tax benefit related to the timing of the phase in of provisions of the new legislation on certain subsidiaries. This benefit has been excluded from the adjusted EPS guidance, and included in the GAAP guidance range.

AbbVie continues to anticipate the company's adjusted effective tax rate to increase to 13 percent over the next five years as a result of increased domestic income and investment.

Tender Offer for Common Stock

AbbVie is announcing today that it plans to commence a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $7.5 billion in value of shares of its common stock through a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer at a specified price range to be determined. AbbVie expects to commence the tender offer as early as May 1, 2018.

The tender offer forms a part of AbbVie's $10 billion stock repurchase program announced on February 15, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Results

Financial results for 2018 and 2017 are presented on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis. Reported results were prepared in accordance with GAAP and include all revenue and expenses recognized during the period. Non-GAAP results adjust for certain non-cash items and for factors that are unusual or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables later in this release. AbbVie's management believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding AbbVie's results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company's 2018 financial guidance is also being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis.

Prior Period Reclassifications

Certain reclassifications were made to conform the prior period financial results to the current period presentation.

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 1Q17

Net Revenues (in millions)





International Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Operational

Reported Operational

Reported NET REVENUES $4,790

$3,144

$7,934

18.3%

16.6%

26.4% 17.6%

21.4% Humira 3,003

1,706

4,709

11.4

9.3

20.0 10.7

14.4 Imbruvicaa 624

138

762

36.7

47.2

47.2 38.5

38.5 HCV 343

576

919

>100.0

>100.0

>100.0 >100.0

>100.0 Creon 209

—

209

13.0

n/a

n/a 13.0

13.0 Lupron 177

42

219

14.8

2.5

7.8 12.2

13.3 Synthroid 182

—

182

(5.3)

n/a

n/a (5.3)

(5.3) Synagis —

321

321

n/a

0.4

6.9 0.4

6.9 AndroGel 130

—

130

(4.6)

n/a

n/a (4.6)

(4.6) Duodopa 18

85

103

30.8

13.6

28.5 16.5

28.9 Sevoflurane 17

89

106

(3.6)

(5.4)

(0.3) (5.0)

(0.8) Kaletra 13

60

73

(29.3)

(40.6)

(37.4) (38.7)

(36.0)



Note: "Operational" growth reflects the percentage change over the prior year excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. n/a = not applicable a Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues.

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



First Quarter

Ended March 31

2018

2017 Net revenues $ 7,934



$ 6,538

Cost of products sold 1,927



1,616

Selling, general and administrative 1,791



1,373

Research and development 1,244



1,142

Acquired in-process research and development 69



—

Total operating cost and expenses 5,031



4,131









Operating earnings 2,903



2,407









Interest expense, net 251



247

Net foreign exchange loss 8



13

Other (income) expense, net (153)



61

Earnings before income tax expense 2,797



2,086

Income tax expense 14



375

Net earnings $ 2,783



$ 1,711









Diluted earnings per share $ 1.74



$ 1.06









Adjusted diluted earnings per sharea $ 1.87



$ 1.28









Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 1,596



1,603





a Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



1Q18

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-tax

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 2,797



$ 2,783



$ 1.74

Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 330



272



0.17

Milestones and other R&D expenses 32



32



0.02

Acquired IPR&D 69



69



0.04

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (148)



(148)



(0.09)

Litigation reserves 118



100



0.06

Impacts of U.S. tax reform —



(155)



(0.10)

Other 51



47



0.03

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 3,249



$ 3,000



$ 1.87





Milestones and other R&D expenses are associated with milestone payments for previously announced collaborations. Acquired IPR&D primarily reflects upfront payments related to R&D collaborations and licensing arrangements with third parties. Impacts of U.S. tax reform reflects a net tax benefit related to the timing of the new legislation's phase in on certain subsidiaries. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



1Q18

Cost of products sold

SG&A

R&D

Acquired IPR&D

Other (income) expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 1,927



$ 1,791



$ 1,244



$ 69



$ (153)

Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (330)



—



—



—



—

Milestones and other R&D expenses —



—



(32)



—



—

Acquired IPR&D —



—



—



(69)



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration —



—



—



—



148

Litigation reserves —



(118)



—



—



—

Other (25)



(3)



(23)



—



—

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,572



$ 1,670



$ 1,189



$ —



$ (5)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 7.6 percent, as detailed below:



1Q18

Pre-tax

income

Income

taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 2,797



$ 14



0.5 % Specified items 452



235



51.8 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 3,249



$ 249



7.6 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended March 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



1Q17

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-tax

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 2,086



$ 1,711



$ 1.06

Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 271



203



0.13

Milestones and other R&D expenses 28



28



0.02

Acquisition related costs 38



25



0.01

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 85



84



0.06

Other 10



9



—

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,518



$ 2,060



$ 1.28





Milestones and other R&D expenses are associated with milestone payments for previously announced collaborations. Acquisition related costs primarily include the amortization of the acquisition date fair value step-up for inventory related to the acquisition of Pharmacyclics. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations.

2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



1Q17

Cost of products sold

SG&A

R&D

Other (income) expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 1,616



$ 1,373



$ 1,142



$ 61

Adjusted for specified items:













Intangible asset amortization (271)



—



—



—

Milestones and other R&D expenses —



—



(28)



—

Acquisition related costs (26)



(9)



(2)



(1)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration —



—



—



(85)

Other (6)



(4)



—



—

As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,313



$ 1,360



$ 1,112



$ (25)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter of 2017 was 18.2 percent, as detailed below:



1Q17

Pre-tax

income

Income

taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 2,086



$ 375



18.0 % Specified items 432



83



19.2 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,518



$ 458



18.2 %

