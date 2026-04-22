AbbVie Selects North Carolina for New $1.4 Billion Manufacturing Campus

Marks AbbVie's largest-ever capital investment in a single campus since its inception

Investment demonstrates continued progress against AbbVie's $100 billion commitment to U.S. research and development (R&D) and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade

New 185-acre campus will create 734 jobs to support production of AbbVie's immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines

Construction begins in 2026, with completion expected by the end of 2028

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced a $1.4 billion investment to build a 185-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Durham, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art campus will integrate advanced manufacturing and laboratory technologies with artificial intelligence (AI) to support the production of AbbVie's immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines.

Rendering of Front Entrance to AbbVie Durham Campus Rendering of AbbVie’s new 185-manufacturing campus in Durham, N.C. View PDF AbbVie’s Economic Impact in North Carolina

This is AbbVie's first major investment in North Carolina. The AbbVie Durham campus, located near Research Triangle Park, was selected for the strength of the region's local workforce and its ability to support future expansion. Construction will begin this year, with completion expected by the end of 2028.

"Our investment in North Carolina represents a significant milestone for AbbVie as our largest capital investment to date and an important expansion of our manufacturing footprint into a new region of the United States," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "By establishing this campus, we are strengthening our ability to support future medical breakthroughs while also creating new jobs and a long-term partnership with Durham and the State of North Carolina."

Over the next four years, AbbVie plans to hire 734 people, including engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and laboratory technicians. The project will also support the local economy by generating more than 2,000 construction jobs during campus development.

This project is part of the Company's $100 billion commitment to U.S. R&D and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade. The first phase of construction will include small volume parenteral (SVP) drug product manufacturing facilities, next-generation laboratories, a warehouse, administrative offices and employee wellness facilities with room to support AbbVie's growing pipeline.

Small volume parenterals are sterile injectable pharmaceutical products with volumes typically less than 100 mL, including vials, prefilled cartridges and prefilled syringes containing medicines for injection or infusion. When completed, this campus will serve as AbbVie's U.S. center of excellence for SVP manufacturing and deliver next-generation medicines to patients in the U.S. and worldwide.

"We welcome AbbVie's major investment to North Carolina," said Governor Josh Stein. "When you combine our world-renowned research and innovation with a strong, thriving life sciences hub, North Carolina quickly becomes the premier location for biopharmaceutical companies to do business."

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 at its U.S. manufacturing campuses. With this announcement, AbbVie has committed to investing more than $2.2 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the past 12 months and creating more than 1,300 jobs in North Carolina, Illinois, Arizona and Massachusetts.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE AbbVie