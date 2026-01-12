AbbVie to Acquire Arizona Manufacturing Facility, Further Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities in the United States

Milestone marks progress against AbbVie's previously announced commitment to invest more than $10 billion of capital in the U.S. over the next decade to broadly support innovation and expand critical manufacturing capabilities and capacity

Supports production of AbbVie's current and next-generation immunology and neuroscience medicines

Transaction anticipated to close in mid-2026

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) announced today a definitive agreement for AbbVie to acquire a device manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona and associated intellectual property from West. The acquisition of the manufacturing site will significantly expand AbbVie's drug delivery device manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

AbbVie plans to hire approximately 200 employees at the site and invest more than $175 million to acquire, as well as modernize and fully integrate it into its global manufacturing network. The combination of this acquisition and associated planned investments are part of AbbVie's commitment to expanding its pharmaceutical manufacturing in the United States (U.S.), supporting innovation and improving patient access and outcomes.

"Over the next decade, AbbVie is investing more than $10 billion in capital to broadly support innovation and expand our manufacturing capabilities and capacity in the U.S.," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "With this investment, AbbVie is strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, ensuring we are well-positioned to develop and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients' lives."

The transaction includes the transfer of manufacturing facilities, including multiple production lines, and 3.5 mL on-body injector technology to support production of current and next-generation AbbVie immunology and neuroscience medicines.

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 at its 11 U.S. manufacturing sites. When completed, this acquisition will significantly expand AbbVie's presence and economic impact in Arizona.

The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2026, subject to closing conditions.

About AbbVie

Forward-Looking Statements

