AbbVie to Highlight Blood Cancer Leadership and Advancing Oncology Pipeline at the ASH 62ND Annual Meeting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced that it will present blood cancer data from nearly 40 abstracts, including 10 oral presentations, across 11 cancer types during the upcoming virtual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, December 5-8.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to advancing discovery, innovation and care for people with blood cancers," said Mohamed Zaki, M.D., Ph.D, vice president and global head of oncology development, AbbVie. "We are looking forward to sharing findings from our expanding hematology oncology portfolio and continued research and treatment advances during the ASH annual meeting."

AbbVie will present updated results from the CAPTIVATE study, evaluating disease-free survival in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocyctic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL) who received an ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) + venetoclax (VENCLEXTA®/ VENCLYXTO®) combination regimen. As well, an update on a 5-year analysis of the MURANO study in a subset of relapsed/refractory CLL patients following venetoclax-(VENCLEXTA®/ VENCLYXTO®) rituximab therapy and 8-year follow-up ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) data in high-risk patients with CLL (RESONATE-2 and iLLUMINATE) will be presented. AbbVie's new partners, Genmab and I-Mab will offer data from recently announced collaborations.

Details about presentations are as follows:

Abstract Presentation Details All times CT Ibrutinib Ibrutinib (Ibr) Plus Venetoclax (Ven) for First-Line Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL): 1-Year Disease-Free Survival (DFS) Results From the MRD Cohort of the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE Study Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation

Saturday, December 5

Session: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Oral Presentation: 11:30 a.m. Five-Year Follow-Up of Ibrutinib Plus Rituximab vs Placebo Plus Rituximab for Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia: Final Analysis From the Randomized Phase 3 iNNOVATE™ Study Session 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Clinical studies in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Hairy Cell Leukemia

Sunday, December 6

Session: 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Oral Presentation: 11:30 a.m. Rarity of B-Cell Receptor Pathway Mutations in Progression-Free Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) During First-Line Versus Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Treatment With Ibrutinib (Ibr) Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Sunday, December 6 Outcomes of First-Line Ibrutinib in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and High-Risk Genomic Features With Up To 6.5 Years Follow-Up: Integrated Analysis of Two Phase 3 Studies (RESONATE-2 and iLLUMINATE) Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Sunday, December 6 Long-Term Efficacy of First-line Ibrutinib Treatment for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) With 4 Years of Follow-Up in Patients With TP53 Aberrations (del(17p) or TP53 Mutation): A Pooled Analysis From 4 Clinical Trials Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Sunday, December 6



Real-World Prognostic Biomarker Testing, Treatment Patterns and Dosing Among 1461 Patients (pts) with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL) from the informCLL™ Prospective Observational Registry Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Monday, December 7,

Session: 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Oral Presentation: 10:15 a.m. Ibrutinib Plus Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma: Results From the Safety Run-In Period of the Phase 3 SYMPATICO Study Session 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III Monday, December 7 Long-Term Follow-Up of Ibrutinib Treatment for Rituximab-Refractory Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia: Final Analysis of the Open-Label Substudy of the Phase 3 iNNOVATE™ Trial Session 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III

Monday, December 7 Venetoclax in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Venetoclax Crosses the Blood Brain Barrier: A Pharmacokinetic Analysis of the Cerebrospinal Fluid in Pediatric Leukemia Patients Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster I Saturday, December 5 Venetoclax Alone or in Combination with Chemotherapy: Responses in Pediatric Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia with Heterogenous Genomic Profiles Session 615. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I Saturday, December 5 Proposed Scheme for Dosing Venetoclax in Pediatric Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Analysis of Developmental Pharmacokinetics and Exposure-Response Relationships Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster I Saturday, December 5 Results of Venetoclax and Azacitidine Combination in Chemotherapy Ineligible Untreated Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia with IDH 1/2 Mutations Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Potpourri of Potential Practice Changing Studies Sunday, December 6 Session: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oral Presentation: 4:45 p.m. Efficacy and Safety of Venetoclax in Combination with Gilteritinib for Relapsed/Refractory FLT3-Mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Expansion Cohort of a Phase 1b Study Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapies and Treatment Approaches Sunday, December 6 Session: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oral Presentation: 12:15 p.m. Cytopenia Management in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treated with Venetoclax Plus Azacitidine in the VIALE-A Study Session 615. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Sunday, December 6 Characteristics and Outcomes of Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Receiving Venetoclax Combinations vs Other Therapies: Results from the AML Real World EvidenCe (ARC) Initiative Session 906. Outcomes Research—Malignant Conditions (Myeloid Disease): Poster II Sunday, December 6 Results of Venetoclax and Azacitidine Combination in Chemotherapy Ineligible Untreated Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia with FLT3 Mutations Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster II

Sunday, December 6 Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes in Unfit Patients with AML Receiving First-Line Systemic Treatment or Best Supportive Care (CURRENT): Final Analysis Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster II Sunday, December 6 First Results from a Nationwide Prospective Non-Interventional Study of Venetoclax-Based 1st Line Therapies in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – REVIVE Study Session 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster III Monday, December 7 CYP3A Inhibitors and Impact of These Agents on Outcomes in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treated with Venetoclax Plus Azacitidine on the VIALE-A Study Session 615. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III Monday, December 7 Venetoclax in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Venetoclax and Navitoclax in Pediatric Patients With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Lymphoblastic Lymphoma Session 614. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Targeted Therapies Sunday, December 6 Session: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oral Presentation: 4:30 p.m. Pediatric Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Harboring Heterogenous Genomic Profiles Respond to Venetoclax in Combination with Chemotherapy Session 612. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster III Monday, December 7 Venetoclax in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Five-Year Analysis of MURANO Study Demonstrates Enduring uMRD in a Subset of Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) CLL Patients Following Fixed Duration Venetoclax-Rituximab Therapy Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation Saturday, December 5 Session: 9:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Oral Presentation: 12:00 p.m. Clonal Dynamics After Venetoclax-Obinutuzumab Therapy: Novel Insights From the Randomized, Phase 3 CLL14 Trial Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation Saturday, December 5 Session: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oral Presentation: 12:30 p.m. Characteristics and Outcome of Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and Partial Response to Venetoclax-Oinutuzumab Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I Saturday, December 5 Assessment of Tumor Lysis Syndrome in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treated With Venetoclax in the Clinical and Post-Marketing Settings Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Sunday, December 6 Efficacy of Subsequent Novel Targeted Therapies, Including Repeat Venetoclax-Rituximab (VenR), in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL Previously Treated With VenR in the MURANO Study Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III Monday, December 7 Debulking Regimens Prior To Initiating Venetoclax Therapy in Untreated Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Safety and Efficacy Results from a Phase 3b Study Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III Monday, December 7 A Multicenter, Retrospective Study of Accelerated Venetoclax Ramp-Up in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Session 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III Monday, December 7

Venetoclax in Multiple Myeloma (MM) Assessment of Minimal Residual Disease by Next-generation Sequencing and Fluorodeoxyglucose-positron Emission Tomography in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treated with Venetoclax in Combination with Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone Session 651. Myeloma: Biology and Pathophysiology, excluding Therapy: Poster II

Sunday, December 6 A Phase 3, Randomized, Multicenter, Open-Label Study of Venetoclax or Pomalidomide in Combination With Dexamethasone in Patients With T(11;14)-Positive Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Session 653. Myeloma: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II Sunday, December 6 Integrative Analysis of the Genomic and Transcriptomic Landscape of Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients Treated with Venetoclax in Combination with Bortezomib and Dexamethasone: Biomarker Analyses from the Phase 3 BELLINI Study Session 653. Myeloma: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Monday, December 7 Navitoclax The Addition of Navitoclax to Ruxolitinib Demonstrates Efficacy Within Different High-Risk Populations in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis Session 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: New Therapies and JAKi-based Combinations for Myelofibrosis Saturday, December 5 Session: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oral Presentation: 9:45 a.m. Epcoritamab* Subcutaneous Epcoritamab Induces Complete Responses With an Encouraging Safety Profile Across Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Subtypes Including Patients With Prior CAR-T Therapy: Updated Dose Escalation Data Epcoritamab Demonstrates a Consistent and Favorable Safety Profile, With No Grade ≥3 CRS Events and Limited Neurotoxicity, in Support of Outpatient

*Collaboration with Genmab Session 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Updates and advances in bispecific antibody therapies and autologous CAR-T approaches Sunday, December 6 Session: 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oral Presentation: 2:30 p.m. Novel Semi-Mechanistic Model Leveraging Preclinical and Clinical Data to Inform the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) Selection for Epcoritamab (DuoBody CD3xCD20) *Collaboration with Genmab Session 605. Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Resistance—Lymphoid and Other Diseases: Poster III Monday, December 7 Lemzoparlimab* A Phase I/IIa Study of Lemzoparlimab, a Monoclonal Antibody Targeting CD47, in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS): Initial Phase I Results *Collaboration with I-Mab Abstract publication only

The ASH 2020 Annual Meeting abstracts are available at hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

About Ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®)

IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) is a once-daily, first-in-class BTK inhibitor that is administered orally, and is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics, LLC, an AbbVie Company, and Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen). The BTK protein sends important signals that tell B cells to mature and produce antibodies. BTK signaling is needed by specific cancer cells to multiply and spread.1,2 By blocking BTK, IMBRUVICA may help move abnormal B cells out of their nourishing environments in the lymph nodes, bone marrow, and other organs.3

Since its launch in 2013, IMBRUVICA has received 11 FDA approvals across six disease areas: chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with or without 17p deletion (del17p); small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with or without del17p; WM; previously-treated patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)*; previously-treated patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who require systemic therapy and have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy* – and previously-treated patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy.4

IMBRUVICA is now approved in 101 countries and has been used to treat more than 200,000 patients worldwide across its approved indications. IMBRUVICA is the only FDA-approved medicine in WM and cGVHD. IMBRUVICA has been granted four Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. FDA. This designation is intended to expedite the development and review of a potential new drug for serious or life-threatening diseases. IMBRUVICA was one of the first medicines to receive FDA approval via the Breakthrough Therapy Designation pathway.

As of early 2019, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 28 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, recommends ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA) as a preferred regimen for the initial treatment of CLL/SLL and has Category 1 treatment status for treatment-naïve patients without deletion 17p. In February 2020, the NCCN Guidelines® were updated to elevate IMBRUVICA with or without rituximab from other recommended regimens to a preferred regimen for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MCL. In September 2020, the NCCN guidelines were updated to elevate IMBRUVICA with or without rituximab as the only Category 1 preferred regimen for treatment-naïve WM patients.

IMBRUVICA is being studied alone and in combination with other treatments in several blood and solid tumor cancers and other serious illnesses. IMBRUVICA is the most comprehensively studied BTK inhibitor, with more than 150 ongoing clinical trials. There are approximately 30 ongoing company-sponsored trials, 14 of which are in Phase 3, and more than 100 investigator-sponsored trials and external collaborations that are active around the world. For more information, visit www.IMBRUVICA.com.

*Accelerated approval was granted for the MCL and MZL indications based on overall response rate. Continued approval for MCL and MZL may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Important Side Effect Information

Before taking IMBRUVICA®, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have had recent surgery or plan to have surgery. Your healthcare provider may stop IMBRUVICA ® for any planned medical, surgical, or dental procedure.

for any planned medical, surgical, or dental procedure. have bleeding problems.

have or had heart rhythm problems, smoke, or have a medical condition that increases your risk of heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes.

have an infection.

have liver problems.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. IMBRUVICA ® can harm your unborn baby. If you are able to become pregnant, your healthcare provider will do a pregnancy test before starting treatment with IMBRUVICA ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® .

can harm your unborn baby. If you are able to become pregnant, your healthcare provider will do a pregnancy test before starting treatment with IMBRUVICA . Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with IMBRUVICA . Females who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® and for 1 month after the last dose.

who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with IMBRUVICA and for 1 month after the last dose.

Males with female partners who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control, such as condoms, during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® and for 1 month after the last dose.

with female partners who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control, such as condoms, during treatment with IMBRUVICA and for 1 month after the last dose. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Do not breastfeed during treatment with IMBRUVICA® and for 1 week after the last dose.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking IMBRUVICA® with certain other medicines may affect how IMBRUVICA® works and can cause side effects.

How should I take IMBRUVICA®?

Take IMBRUVICA ® exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to take it.

exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to take it. Take IMBRUVICA ® 1 time a day.

1 time a day. Swallow IMBRUVICA ® capsules or tablets whole with a glass of water.

capsules or tablets whole with a glass of water. Do not open, break or chew IMBRUVICA ® capsules.

capsules. Do not cut, crush or chew IMBRUVICA ® tablets.

tablets. Take IMBRUVICA ® at about the same time each day.

at about the same time each day. If you miss a dose of IMBRUVICA ® take it as soon as you remember on the same day. Take your next dose of IMBRUVICA ® at your regular time on the next day. Do not take extra doses of IMBRUVICA ® to make up for a missed dose.

take it as soon as you remember on the same day. Take your next dose of IMBRUVICA at your regular time on the next day. Do not take extra doses of IMBRUVICA to make up for a missed dose. If you take too much IMBRUVICA® call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

What should I avoid while taking IMBRUVICA®?

You should not drink grapefruit juice, eat grapefruit, or eat Seville oranges (often used in marmalades) during treatment with IMBRUVICA®. These products may increase the amount of IMBRUVICA® in your blood.

What are the possible side effects of IMBRUVICA®?

IMBRUVICA® may cause serious side effects, including:

Bleeding problems (hemorrhage) are common during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® , and can also be serious and may lead to death. Your risk of bleeding may increase if you are also taking a blood thinner medicine. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any signs of bleeding, including: blood in your stools or black stools (looks like tar), pink or brown urine, unexpected bleeding, or bleeding that is severe or that you cannot control, vomit blood or vomit looks like coffee grounds, cough up blood or blood clots, increased bruising, dizziness, weakness, confusion, change in your speech, or a headache that lasts a long time or severe headache.

during treatment with IMBRUVICA , and can also be serious and may lead to death. Your risk of bleeding may increase if you are also taking a blood thinner medicine. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any signs of bleeding, including: blood in your stools or black stools (looks like tar), pink or brown urine, unexpected bleeding, or bleeding that is severe or that you cannot control, vomit blood or vomit looks like coffee grounds, cough up blood or blood clots, increased bruising, dizziness, weakness, confusion, change in your speech, or a headache that lasts a long time or severe headache. Infections can happen during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® . These infections can be serious and may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have fever, chills, weakness, confusion, or other signs or symptoms of an infection during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® .

can happen during treatment with IMBRUVICA . These infections can be serious and may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have fever, chills, weakness, confusion, or other signs or symptoms of an infection during treatment with IMBRUVICA . Decrease in blood cell counts. Decreased blood counts (white blood cells, platelets, and red blood cells) are common with IMBRUVICA ® , but can also be severe. Your healthcare provider should do monthly blood tests to check your blood counts.

Decreased blood counts (white blood cells, platelets, and red blood cells) are common with IMBRUVICA , but can also be severe. Your healthcare provider should do monthly blood tests to check your blood counts. Heart rhythm problems (ventricular arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter). Serious heart rhythm problems and death have happened in people treated with IMBRUVICA ® , especially in people who have an increased risk for heart disease, have an infection, or who have had heart rhythm problems in the past. Tell your healthcare provider if you get any symptoms of heart rhythm problems, such as feeling as if your heart is beating fast and irregular, lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, or you faint. If you develop any of these symptoms, your healthcare provider may do a test to check your heart (ECG) and may change your IMBRUVICA ® dose.

Serious heart rhythm problems and death have happened in people treated with IMBRUVICA , especially in people who have an increased risk for heart disease, have an infection, or who have had heart rhythm problems in the past. Tell your healthcare provider if you get any symptoms of heart rhythm problems, such as feeling as if your heart is beating fast and irregular, lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, or you faint. If you develop any of these symptoms, your healthcare provider may do a test to check your heart (ECG) and may change your IMBRUVICA dose. High blood pressure (hypertension). New or worsening high blood pressure has happened in people treated with IMBRUVICA ® . Your healthcare provider may start you on blood pressure medicine or change current medicines to treat your blood pressure.

New or worsening high blood pressure has happened in people treated with IMBRUVICA . Your healthcare provider may start you on blood pressure medicine or change current medicines to treat your blood pressure. Second primary cancers. New cancers have happened during treatment with IMBRUVICA ® , including cancers of the skin or other organs.

New cancers have happened during treatment with IMBRUVICA , including cancers of the skin or other organs. Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS). TLS is caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. TLS can cause kidney failure and the need for dialysis treatment, abnormal heart rhythm, seizure, and sometimes death. Your healthcare provider may do blood tests to check you for TLS.

The most common side effects of IMBRUVICA® in adults with B-cell malignancies (MCL, CLL/SLL, WM and MZL) include:

diarrhea

tiredness

muscle and bone pain

rash

bruising

The most common side effects of IMBRUVICA® in adults with cGVHD include:

tiredness

bruising

diarrhea

mouth sores (stomatitis)

muscle spasms

nausea

pneumonia

Diarrhea is a common side effect in people who take IMBRUVICA®. Drink plenty of fluids during treatment with IMBRUVICA® to help reduce your risk of losing too much fluid (dehydration) due to diarrhea. Tell your healthcare provider if you have diarrhea that does not go away.

These are not all the possible side effects of IMBRUVICA®. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

General information about the safe and effective use of IMBRUVICA®

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Patient Information leaflet. Do not use IMBRUVICA® for a condition for which it was not prescribed. Do not give IMBRUVICA® to other people, even if they have the same symptoms that you have. It may harm them. You can ask your pharmacist or healthcare provider for information about IMBRUVICA® that is written for health professionals.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

About Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA®/ VENCLYXTO®)

VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) is a first-in-class medicine that selectively binds and inhibits the B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) protein. In some blood cancers, BCL-2 prevents cancer cells from undergoing their natural death or self-destruction process, called apoptosis. VENCLEXTA targets the BCL-2 protein and works to help restore the process of apoptosis.

VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Together, the companies are committed to BCL-2 research and to studying venetoclax in clinical trials across several blood and other cancers. VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO is approved in more than 50 countries, including the U.S.

Uses and Important VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) U.S. Safety Information5

Uses

VENCLEXTA is a prescription medicine used:

to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine to treat adults with newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who:

are 75 years of age or older, or



have other medical conditions that prevent the use of standard chemotherapy.

VENCLEXTA was approved based on response rates. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to find out how VENCLEXTA works over a longer period of time.

It is not known if VENCLEXTA is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about VENCLEXTA?

VENCLEXTA can cause serious side effects, including:

Tumor lysis syndrome (TLS). TLS is caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. TLS can cause kidney failure, the need for dialysis treatment, and may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will do tests to check your risk of getting TLS before you start taking VENCLEXTA. You will receive other medicines before starting and during treatment with VENCLEXTA to help reduce your risk of TLS. You may also need to receive intravenous (IV) fluids into your vein. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check for TLS when you first start treatment and during treatment with VENCLEXTA. It is important to keep your appointments for blood tests. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms of TLS during treatment with VENCLEXTA, including fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, confusion, shortness of breath, seizures, irregular heartbeat, dark or cloudy urine, unusual tiredness, or muscle or joint pain.

Drink plenty of water during treatment with VENCLEXTA to help reduce your risk of getting TLS. Drink 6 to 8 glasses (about 56 ounces total) of water each day, starting 2 days before your first dose, on the day of your first dose of VENCLEXTA, and each time your dose is increased.

Your healthcare provider may delay, decrease your dose, or stop treatment with VENCLEXTA if you have side effects.

Who should not take VENCLEXTA?

Certain medicines must not be taken when you first start taking VENCLEXTA and while your dose is being slowly increased because of the risk of increased TLS.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. VENCLEXTA and other medicines may affect each other causing serious side effects.

including prescription and over-the- counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. VENCLEXTA and other medicines may affect each other causing serious side effects. Do not start new medicines during treatment with VENCLEXTA without first talking with your healthcare provider.

Before taking VENCLEXTA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have kidney or liver problems.

have problems with your body salts or electrolytes, such as potassium, phosphorus, or calcium.

have a history of high uric acid levels in your blood or gout.

are scheduled to receive a vaccine. You should not receive a "live vaccine" before, during, or after treatment with VENCLEXTA, until your healthcare provider tells you it is okay. If you are not sure about the type of immunization or vaccine, ask your healthcare provider. These vaccines may not be safe or may not work as well during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. VENCLEXTA may harm your unborn baby. If you are able to become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with VENCLEXTA, and you should use effective birth control during treatment and for at least 30 days after the last dose of VENCLEXTA. If you become pregnant or think you are pregnant, tell your healthcare provider right away.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if VENCLEXTA passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

What should I avoid while taking VENCLEXTA?

You should not drink grapefruit juice or eat grapefruit, Seville oranges (often used in marmalades), or starfruit while you are taking VENCLEXTA. These products may increase the amount of VENCLEXTA in your blood.

What are the possible side effects of VENCLEXTA?

VENCLEXTA can cause serious side effects, including:

Low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Low white blood cell counts are common with VENCLEXTA, but can also be severe. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your blood counts during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

Low white blood cell counts are common with VENCLEXTA, but can also be severe. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your blood counts during treatment with VENCLEXTA. Infections. Death and serious infections such as pneumonia and blood infection (sepsis) have happened during treatment with VENCLEXTA. Your healthcare provider will closely monitor and treat you right away if you have a fever or any signs of infection during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have a fever or any signs of an infection during treatment with VENCLEXTA.

The most common side effects of VENCLEXTA when used in combination with obinutuzumab or rituximab or alone in people with CLL or SLL include low white blood cell counts; low platelet counts; low red blood cell counts; diarrhea; nausea; upper respiratory tract infection; cough; muscle and joint pain; tiredness; and swelling of your arms, legs, hands, and feet.

The most common side effects of VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine or decitabine or low-dose cytarabine in people with AML include low white blood cell counts; nausea; diarrhea; low platelet counts; constipation; fever with low white blood cell counts; low red blood cell counts; infection in blood; rash; dizziness; low blood pressure; fever; swelling of your arms, legs, hands, and feet; vomiting; tiredness; shortness of breath; bleeding; infection in lung; stomach (abdominal) pain; pain in muscles or back; cough; and sore throat.

VENCLEXTA may cause fertility problems in males. This may affect your ability to father a child. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of VENCLEXTA. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you cannot afford your medication, contact www.medicineassistancetool.org for assistance.

The full U.S. prescribing information, including Medication Guide, for VENCLEXTA can be found here .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie.

In September 2020, I-Mab and AbbVie entered into a global collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab. Subject to pre-closing conditions, both companies will be collaborating to further advance the clinical development of lemzoparlimab for the treatment of multiple cancers globally and in China.

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potentially breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

1 Genetics Home Reference. Isolated growth hormone deficiency. http://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/isolated-growth-hormone-deficiency. Accessed November 2020.

2 Turetsky, et al. Single cell imaging of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase using an irreversible inhibitor. Scientific Reports. volume 4, Article number: 4782 (2014).

3 de Rooij MF, Kuil A, Geest CR, et al. The clinically active BTK inhibitor PCI-32765 targets B-cell receptor- and chemokine-controlled adhesion and migration in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Blood. 2012;119(11):2590-2594.

4 IMBRUVICA U.S. Prescribing Information, April 2020.

5 VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, IL.: AbbVie Inc.

SOURCE AbbVie

Related Links

abbvie.com

