AbbVie to Invest $380 Million in North Chicago to Further Expand Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing in the United States

Construction will begin in spring 2026, with both new facilities expected to be fully operational in 2029. To support these new facilities, AbbVie plans to hire 300 people in North Chicago, including engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians.

"This milestone demonstrates further progress against our $100 billion commitment to U.S. R&D and capital investments over the next decade," said Robert A. Michael, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "By strengthening our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our investment in innovation and enhance our ability to deliver next-generation medicines to patients."

Active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing is a complex, multi-step process that involves producing the active components responsible for a medication's therapeutic effects. Over the past six months, AbbVie has announced plans to significantly expand its API manufacturing capabilities and capacity in the U.S. In September 2025, AbbVie broke ground on the first phase of this investment, a new chemical synthesis facility that will enable the return of API production for select neuroscience, immunology and oncology products from Europe and Asia to the U.S.

With a presence in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, AbbVie employs approximately 29,000 people in the U.S., including more than 6,000 at its U.S. manufacturing sites. This investment helps to advance AbbVie's long-term commitment to Illinois, where it is headquartered and employs more than 11,500 people.

In addition to its planned investments in Illinois, AbbVie recently announced plans to acquire a device manufacturing facility in Arizona and to make significant investments at its manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. AbbVie is currently in discussions with multiple U.S. states about potential manufacturing investments and anticipates announcing additional investments in 2026.

