AbbVie to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

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AbbVie

Jun 02, 2026, 08:00 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media:

Marianne Ostrogorski  
(224) 240-6336

[email protected]

Investors:

Liz Shea
(847) 935-2211

[email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie

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