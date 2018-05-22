AbbVie to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

AbbVie

08:00 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, will participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Bill Chase, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at 7:30 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.    

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

 

