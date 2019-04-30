AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data of Investigational Medicines for Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis at 2019 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced experts in the neuroscience field will present six abstracts, including data evaluating investigational medicines from its neuroscience pipeline, at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, May 4-10 in Philadelphia. The six accepted abstracts include two oral presentations showing AbbVie's research progress in difficult neurological conditions.

Investigators will present data on ABBV-951, a levodopa/carbidopa prodrug, delivering a 24-hour continuous, subcutaneous infusion under investigation for the treatment for advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). The study evaluated the pharmacokinetics and safety/tolerability of ABBV-951 in a first-in-human study following the continuous subcutaneous infusion of carbidopa and levodopa.

Investigators will also share data from a Phase 1, multiple-dose study of elezanumab in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). Elezanumab is an investigational fully humanized monoclonal antibody directed against repulsive guidance molecule A(RGMa) currently being studied in MS patients. RGMa is a potent inhibitor of neuronal regeneration and a regulator of cell death, and is thought to play a role in a variety of neurological disorders.

"AbbVie's data at AAN tells the story of our continued efforts to find ways to treat some of the most complicated and difficult neurological conditions," said Michael Gold, M.D., vice president, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "We are pleased to share these important updates with the world's leading experts at AAN, and to continue our work to advance the research and development of these investigational medicines."

AbbVie will also provide data evaluating the challenges in maintaining patients with advanced PD on only oral anti-PD medications, as well as data investigating the effectiveness of a tool aiding doctors in identifying patients with PD who are not adequately controlled on oral medications.

Details about AbbVie's presentations are as follows:

Abstract Presentation Timing Levodopa-Carbidopa Intestinal Gel for the Treatment of Motor Fluctuations and Dyskinesia in Patients with Advanced Parkinson's Disease in a 'Real World' Setting: Results of an Interim Analysis of the Multinational Observational Long-Term Study DUOGLOBE Platform Presentation 004 on Sunday, May

5th at 1:33PM Impact of Carbidopa-Levodopa Enteral Suspension on Quality of Life and Activities of Daily Living in Patients with Advanced Parkinson's Disease: Results from a Pooled Meta-Analysis Poster Session P3 on Tuesday, May 7 Medication Adherence and Discontinuation in a National Cohort of Medicare Beneficiaries with Advanced Parkinson's Disease Poster Session P3 on Tuesday, May 7 A Novel Levodopa/Carbidopa Prodrug (ABBV-951) 24-Hour Continuous Subcutaneous Infusion Treatment for Parkinson's Disease Poster Session P3 on Tuesday, May 7 MANAGE-PD: A Clinician-Reported Tool to Identify Patients with Parkinson's Disease Inadequately Controlled on Oral Medications – Results from Vignette-Based Validation Poster Session P5 on Thursday, May 9 A Phase 1, Multiple-Dose Study of Elezanumab (ABT-555) in Patients with Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis Platform Presentation 001 on Friday, May

10th at 1:00PM

About Elezanumab

Elezanumab is an investigational fully humanized monoclonal antibody directed against repulsive guidance molecule A (RGMa) currently being studied in multiple sclerosis patients.

About ABBV-951

ABBV-951 is an investigational levodopa/carbidopa prodrug delivered subcutaneously being studied for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE AbbVie

Related Links

https://www.abbvie.com

